StatPro Group PLC

STATPRO GROUP PLC

(SOG)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/29 12:35:02 pm
111 GBp   -0.89%
StatPro : Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/29/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

29 March 2019

StatPro Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

StatPro Group plc, (AIM:SOG, 'StatPro', 'the Company'), the AIM listed provider of cloud-based portfolio analysis and asset pricing services for the global asset management industry, announces that following a recommendation of the Remuneration Committee of the Board, the Trustees of the Employee Benefit Trust have made the following nil cost awards on 29 March 2019 ('Award Date') under the Company's Performance Share Plan ('PSP'). The vesting of these awards is subject to certain performance criteria over a three-year period, at which point 50% of the awards would vest and the remaining 50% would vest on the 4th anniversary of the Award Date.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Craig Arenhold
Gordon Bloor
Luca Bortolami
Dario Cintioli
Nico Coetzee
Andrew Fabian
Damian Handzy
Michel Lempicki
Clinton Moseley
Justin Wheatley
2 Reason for the notification

Grant of PSP Awards

a) Position/status
Craig Arenhold PDMR
Gordon Bloor PDMR
Luca Bortolami PDMR
Dario Cintioli PDMR
Nico Coetzee PDMR
Andrew Fabian Director
Damian Handzy PDMR
Michel Lempicki PDMR
Clinton Moseley PDMR
Justin Wheatley Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name StatPro Group PLC
b) LEI 213800IQAQ19RDQT9I51
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p each

GB0006300213

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional share awards under PSP Scheme
Director/PDMR Awards granted
Craig Arenhold PDMR 43,104
Gordon Bloor PDMR 30,173
Luca Bortolami PDMR 51,725
Dario Cintioli PDMR 94,828
Nico Coetzee PDMR 25,863
Andrew Fabian Director 43,104
Damian Handzy PDMR 43,104
Michel Lempicki PDMR 43,104
Clinton Moseley PDMR 21,552
Justin Wheatley Director 129,311
Marc Zandt PDMR 68,966
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
n/a n/a
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e) Date of the transaction 29 March 2019
f) Place of the transaction N/A

The above notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

StatPro Group plc
Justin Wheatley, Chief Executive +44 (0)20 8410 9876
Andrew Fabian, Finance Director
Panmure Gordon - Nomad and Broker
Corporate Finance - Freddy Crossley / Fabien Holler +44 (0)20 7886 2500
Corporate Broking - James Stearns
Instinctif Partners
Adrian Duffield / Kay Larsen / Chantal Woolcock +44 (0)20 7457 2020

About StatPro

StatPro Group (www.statpro.com) provides cloud-based portfolio analytics, asset data services and data management tools for the global asset management industry and asset management service providers.

The Group has 10 offices in Europe, North America, South Africa and Australia, servicing around 500 clients in 40 countries. It is organised into three divisions: Revolution, Source: StatPro and Infovest.

Revolution is a global provider of award-winning portfolio analytics solutions. The cloud-based platform offers vital analysis of portfolio performance, attribution, risk and compliance. Revolution helps clients reduce costs, improve client communication and control investment decisions.

Source: StatPro is a global market data business and provides Data-as-a-Service to Revolution to enable analytics. The division's integrated and global data coverage includes millions of securities covering the full range of financial instruments and benchmarks.

Infovest, supplies data management solutions for the global asset management market, including data warehouse technology, ETL, compliance and reporting tools as well as portfolio management solutions.

StatPro Group plc shares are listed on AIM.

Disclaimer

StatPro Group plc published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 17:21:01 UTC
