State Street : Names Ambrosius Head of UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa Business

By Michael Dabaie

State Street Corp. (STT) named Jorg Ambrosius as head of its UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa business.

Mr. Ambrosius, an 18-year State Street veteran, will report to Francisco Aristeguieta, the newly appointed head of State Street's international business. Mr. Ambrosius will succeed Liz Nolan, who was named head of State Street's Global Delivery team, managing global operations and infrastructure, earlier this year.

Mr. Ambrosius was most recently co-head of State Street's Global Services business in EMEA and head of its global sovereign wealth servicing business.

