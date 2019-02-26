State Street : MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited Enhances Front and Middle Office Investment Processes with Charles River IMS

MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited (MFC), a Thailand-based asset manager with major shareholders including the Ministry of Finance and Government Savings Bank, has adopted major new portfolio management capabilities in the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) for its mutual, provident and private fund operations. MFC has been using Charles River IMS to automate their front and middle office operation including portfolio management, trading and compliance over the past 6 years.

“Charles River’s centralized workspace provides better decision support for our portfolio managers and lets them communicate more easily with our traders and compliance team,” said Mr. Lim Chong Boon Dennis, President, MFC. “The Charles River team also helped us ensure our investment processes are optimized throughout the front and middle office.”

“Having a consolidated view of all their investments helps our clients work more effectively by enabling better collaboration across the front and middle office,” said Cameron Field, Managing Director APAC, Charles River. “By staying current with the latest capabilities, firms like MFC can give their teams the best investment tools available to deliver exceptional service to their clients.”

About MFC

MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited (MFC), the only asset manager in Thailand with the Ministry of Finance and the Government Savings Bank as its major shareholders, has been managing investment assets for over 44 years. Founded in in 1975 by the Thai Government and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) under the name of The Mutual Fund Co., Ltd. with an objective of mobilizing savings from the public for development of the Thai capital market. Today, MFC is working towards leading the wealth management industry in Thailand with a focus on sustainable growth. www.mfcfund.com

About Charles River, a State Street Company

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, enables sound and efficient investing across all asset classes. Investment firms in more than 40 countries use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25 Trillion in assets in the institutional investment, wealth management and hedge fund industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution (SaaS) is designed to automate and simplify investment management on a single platform – from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we support clients globally with more than 750 employees in 11 regional offices. For more information, please visit www.crd.com.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $31.62 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.51 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2018, State Street operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide, including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, visit State Street’s website at www.statestreet.com.

*This figure is presented as of December 31, 2018 and includes approximately $32.44 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

