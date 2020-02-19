Log in
STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Date for the Release of the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2019 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast

02/19/2020 | 09:31am EST

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ:GASS) (the “Company”), a ship-owning company serving primarily the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and twelve months operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019 before the market opens in New York on February 21, 2020.

On February 21, 2020 at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 866 869 2321 (US Toll Free Dial In) or 08003767425 (UK Toll Free Dial In).
Access Code: 5681269

In case of any problems with the above numbers, please dial +1 917 7200 178 (US Toll Dial In), +44 (0) 8444933857 (UK Toll Dial In).
Access Code: 5681269

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until February 28, 2019 by dialing +1 (917) 677-7532 (US Local Dial In), +44 (0) 3333009785 (Standard International Dial In).
Access Code: 5681269

Slides and audio webcast:
There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the STEALTHGAS INC. website (www.stealthgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About STEALTHGAS INC.
StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry.  StealthGas Inc. currently has a fleet of 47 vessels. The fleet comprises of 43 LPG carriers, including one chartered in LPG vessel and five Joint Venture LPG vessels, with a total capacity of 322,394 cubic meters (cbm), three M.R. product tankers and one Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons (dwt). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS”.

Visit our website at www.stealthgas.com

Company Contact:
Fenia Sakellaris
STEALTHGAS.INC.
E-mail: info@stealthgas.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
