Steamships Trading : SST_Appendix_4E_Full_Year_Results_December_2019

Appendix 4E Preliminary final report Rules 4.1, 4.3 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report Name of entity Steamships Trading Company Limited ABN or equivalent company Half yearly Preliminary Financial year ended ('current period') reference (tick) final (tick) 055836952 √ 31st December 2019 For announcement to the market Extracts from this report for announcement to the market. K'000 Revenues from continuing operations Up/ down 4.3% to 585,168 Profit from continuing operations after tax Up/ down 241.5% to 47,366 Profit for the period attributable to members Up/ down -28.1% to 49,995 Dividends (distributions) Amount per security Franked amount per security Final dividend 55t 0t Interim dividend 25t Previous corresponding period 120t 45t 0t Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend, 30th April 2020 (in the case of a trust, distribution) Appendix 4E Page 1 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report Preliminary Final Report to the Stock Exchange 2019 was a difficult year for PNG after the euphoria of hosting the APEC summit in late in 2018. The economy remained weak in the absence of any progress on the much-needed investment in the resource sector and the uncertainty caused by the change of Government in May 2019 and the consequent significant readjustment of national debt further dampened sentiment. The National Budget presented in November 2019 projects 2020 will record the largest expenditure and budget deficit in PNG's history. The ongoing shortage of foreign currency in PNG continues to suppress economic activity. Continued budget support from multilateral agencies will be essential and likely to entail economic reforms that will impair economic activity in the short term. 2019 was a challenging year for the private sector as a whole and Steamships diverse business activities being closely integrated to the domestic economy were not immune to the negative impacts of the slowdown. Steamships' sales revenue increased 4.3% to K585.1 million against last year's K560.8 million, on a continuing basis with improved revenue for Consort offsetting declines for Pacific Palms Property and Coral Sea Hotels. 2019 2018 Change K000's K000's Net Profit attributable to shareholders 49,995 69,529 -28.1% Add back / (less) impact of significant items (post tax & minority interest) Impairment of Fixed Assets, Goodwill (incl Vessels) 0 7,854 Tax Loss Write Off 0 21,469 Hotel & Property Development Cost Write Off 0 1,498 Gain on Sale of Laga Industries 0 (48,584) Loss on Disposal of Vessels 789 687 Gain on Sale of Properties (16,910) (984) Salvage Profit (2,369) (8,165) Total impact of significant items (18,490) (26,225) Underlying profit attributable to shareholders 31,505 43,304 -27.2% Depreciation in 2019 was K82.3 million against K83 million in 2018, and interest on borrowings (excluding capitalised interest) was K9.8 million against K10.3 million in 2018. Capital expenditure for the year was K93 million (with capitalised interest of K1.0 million) against K56.1 million (with capitalised interest of K1.7 million) in 2018. The group's net operating cash flow generation declined 9.7% to K105.4 million against K116.7 million in 2018. The cash balance at year end is K100.8m. A final dividend of 55 toea per share has been proposed and will be paid following approval at the company's annual general meeting on the 17th of June 2020, subject to Steamships' ability to secure Appendix 4E Page 2 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report foreign exchange for non PNG shareholders. This brings the total dividend for the year to 80 toea per share (2018 = 165 toea per share). The dividend is unfranked and there is no conduit foreign income. Significant items The gain on sale of properties is principally attributable to the sale of a plot of land in Port Moresby by the Company to an associated company, Harbourside Developments Ltd, being the site for the new mixed-use development Harbourside South. Logistics Consort Express Lines embarked on a significant turnaround programme in 2019 in the face of a highly competitive and depressed coastal liner and projects shipping market. This has started to show results with improved fleet and schedule reliability and customer service. New systems and management have been introduced and Consort's results are improving. While investment in the resource sector remains weak, the focus is on the liner service with opportunities for projects and charter work, hopefully forthcoming later in 2020. The Joint Venture Port Services businesses had a steady performance in 2019, recovering from the loss of the International Terminal Operator concessions in Port Moresby and Lae in 2018. JVPS now manages stevedoring and handling in 10 ports around PNG as well as an equipment hire business, providing a vital, safe and efficient operation for these communities, whilst providing an economic return to the local community shareholders. East West Transport continues to grow its fleet and range of services in a steady profitable manner, winning some key new business in 2019 and maintaining a strong customer and fleet reliability focus. Pacific Towing experienced a modest year in its principal harbour towage work across ports in PNG from its main base at the Motukea port in Port Moresby. External towage work provided steady work in 2019 with tugs deployed throughout the region. Diving and life raft activity were steady. The company was engaged in a number of successful salvage and wreck removal operations in the region in 2019 and has established a strong