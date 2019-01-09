Log in
STATE STREET CORPORATION (STT)
State Street plans to lay off 15 percent of senior management: Bloomberg

01/09/2019 | 01:52pm EST
The ticker and logo for State Street Corporation is displayed on a screen at the post where it's traded on the floor of the NYSE

(Reuters) - Custodian bank State Street Corp plans to lay off 15 percent of its senior management, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The lay-offs, which will affect executive vice president and senior vice president positions among others, will begin on Wednesday as the company continues to tackle costs, the report said.

The company, under CEO Ronald O'Hanley, has been trying for austerity measures and to make the structure lean, the Bloomberg report said.

State Street, which currently has around 39,000 employees, declined to comment.

The Boston-based custodian bank reported a lower-than-expected profit in its latest quarter, missing estimate
s for the first time in the last eight quarters. [https://reut.rs/2RK5pOQ]

State Street shares were up nearly 3 percent at $67.17 in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 006 M
EBIT 2018 3 402 M
Net income 2018 2 685 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,73%
P/E ratio 2018 9,46
P/E ratio 2019 9,02
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,05x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 24 666 M
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 82,7 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Philip O'Hanley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph L. Hooley Chairman
Eric W. Aboaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Antoine Skillman Shagoury Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ravi Arimilli Senior Vice President & Head-Technology Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE STREET CORPORATION3.04%24 666
BLACKROCK1.30%61 967
UBS GROUP3.96%49 971
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)1.17%47 264
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD2.62%23 909
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION1.65%18 812
