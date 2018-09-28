State Trading of India : Proceedings of the 62nd Annual general Meeting of the Company held on 26.09.2018

~ .

THE STATE TRADING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.

w:tll'J DIVISION

8TC/B8&P/B8/10082/2017/8

(A Govt. of India Enterprise) SEPTEMBER 27, 2018

Manager -Listing Compliance Department Manager- Listing Compliance Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited SSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Sandra -Kurla Complex, 1st Floor, P.J. Towers, Sandra (East), Dalal Street, Mumbai-400051 Mumbai-400001 Scrip Code: 8TCINDIA-EQ Scrip Code: 512531

Sub: Proceedings of the 62nd Annual general Meeting of the Company held on 26.09.2018

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the summary of proceeding of The 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26.09.2018.

The ordinary business of adoption of Standalone and Consolidated Audited accounts for the Financial Year 2017-18 could not be taken up for consideration because comments of The Comptroller & Auditor General in respect of consolidated accounts of the company were not received. Thus, the agenda in respect of adoption of Standalone and Consolidated Audited accounts for the Financial Year 2017-18 of the company could not be taken up for consideration and therefore the Annual General Meeting has been adjourned sine die for said agenda whereas all other agendas were put up for consideration of the shareholders.

It is requested to same may kindly be taken on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Sincerely, .'7 ~-=1()9'6

(Pankaj Kumar) Company SecretaryEncl: As above

~ : ~~ 'lliR, ~ 1JT1t. ~ ~.1100011 Regd. Office: Jawahar Vyapar Shawan, Tolstoy Marg, New Delhi-110001 ~ ~ ~/Corporate Identity No. : L74899D11956GOI002674 . ..,

~/Telephone: 011-23313177 ~/Fax : 011.23701123, ~3701191 f ..I)~/E.mall: co@~~Climited.co.in ~/Webslte : www.stchmlted.co.1n ,~ it mtff U?it <> eq 101 n t'l

THE STATE TRADING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

CIN: L74899DL1956GOI002674

Regd. Office: Jawahar Vyapar Bhawan, Tolstoy Marg, New Delhi-11 0001

Website:www.stclimited.co.in. email:co@stclimited.co.in Telephone: 011-23313177, Fax: 011- 23701123/23701191

SUMMARY OF PROCEEDINGS OF The 62 nd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE STATE TRADING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

The 62 nd Annual General Meeting of The State Trading Corporation of India Limited was held on Wednesday, the 26 th September, 2018 at 4:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Corporation at Jawahar Vyapar Bhawan, Tolstoy Marg, New Delhi-11 0001

Members Attendance

188 individual shareholders (holding collectively 54002518 shares - 90.00%) including representatives in person were present; However no shareholder was present through proxy.

Documents available for inspection

Statutory Registers and records as per the Companies Act, 2013 were made available for inspection by Shareholders.

Chairman

Shri Rajiv Chopra, Director (Marketing) having additional charge of Chairman & Managing Director chaired the meeting. All the Directors, except Shri S.C. Pandey, SS&FA, DoC, Shri Sunil Kumar, Additional Secretary, DoC, Directors, Dr. K. Rangarajan, Independent Director and chairman of Audit Committee, Dr. N Sundaradevan, Shri Arvind Gupta, Shri Bharatsinh Parmar and Shri Sunil Trivedi, Independent Directors, attended the meeting. Representatives of the Statutory Auditors and the Secretarial Auditors were also present.

Upon confirmation by the Company Secretary that the quorum was present, the Chairman called the meeting to order. Chairman extended a hearty welcome to the members at the Annual General Meeting of the Company and the proceedings of the meeting commenced.

was read out by the Company Secretary in terms of the provisions of Section 145 of the Act.

The Chairman informed the members that the comments of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on the consolidated Annual Financial Statements were yet to be received, though the 'NIL' comments on the standalone Annual Financial Statements were already received. In view of the above, the Agenda Item NO.1 regarding adoption of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Annual Financial Statements of the Company for the year ending March 31, 20.18 would not be taken up for discussion at the meeting. Therefore, the meeting would be adjourned sine die to be held on a later date for adoption of the Audited Financial Statements on receipt of the comments of the CAG, after transacting all other agenda items in the notice.

The Chairman then replied to the queries of the shareholders raised at the meeting.

The Chairman informed the Members that as per Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014 and regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. the Company had provided e-voting facility to its members to exercise their right to vote by electronic means from 23rd September, 2018 (09:00 A.M.) to 25th September, 2018 (05:00 P.M.). The facility to vote through ballot paper was made available for such members at the AGM, who could not exercise their vote through remote e-voting process.

The Chairman then informed the members that the Board of Directors had appointed Shri Parveen Rastogi, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the remote e-voting process and also the process of voting through the Ballot papers at the Annual General Meeting and handed over the stage to Shri Parveen Rastogi to conduct the poll on the following business items (Item NO.2 to 7) included in Notice of the Annual General Meeting:

Item No.

Business item

Resolution

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1

To receive, consider and adopt the Standalone & OrdinaryConsolidated Audited Financial Statement, containing Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2018, Profit & Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement of the Corporation, for the year ended March 31, 2018 together with the Report of the Board, Reports & Comments of the Auditors and Comptroller & Auditor General of India thereon and reply of the management thereto

(not taken up for discussion and voting)

2

To re-appoint Shri S. K. Sharma (holding DIN 06942536), as Director.

Ordinary

3 To re-appoint Shri P. K. Das, (holding DIN 03145622), as Director. Ordinary 4 To authorize Board of Directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the Statutory / Branch Auditor(s) of the Company Ordinary SPECIAL BUSINESS 5 To approve the Appointment of Shri Sunil Kumar, (holding DIN: 07592258) as Director. Ordinary 6 To approve the Appointment of Shri Umesh Sharma (holding DIN: 03298909) as Director. Ordinary 7 To approve the Appointment of Shri S.C. Pandey (holding DIN: 01613073) as Director. Ordinary

The shareholders present in the meeting casted their votes through Ballot Papers and after voting, Ballot Boxes were taken over by the Scrutinizer under his custody.

The Chairman then thanked the Shareholders for casting their votes and informed that on receipt of the Report from the Scrutinizer, results of the Voting would be declared on STC's Website within 48 hours of the meeting. The e-voting and voting done at the meeting, if any, in respect of the Agenda Item NO.1 would be dis-regarded in view of the fact that the same was not taken up for consideration.

The Chairman stated that as informed at the commencement of the meeting, the meeting would have to be adjourned for taking up the agenda item regarding adoption of the Audited Annual Financial Statements.

At this point, the shareholders passed a resolution to adjourn the 62 nd Annual General Meeting sine die for consideration of the agenda regarding Adoption of the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Statement, containing Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2018, Profit & Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement of the Corporation, for the year ended March 31,2018 together with the Report of the Board, Reports & Comments of the Auditors and Comptroller &Auditor General of India thereon and reply of the management thereto.

The Chairman stated that the date of the adjourned meeting would be informed to the shareholders and others entitled to receive the notice, in accordance the provisions of Companies Act, 2013.