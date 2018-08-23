Log in
STEALTHGAS INC. (GASS)
StealthGas Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

08/23/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2018 / StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2018 Second Quarter Earnings to be held on August 23, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-64471C45A3AF5.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 146 M
EBIT 2018 21,9 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 142 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 83%
Managers
NameTitle
Harry N. Vafias President, CEO, CFO & Executive Director
Michael Gordon Jolliffe Chairman
Lambros Babilis Deputy Chairman
Markos Drakos Independent Director
John G. Kostoyannis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEALTHGAS INC.-18.12%142
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD-22.55%2 989
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION--.--%1 780
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN LOGISTICS ASA-42.87%1 676
SEASPAN CORPORATION30.22%1 534
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD19.02%1 399
