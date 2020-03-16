State Street : Statement on Share Repurchases

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) announced today that it has temporarily suspended its common stock repurchase program through June 2020. This action is consistent with the announcement by the Financial Services Forum yesterday that its eight members, including State Street, decided to temporarily suspend share buybacks, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no change to State Street’s dividend policy.

State Street’s actions are taken in support of the broader financial system and economy at this time. For more than 227 years we have stood by our clients and broader constituencies, and this time will be no different.

State Street may reinstate its common stock repurchase program at any time based on several factors, including developments associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, market conditions and its capital position and financial performance.

About State Street

