Steamships Trading : AGM_Notice_Proxy_Form_Zoom_Audio_Virtual_AGM_Guide

INCORPORATED IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA ARBN 055 836952 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the Ninety-Sixth Annual General Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Wednesday 17th June 2020 at 12.00 noon and shall be conducted by way of ZOOM audio participation (instructions to participate by way of ZOOM audio as set out in Annexure 'A') to consider the following items of business. To receive the Directors' report and accounts for the year ended 31 st December 2019. To re-elect directors J.B. Rae-Smith and L.M. Bromley each of whom retire as director in accordance with Clause 15.3(a) of the Constitution and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election. To re-elect directors G.J. Dunlop, G. Aopi, Sir Michael Bromley and G.L. Cundle each of whom retire as directors in accordance with Clause 15.3(c) of the Constitution and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election. To re-appoint the auditors and to fix their fees. PricewaterhouseCoopers, the retiring auditors, offer themselves for re- appointment. To carry out any other business that may be brought before the Meeting in conformity with the Constitution. By order of the Board Port Moresby M.R. Scantlebury, Company Secretary 4 May 2020 PROXY SEE OVERLEAF

INCORPORATED IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA ARBN 055 836952 PROXY FORM The Secretary Steamships Trading Company Limited PO Box 1, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea I/We, ….……………….……………………………………………..………………………..…………. (full names) of ……………..……………………………..………………………………………………..…………………… (address) a member of Steamships Trading Company Limited appoint G.L. Cundle, Chairman of Directors and the nominee for casting votes, or failing him the Chairman of the Meeting as my/our proxy to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 12.00 noon on the 17th June 2020 and at any adjournment thereof. Dated this ………………………..…………….………. day of ………………….…………………..……....….…. 2020 Signed ……………………………………………………………….………………………….………………………….… A member entitled to attend and vote is entitled to appoint a proxy who need not be a member of the Company. Proxies must be received at the Registered Office of the Company at least 48 hours before the time of the meeting. Should you desire to direct your proxy how to vote, please place a mark in the appropriate box. The Chairman vote in favour of all intends to resolutions for any undirected votes. For Against Abstain 1. To receive the report and accounts.    2. To re-electdirectors who retire as directors in accordance with Clause 15.3(a) of the Constitution: (i) L.M. Bromley    (ii) J.B. Rae-Smith    3. To re-electdirectors who retire as directors in accordance with Clause 15.3(c) of the Constitution: (i) G.J. Dunlop    (ii) G. Aopi    (iii) Sir Michael Bromley    (iv) G.L. Cundle    4. To Re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors and fix their fees.   

Annexure 'A' INCORPORATED IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA ARBN 055 836952 ZOOM AUDIO VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING GUIDE 1. Introduction Due to the uncertainty as to whether Stockholders will be able to travel to Papua New Guinea and personally attend the Ninety-Sixth Annual General Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Wednesday 17th June 2020 at 12.00 noon the Directors have resolved to offer as an alternative to personal attendance and appointment of a Proxy, the option to attend via ZOOM Audio. For those Stockholders who wish to participate via ZOOM Audio, please follow the directions below. 2. Directions for Participation via ZOOM Audio Step 1 is to download the ZOOM APP on your phone, laptop or tablet device. Step 2 is to set up your account and test its operation as set out here: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en- us/articles/360034967471-Quick-start-guide-for-new-users Step 3 is to follow the link or other dial in instructions for the Annual General Meeting as set out below: Michael Scantlebury, Company Secretary, is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Steamships Trading Co Ltd Annual General Meeting Time: Jun 17, 2020 12:00 PM Guam, Port Moresby Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/91996319999?pwd=RnA3dERDU0w1YnVoc2RGMktmYWNFZz09 Meeting ID: 919 9631 9999 Password: 537533 One tap mobile +13017158592,,91996319999# US (Germantown) +13126266799,,91996319999# US (Chicago) Dial by your location +1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) Meeting ID: 919 9631 9999 Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/adSV0ZR6C3

Annexure 'A' INCORPORATED IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA ARBN 055 836952 Step 4 is to identify yourself once you have successfully dialed into the Annual General Meeting and then wait for further instructions from the Chairman of the Board of Directors in relation to active participation in that meeting. 3. Help on the Day If you have any technical difficulties in connecting on the day, please call this number Randy Ordona +675 7008 6466 or Steamships Help Desk +675 322 0351 and you will be provided with assistance and / or of the means by which you can participate on via telephone (latter may include a participant in the meeting calling you back and placing you on speaker phone so that you can hear and be heard).