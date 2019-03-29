StatPro : Director/PDMR Shareholding

[Attachment]

29 March 2019

StatPro Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

StatPro Group plc, (AIM:SOG, 'StatPro', 'the Company'), the AIM listed provider of cloud-based portfolio analysis and asset pricing services for the global asset management industry, announces that following a recommendation of the Remuneration Committee of the Board, the Trustees of the Employee Benefit Trust have made the following nil cost awards on 29 March 2019 ('Award Date') under the Company's Performance Share Plan ('PSP'). The vesting of these awards is subject to certain performance criteria over a three-year period, at which point 50% of the awards would vest and the remaining 50% would vest on the 4th anniversary of the Award Date.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Craig Arenhold Gordon Bloor Luca Bortolami Dario Cintioli Nico Coetzee Andrew Fabian Damian Handzy Michel Lempicki Clinton Moseley Justin Wheatley 2 Reason for the notification Grant of PSP Awards a) Position/status Craig Arenhold PDMR Gordon Bloor PDMR Luca Bortolami PDMR Dario Cintioli PDMR Nico Coetzee PDMR Andrew Fabian Director Damian Handzy PDMR Michel Lempicki PDMR Clinton Moseley PDMR Justin Wheatley Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name StatPro Group PLC b) LEI 213800IQAQ19RDQT9I51 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each GB0006300213 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional share awards under PSP Scheme Director/PDMR Awards granted Craig Arenhold PDMR 43,104 Gordon Bloor PDMR 30,173 Luca Bortolami PDMR 51,725 Dario Cintioli PDMR 94,828 Nico Coetzee PDMR 25,863 Andrew Fabian Director 43,104 Damian Handzy PDMR 43,104 Michel Lempicki PDMR 43,104 Clinton Moseley PDMR 21,552 Justin Wheatley Director 129,311 Marc Zandt PDMR 68,966 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a n/a d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 29 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction N/A

The above notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

StatPro Group plc Justin Wheatley, Chief Executive +44 (0)20 8410 9876 Andrew Fabian, Finance Director Panmure Gordon - Nomad and Broker Corporate Finance - Freddy Crossley / Fabien Holler +44 (0)20 7886 2500 Corporate Broking - James Stearns Instinctif Partners Adrian Duffield / Kay Larsen / Chantal Woolcock +44 (0)20 7457 2020

