StatPro : Large UK Investment Manager group signs £2.35 million contract

8 January 2019

StatPro Group PLC

Large UK Investment Manager group signs £2.35 million contract

StatPro Group plc ('StatPro', 'the Group', AIM: SOG), the AIM listed provider of cloud-based portfolio analytics and asset pricing services for the global asset management industry, has secured a three-year contract extension with a large UK investment manager for its Revolution Delta service, with a minimum contract value of £2.35 million.

Justin Wheatley, Group CEO, commented:

'The investment manager uses Revolution Delta to manage multi-asset risk and fixed income investments. The precision of the fixed income pricing as well as the broad functionality of the service make Revolution Delta the ideal solution for their front office.

'This significant contract extension underlines the quality of the Revolution Delta product for customers operating in the fixed income markets and is a confirmation of our capability to provide Revolution Delta clients continuity of service from within our Revolution platform.'

StatPro Group plc Justin Wheatley, Chief Executive +44 (0) 20 8410 9876 Andrew Fabian, Finance Director Panmure Gordon - Nomad and Broker Corporate Finance - Freddy Crossley / Fabien Holler +44 (0) 20 7886 2500 Corporate Broking - James Stearns Instinctif Partners Adrian Duffield / Kay Larsen / Chantal Woolcock +44 (0) 20 7457 2020

About StatPro

StatPro is a global provider of award-winning portfolio analytics solutions for the investment community. The Group's cloud-based platform provides vital analysis of portfolio performance, attribution, risk and compliance. This multi-asset class analytics platform helps StatPro's clients increase assets under management, improve client service, meet tough regulations and reduce costs.

The Group's integrated and global data coverage includes over 3.2 million securities such as equities, bonds, mutual funds, FX rates, futures, options, OTCs, sector classifications and much else besides. StatPro also covers most families of benchmarks including MSCI, FTSE, Russell, NASDAQ and the open source Freedom Index.

The Group has operations in Europe, North America, South Africa, Asia and Australia, with hundreds of clients in 39 countries around the world.

StatPro has grown its Annualised Recurring Revenue from less than £1 million in 1999 to around £55 million at the end of September 2018. Around 80% of recurring revenues are generated outside the UK. StatPro Group plc shares are listed on AIM.

contact usPress room