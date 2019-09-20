State Street Global Advisors : Expands Low-Cost SPDR® Portfolio ETFTM Suite

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced the addition of seven rebranded SPDR ETFs to the SPDR Portfolio suite. Introduced in 2017 and attracting $34.4 billion in new assets in just two years,1 the SPDR Portfolio offering now comprises 22 low-cost ETFs that provide access to a wide range of domestic and international equity and fixed income asset classes.

The seven rebranded funds added to the SPDR Portfolio suite comprise five fixed income and two international equity ETFs, representing $4.4 billion in assets.2 All seven have new names and ticker symbols to align with the SPDR Portfolio ETF suite and three funds have reduced net expense ratios, as detailed below, and the other four were reduced earlier:3

Previous Fund Name

(Ticker) New Fund Name (Ticker) Previous

Expense Ratio New Expense

Ratio SPDR MSCI ACWI ETF

(ACIM) SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global

Stock Market ETF (SPGM) 0.25% 0.09% SPDR STOXX® Europe 50

ETF (FEU) SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

(SPEU) 0.29% 0.09% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays

Corporate Bond ETF

(CBND) SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond

ETF (SPBO) 0.06% 0.06% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays

Intermediate Term

Treasury ETF (ITE) SPDR Portfolio Intermediate

Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) 0.06% 0.06% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays

Mortgage Backed Bond

ETF (MBG) SPDR Portfolio Mortgage

Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) 0.06% 0.06% SPDR ICE BofAML Broad

High Yield Bond ETF

(CJNK) SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond

ETF (SPHY) 0.15% 0.15% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays

TIPS ETF (IPE) SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

(SPIP) 0.15% 0.12%

“The SPDR Portfolio suite was initially launched to give investors greater choice in low-cost ETFs. With today’s additions to the lineup, we’re offering investors more fixed income and international equity ETF options to help investors refine their asset allocations,” said Noel Archard, Global Head of SPDR Product at State Street Global Advisors. “To meet the needs of a client base that is well-diversified across institutions, intermediaries and retail investors, we remain committed to offering products with a broad range of attributes.”

“The fixed income additions nearly double the number of bond ETFs available through the SPDR Portfolio suite, providing investors with a broader range of tools for navigating the current credit cycle, generating income and diversifying portfolios,” said Matthew Bartolini, Head of SPDR Americas Research at State Street Global Advisors. “Adding existing funds with established trading volume to the SPDR Portfolio suite ensures investors don’t have to sacrifice liquidity for low expense ratios.”

In addition to the changes outlined above, the underlying index for the SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF changed from the STOXX® Europe 50 Index to the STOXX Europe Total Market Index effective as of the close of market on September 20, 2019. The new index covers approximately 95 percent of the free float market capitalization across 17 European countries: Austria, Belgium, Poland, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please see visit www.spdrs.com/lowcost.

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500® – Ticker SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world’s governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world’s third largest asset manager with nearly US $2.90 trillion* under our care.

* This figure is presented as of June 30, 2019 and includes approximately $36 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

1 Source: Bloomberg, as of 8/31/19

2 Source: Bloomberg, as of 8/31/19

3 SPTI (previously ITE) lowered its TER from 0.10% to 0.06% on 4/26/2019; SPBO (previously CBND) lowered its TER from 0.15% to 0.06% on 7/31/2018; SPHY (previously CJNK) lowered its TER from 0.40% to 0.15% on 3/11/2019; SPMB (previously MBG) lowered its TER from 0.20% to 0.06% on 5/30/2018.

