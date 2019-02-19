State Street : Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. Transitions to Cloud-Based Charles River IMS

Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. (NAM), an internationally recognised
asset manager with approximately 53 trillion Yen AUM** based in Tokyo,
Japan, is now live on cloud-based services for the Charles River
Investment Management Solution (Charles
River IMS) across multiple continents and asset classes including
fixed income and equity, FX, institutional and mutual funds. This
transition ensures Nomura’s portfolio managers, traders and compliance
teams have the most current, multi-asset decision support, trading and
compliance capabilities in a consolidated front office solution.
“Transitioning to Charles River’s cloud-based service was a strategic
decision that positions NAM for growth across our asset management
business,” said Mutsuo Kobayashi, Senior Managing Director, NAM. “SaaS
will enable us to increase the frequency of upgrades whilst reducing the
burden on our internal team to deliver the most up to date capabilities
to our Portfolio Managers, Trading and Compliance teams.”
“NAM has been a client since 2008 and is the largest transition globally
to date onto our Software as a Service model,” said Cameron Field,
Managing Director – Asia Pacific. “Now that SaaS has gained widespread
acceptance on the buy-side, clients of all sizes are embracing it
because of its predictability. They can manage costs and scale as their
business grows, and with technology that’s always up to date they can
more easily adopt the latest capabilities.”
About Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Nomura Asset
Management is a leading investment management firm, and the core company
within the Asset Management Division of the Nomura Group, serving retail
and institutional investors worldwide. Nomura Asset Management is a
major presence in the global investment industry, especially within
Japan and Asia, with total assets under management of approximately 53
trillion Yen as of September 2018**. Nomura Asset Management aims to be
the trusted asset management firm of choice for all its clients by
offering an unrivalled level of investment expertise and customer
service. http://global.nomura-am.co.jp/
About Charles River, a State Street Company
Charles River
Development, a State Street Company, enables sound and efficient
investing across all asset classes. Investment firms in more than 40
countries use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25 Trillion in
assets in the institutional investment, wealth management and hedge fund
industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution (SaaS) is designed
to automate and simplify investment management on a single platform –
from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and
post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data
throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we support
clients globally with more than 750 employees in 11 regional offices.
For more information, please visit www.crd.com
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation
(NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial
services to institutional investors, including investment servicing,
investment management and investment research and trading. With $31.62
trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.51 trillion*
in assets under management as of December 31, 2018, State Street
operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide, including the
US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information,
visit State Street’s website at www.statestreet.com.
*This figure is presented as of December 31, 2018 and includes
approximately $32.44 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for
which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD)
acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global
Advisors are affiliated.
http://www.statestreet.com/platform-for-growth.html
The whole or any part of this report may not be reproduced, copied or
transmitted, or any of its contents disclosed to third parties without
State Street’s express written consent.
Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.
The material presented herein is for informational purposes only. The
views expressed herein are subject to change based on market and other
conditions and factors. The opinions expressed herein reflect general
perspectives and information and are not tailored to specific
requirements, circumstances and / or investment philosophies.
Expiration Date: January 6, 2020
©2019 State Street Corporation -
All Rights Reserved
State Street Corporation, One Lincoln St,
Boston MA 02111
2369349.1.1.GBL.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219006068/en/