STATPRO GROUP PLC

(SOG)
StatPro : Financing facilities increase and extension

04/16/2019 | 02:28am EDT

16 April 2019

StatPro Group PLC

Financing facilities increase and extension

StatPro Group plc ('StatPro', 'the Group', AIM: SOG), the AIM listed provider of cloud-based portfolio analytics and asset pricing services for the global asset management industry, has increased and extended its financing facilities with Wells Fargo Capital Finance.

The facility has been increased by adding an additional £5.2 million of committed facility and an additional £6 million of uncommitted capital. This secured financing facility is available for acquisitions, share buy-backs and general corporate purposes.

Following the increase, the total facilities are approximately £49.1 million and comprise:

  • £10 million committed revolving credit facility
  • £29.1 million committed term/deferred drawdown multi-currency loans
  • £10 million uncommitted additional facility available

The term for the committed facility has been extended to April 2024, subject to compliance with agreed covenants, primarily linked to recurring revenue, adjusted EBITDA and available liquidity. The financing costs are being amortised over the term of the loan.

Justin Wheatley, Group CEO, StatPro, commented:

'This increase and extension in our flexible financing facilities provide additional capacity for financing future acquisitions and also further strengthens the Group's long-term financial structure.'

StatPro Group plc
Justin Wheatley, Chief Executive +44 (0) 20 8410 9876
Andrew Fabian, Finance Director
Panmure Gordon - Nomad and Broker
Corporate Finance - Freddy Crossley / Fabien Holler +44 (0) 20 7886 2500
Corporate Broking - James Stearns
Instinctif Partners
Adrian Duffield / Kay Larsen / Chantal Woolcock +44 (0) 20 7457 2020

About StatPro

StatPro Group (www.statpro.com) provides cloud-based portfolio analytics, asset data services and data management tools for the global asset management industry and asset management service providers.

The Group has 10 offices in Europe, North America, South Africa and Australia, servicing around 500 clients in 40 countries. It is organised into three divisions: Revolution, Source: StatPro and Infovest.

Revolution is a global provider of award-winning portfolio analytics solutions. The cloud-based platform offers vital analysis of portfolio performance, attribution, risk and compliance. Revolution helps clients reduce costs, improve client communication and control investment decisions.

Source: StatPro is a global market data business and provides Data-as-a-Service to Revolution to enable analytics. The division's integrated and global data coverage includes millions of securities covering the full range of financial instruments and benchmarks.

Infovest, supplies data management solutions for the global asset management market, including data warehouse technology, ETL, compliance and reporting tools as well as portfolio management solutions.

StatPro Group plc shares are listed on AIM.

Disclaimer

StatPro Group plc published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 06:27:05 UTC
