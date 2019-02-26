State Street : MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited Enhances Front and Middle Office Investment Processes with Charles River IMS

MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited (MFC), a Thailand-based
asset manager with major shareholders including the Ministry of Finance
and Government Savings Bank, has adopted major new portfolio management
capabilities in the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles
River IMS) for its mutual, provident and private fund operations.
MFC has been using Charles River IMS to automate their front and middle
office operation including portfolio management, trading and compliance
over the past 6 years.
“Charles River’s centralized workspace provides better decision support
for our portfolio managers and lets them communicate more easily with
our traders and compliance team,” said Mr. Lim Chong Boon Dennis,
President, MFC. “The Charles River team also helped us ensure our
investment processes are optimized throughout the front and middle
office.”
“Having a consolidated view of all their investments helps our clients
work more effectively by enabling better collaboration across the front
and middle office,” said Cameron Field, Managing Director APAC, Charles
River. “By staying current with the latest capabilities, firms like MFC
can give their teams the best investment tools available to deliver
exceptional service to their clients.”
About MFC
MFC Asset Management Public Company Limited (MFC), the only asset
manager in Thailand with the Ministry of Finance and the Government
Savings Bank as its major shareholders, has been managing investment
assets for over 44 years. Founded in in 1975 by the Thai Government and
the International Finance Corporation (IFC) under the name of The Mutual
Fund Co., Ltd. with an objective of mobilizing savings from the public
for development of the Thai capital market. Today, MFC is working
towards leading the wealth management industry in Thailand with a focus
on sustainable growth. www.mfcfund.com
About Charles River, a State Street Company
Charles River Development, a State Street Company, enables sound and
efficient investing across all asset classes. Investment firms in more
than 40 countries use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25
Trillion in assets in the institutional investment, wealth management
and hedge fund industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution
(SaaS) is designed to automate and simplify investment management on a
single platform – from portfolio management and risk analytics through
trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and
managed data throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we
support clients globally with more than 750 employees in 11 regional
offices. For more information, please visit www.crd.com.
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading
providers of financial services to institutional investors, including
investment servicing, investment management and investment research and
trading. With $31.62 trillion in assets under custody and administration
and $2.51 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2018,
State Street operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide,
including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more
information, visit State Street’s website at www.statestreet.com.
*This figure is presented as of December 31, 2018 and includes
approximately $32.44 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for
which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD)
acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global
Advisors are affiliated.
