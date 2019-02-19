State Street : Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. Transitions to Cloud-Based Charles River IMS

Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. (NAM), an internationally recognised asset manager with approximately 53 trillion Yen AUM** based in Tokyo, Japan, is now live on cloud-based services for the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) across multiple continents and asset classes including fixed income and equity, FX, institutional and mutual funds. This transition ensures Nomura’s portfolio managers, traders and compliance teams have the most current, multi-asset decision support, trading and compliance capabilities in a consolidated front office solution.

“Transitioning to Charles River’s cloud-based service was a strategic decision that positions NAM for growth across our asset management business,” said Mutsuo Kobayashi, Senior Managing Director, NAM. “SaaS will enable us to increase the frequency of upgrades whilst reducing the burden on our internal team to deliver the most up to date capabilities to our Portfolio Managers, Trading and Compliance teams.”

“NAM has been a client since 2008 and is the largest transition globally to date onto our Software as a Service model,” said Cameron Field, Managing Director – Asia Pacific. “Now that SaaS has gained widespread acceptance on the buy-side, clients of all sizes are embracing it because of its predictability. They can manage costs and scale as their business grows, and with technology that’s always up to date they can more easily adopt the latest capabilities.”

About Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management is a leading investment management firm, and the core company within the Asset Management Division of the Nomura Group, serving retail and institutional investors worldwide. Nomura Asset Management is a major presence in the global investment industry, especially within Japan and Asia, with total assets under management of approximately 53 trillion Yen as of September 2018**. Nomura Asset Management aims to be the trusted asset management firm of choice for all its clients by offering an unrivalled level of investment expertise and customer service. http://global.nomura-am.co.jp/

About Charles River, a State Street Company

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, enables sound and efficient investing across all asset classes. Investment firms in more than 40 countries use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25 Trillion in assets in the institutional investment, wealth management and hedge fund industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution (SaaS) is designed to automate and simplify investment management on a single platform – from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we support clients globally with more than 750 employees in 11 regional offices. For more information, please visit www.crd.com

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $31.62 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.51 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2018, State Street operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide, including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, visit State Street’s website at www.statestreet.com.

