STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED

STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED

(SDF)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/19
4.02 AUD   +3.88%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Fed's Kashkari Expects Rates to Remain Steady, but Predicts Next Move Would Be Lower

02/19/2020 | 02:10pm EST

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Wednesday that he sees no reason for the central bank to change its interest rate policy stance soon.

"We are on pause now for a while" and "I'm comfortable where rates are," Mr. Kashkari told an audience in Mankato, Minn.

Mr. Kashkari, who is a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, said the federal-funds target rate range -- currently set between 1.50% and 1.75% -- is "providing a little bit of stimulus" to the economy, which he believes is appropriate.

Mr.Kashkari also said if the Fed were to change gears it would likely be in the direction of providing more support to the economy.

"If I were to guess, I'd guess we are probably going to sit here for the next three months, next six months or maybe longer," Mr. Kashkari said. "But if I were to guess what the next move will be, my best guess is the next move would be down rather than up, because we are pretty close to neutral today and there any number of shocks around the global economy that could hit the U.S. economy and call for lower rates from here," he said.

Mr. Kashkari added it is possible something unexpectedly good could happen as well, which could also open the door to higher rates. For now, "let's just let the data come in" before making a call on rate policy, the official said.

Mr. Kashkari's outlook for rates has been in place for a while. In recent years, the official has been a steadfast skeptic of raising rates. The Fed raised rates nine times between 2015 and 2018 even as it failed to sustainably achieve its 2% inflation target. Last year, the Fed lowered rates three times, and while Mr. Kashkari at points wanted a more aggressive path of action, he was ultimately cheered by the direction his colleagues took.

Mr. Kashkari noted in his remarks that the situation around the coronavirus creates uncertainty about the outlook for the economy and monetary policy, and he said he was unsure how that will play out right now.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 773 M
EBIT 2020 194 M
Net income 2020 110 M
Debt 2020 234 M
Yield 2020 2,42%
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,77x
EV / Sales2021 4,50x
Capitalization 3 454 M
Chart STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steadfast Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,06  AUD
Last Close Price 4,02  AUD
Spread / Highest target 8,21%
Spread / Average Target 0,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Bernard Kelly Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Francis Michael O'Halloran Non-Executive Chairman
Samantha Hollman Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Humphrys Chief Financial Officer
David Paul Liddy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED11.78%2 225
AON PLC12.95%54 484
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY5.81%27 371
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.13.95%20 427
BROWN & BROWN, INC.21.20%13 550
EHEALTH, INC.29.26%2 941
