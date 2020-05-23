Log in
STEALTHGAS : ANNOUNCES THE DATE FOR THE RELEASE OF THE FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS, CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST.

05/23/2020 | 07:13am EDT
STEALTHGAS INC. ANNOUNCES THE DATE FOR THE RELEASE OF THE FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS, CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST.

ATHENS, GREECE May 22, 2020. STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ:GASS) (the 'Company'), a ship-owning company serving primarily the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today that it will release its first quarter operating and financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020 before the market opens in New York on May 26, 2020.

On May 26, 2020 at 11:00 am ET, the company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company's operations and outlook.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 866 280 1157 (US Toll Free Dial In) or 08006941461 (UK Toll Free Dial In).

Access Code: 5160967

In case of any problems with the above numbers, please dial +1 6467871226 (US Toll Dial In), +44 (0) 8444936766 (UK Toll Dial In).

Access Code: 5160967

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until June 2, 2020 by dialing +1 (917) 677-7532 (US Local Dial In), +44 (0) 3333009785 (Standard International Dial In).

Access Code: 5160967

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the STEALTHGAS INC. website (www.stealthgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About STEALTHGAS INC.

StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 50 vessels. The fleet is comprised of 46 LPG carriers, including eight Joint Venture vessels and an 11,000 cbm newbuilding pressurized LPG carrier with expected delivery in 2021. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 431,527 cubic meters (cbm). The Company also owns three M.R. product tankers and one Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons (dwt). StealthGas Inc.'s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol 'GASS.'

Visit our website at www.stealthgas.com

Company Contact:

Fenia Sakellaris

STEALTHGAS.INC.
E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Disclaimer

StealthGas Inc. published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 11:12:00 UTC
