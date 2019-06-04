State Street : Strengthens Asset Owner Servicing Team with Senior Appointment

Company Today Services some of Largest and Most Complex Asset Owners in
the World
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced it has appointed
Rob Baillie as head of its Asset Owner Business team for North America.
Baillie assumes this newly created leadership role in addition to his
current responsibilities leading State Street’s businesses in Canada,
where the company is the leading servicer of pension funds and asset
managers. Baillie will report to John Lehner, State Street’s head of
global services and its global asset management segment.
In this new role Baillie will be responsible for advancing an
integrated, strategic partner approach to the firm’s Asset Owner clients
across North America. He will also drive service enhancements and
solution development in support of State Street’s pension fund and
endowment clients. Baillie will work closely with Ian Martin, who was
appointed global head of State Street’s overall Asset Owner segment team
earlier this year, to ensure clients in North America are receiving the
benefits of global best practices, services, insights and
thought-leadership.
“Our Asset Owner clients are operating under the same, if not even
tougher, constraints and challenges as the rest of the investment
management industry,” said John Lehner. “They are balancing the need to
achieve long-term investment returns with meeting liabilities in a
difficult market environment while continuing to manage increasingly
onerous regulations. This requires a partner that is global, integrated
and experienced in managing the most complex and diverse portfolios and
products, across multiple asset classes, to deliver truly differentiated
solutions. This is core to what we do each and every day, and Rob’s
appointment underscores our commitment to this important segment and our
goal of being our clients’ essential partner.”
Baillie is an industry veteran with more than 25 years’ experience in
investment servicing with a particular focus on asset owners. He joined
State Street six years ago.
Baillie added: “I am delighted to take on the responsibility of leading
our North America efforts with some of our largest and most complex
clients. I am looking forward to spending time with them in the coming
weeks and months. Now more than ever we must be focused on helping these
organizations achieve their desired outcomes, as well as those of the
people they serve.”
Baillie’s appointment is the latest in a series of enhancements State
Street has made this year in support of its asset owner clients globally
spanning people, technology and more integrated solutions. For example,
following State Street’s acquisition of Charles River Development in
2018, the firm has been focused on building and delivering the
industry’s first front-to-back platform. Asset Owners will benefit from
the platform’s ability to deliver real-time, quality data and analytics
across the full investment lifecycle and across multiple asset classes.
Designed to meet the needs of diverse and complex organizations around
the world, the front-to-back offering will harmonize data, reduce costs
and speed up strategic decision making.
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading
providers of financial services to institutional investors, including
investment servicing, investment management and investment research and
trading. With $32.6 trillion in assets under custody and administration
and $2.8 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2019,
State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and
employs approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit
State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.
* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF
and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $33 billion as
of March 31, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds
Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State
Street Global Advisors are affiliated.