reputation in this area. Property & Hotels Pacific Palms Property experienced a reduction in rental rates in 2019 in the face of increased competition and was unable to achieve the occupancy levels of the prior year and profit fell as a result. In response to growing competition, an upgrade programme was undertaken in Port Moresby and Lae to maintain its quality leadership position. Construction of the Harbourside second phase, Harbourside South, with residential, commercial and retail space, commenced mid-year and is on track for mid-2022 opening. Coral Sea Hotels owns and manages nine properties in PNG and suffered from the increased capacity in Port Moresby coupled with the reduction in international arrivals. Nevertheless, CSH is committed to remain competitive through a sustained focus on investment in its quality service offering, food and beverage as well as the training and development of its staff. Appendix 4E Page 3 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report Commercial Colgate-Palmolive, (PNG) Limited a PNG incorporated joint venture, saw volume and sales revenue growth across all three categories of Oral Care, Personal Care and Home Care. Overall margin for the business was slightly lower than budget. Overheads were prudently managed to finish below prior year and in line with budget. Trading Outlook Whether the key resource projects proceed or not, 2020 is expected to be another challenging year for the PNG economy. We remain hopeful that resource projects will progress to binding agreements and subsequent significant investment that would be beneficial to the citizens of PNG and all the other stakeholders in the projects. We remain firmly focused on the future and our commitment to the development of the country and people of PNG and the exciting opportunities that lie ahead. Appendix 4E Page 4 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report Statement of comprehensive income Current period - Previous corresponding K'000 period - K'000 Continuing Operations 585,168 560,817 Revenues Operating Expenses Cost of goods & services (111,552) (81,225) Staff Cost (119,712) (122,217) Electricity and fuel (46,314) (48,772) Depreciation & amortisation (82,268) (82,974) Impairment of fixed assets, goodwill - (11,710) Hotel & Property Development Cost Write Off - (1,498) Finance- net (9,846) (10,293) Other operating expenses (154,192) (139,610) Other gains / (losses) - (390) Share of net profits of associates and joint venture 5,010 5,628 entities accounted for using the equity method Profit before Income Tax 66,294 67,756 Income tax expense (18,928) (53,886) Profit from Continuing Operations 47,366 13,870 Profit after tax from Discontinued Operations - 49,831 Total Comprehensive Income for the Year 47,366 63,701 Attributable to: Shareholders 49,995 69,529 Non-Controlling Interests (2,629) (5,828) 47,366 63,701 Appendix 4E Page 5 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report Earnings per security (EPS) Current period (toea) Previous corresponding period (toea) Basic & Diluted EPS (total profit) 161.2 224.2 Basic & Diluted EPS (continuing) 161.2 63.5 Comparison of half year profits Consolidated profit from continuing operations after tax attributable to members reported for the 1st half year Consolidated profit from continuing operations after tax attributable to members for the 2nd half year Current year - K'000 Previous corresponding period - K'000 10,91316,919 36,453(3,049) Appendix 4E Page 6 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report Statement of financial position - As at 31 Dec 2019 As at 31 Dec 2018 consolidated K'000 K'000 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 100,832 193,521 Trade and other receivables 148,118 191,778 Assets held for sale - 3,363 Income tax receivable 9,507 355 Inventories 13,351 16,063 Total current assets 271,808 405,080 Non-current assets Investments 41,586 65,276 Property, plant and equipment 970,928 890,576 Intangibles 76,433 76,433 Loans to related parties 88,577 65,731 Deferred tax asset 2,311 1,682 Total non-current assets 1,179,835 1,099,698 Total assets 1,451,643 1,504,778 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 75,407 104,277 Lease Liabilities 3,772 - Provisions 51,542 56,685 Loans from related parties 15,822 66,897 Borrowings 1,743 124,682 Income tax payable - - Total current liabilities 148,286 352,541 Non-current liabilities Lease Liabilities 68,464 - Deferred tax liability 18,866 18,729 Borrowings 302,000 182,000 Provision for other liabilities & charges 11,237 11,480 Total non-current liabilities 400,567 212,209 Total liabilities 548,853 564,750 Net assets 902,790 940,028 Share capital and reserves Issued capital 24,200 24,200 Retained earnings 860,843 896,105 Shareholders' funds 885,043 920,305 Minority shareholders' interests 17,747 19,723 Total capital and reserves 902,790 940,028 Appendix 4E Page 7 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report Contributed Retained Total Minority Total Consolidated Statement Equity Earnings K'000 Interests Equity of changes in equity K'000 K'000 K'000 K'000 Balance At 1st January 2018 24,200 817,764 841,964 36,190 878,154 Total Comprehensive income for the year - 69,529 69,529 (5,828) 63,701 Equity adjustment on acquisition - 33,429 33,429 - 33,429 of new entities Adjustment to opening retained 1,740 1,740 - 1,740 earnings on adoption of IFRS 15 Dividends paid 2018 - (26,357) (26,357) (10,639) (36,996) Balance at 31 December 2018 24,200 896,105 920,305 19,723 940,028 Total Comprehensive income for the year - 49,995 49,995 (2,629) 47,366 Adjustment on acquisition of - (40,295) (40,295) 10,738 (29,557) minority interest in subsidiary Dividends paid 2019 - (44,962) (44,962) (10,085) (55,047) Balance at 31 December 2019 24,200 860,843 885,043 17,747 902,790 Appendix 4E Page 8 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report Consolidated statement of cash flows Current period Previous K'000 corresponding period K'000 Cash flows related to operating activities Net Receipts less Supplier Payments 140,447 157,424 Interest received 7,937 5,199 Interest and other costs of finance paid (15,431) (15,492) Income taxes paid (27,549) (30,445) Net operating cash flows 105,404 116,686 Cash flows related to investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (93,047) (56,114) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 24,409 14,662 Proceeds from sale of investments - 147,464 Dividends received from associates 23,488 7,547 Investment in subsidiary (21,036) - Cash balance received in acquiring Croesus - 47,632 entities Net investing cash flows (66,186) 161,192 Cash flows related to financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 10,000 - Repayment of borrowings (10,000) (41,627) Loans repaid to associates (73,921) 942 Dividends paid (55,047) (36,996) Net financing cash flows (128,968) (77,678) Net increase/(decrease) in cash held (89,750) 200,196 Cash at beginning of period (see Reconciliation of cash) 188,839 (11,357) Cash at end of period 99,089 188,839 (see Reconciliation of cash) Non-cash financing and investing activities Details of financing and investing transactions which have had a material effect on consolidated assets and liabilities but did not involve cash flows are as follows. Appendix 4E Page 9 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report Reconciliation of cash Reconciliation of cash at the end of the period (as Current period K'000 Previous shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to corresponding the related items in the accounts is as follows. period - K'000 Cash on hand and at bank 100,832 193,521 Bank overdraft (1,743) (4,682) Total cash at end of period 99,089 188,839 Other notes to the consolidated financial statements Ratios Current period Previous corresponding Period Profit before tax / revenue Consolidated profit from continuing operations before tax as a percentage of 11.33% 12.08% revenue Profit after tax / equity interests Consolidated net profit from continuing operations after tax attributable to members as a percentage of equity (similarly attributable) at the end of the period 5.65% 2.14% Earnings per security (EPS) Details of basic and diluted EPS reported separately in accordance with paragraph 9 and 18 of AASB 1027: Earnings Per Share are as follows. 161.2 toea per share NTA backing Current period Previous corresponding period Net tangible asset backing per ordinary K26.65 K27.85 security Appendix 4E Page 10 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report Loss of control of entities having material effect Name of entity (or group of entities) Consolidated profit (loss) from ordinary activities and extraordinary items after tax of the controlled entity (or group of entities) for the current period to the date of loss of control Date to which the profit (loss) in item 14.2 has been calculated Consolidated profit (loss) from ordinary activities and extraordinary items after tax of the controlled entity (or group of entities) while controlled during the whole of the previous corresponding period (K'000) Contribution to consolidated profit (loss) from ordinary activities and extraordinary items from sale of interest leading to loss of control (K'000) Dividends (in the case of a trust, distributions) Date the dividend (distribution) is payable Record date to determine entitlements to the dividend (distribution) (i.e., on the basis of proper instruments of transfer received by 5.00 pm if securities are not CHESS approved, or security holding balances established by 5.00 pm or such later time permitted by SCH Business Rules if securities are CHESS approved) If it is a final dividend, has it been declared? 3rd August 2020 30th April 2020 No Appendix 4E Page 11 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report Amount per security Amount per Franked Amount per security amount per security of security at foreign source 42% tax (see dividend note 4) Final dividend: Current year 55t NIL 55t Previous year 120t NIL 120t Interim dividend: Current year 25t NIL 25t Previous year 45t NIL 45t Total dividend (distribution) per security (interim plus final) Current year Previous year Ordinary securities 80t 165t Preference securities NIL NIL Preliminary final report - final dividend (distribution) on all securities Current period K'000 Previous corresponding period - K'000 Ordinary securities 17,055 37,210 Preference securities Nil Nil Other equity instruments Nil Nil Total 17,055 37,210 The dividend or distribution plans shown below are in operation. Not applicable The last date(s) for receipt of election notices for the dividend or distribution plans N/A Any other disclosures in relation to dividends (distributions). None Appendix 4E Page 12 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report Details of aggregate share of profits (losses) of associates and joint venture entities Group's share of associates' and joint venture entities': Profit (loss) from ordinary activities before tax Income tax on ordinary activities Profit (loss) from ordinary activities after tax Extraordinary items net of tax Net profit (loss) Adjustments Share of net profit (loss) of associates and joint venture entities Current period Previous - K'000 corresponding period - K'000 6,895 8,040 (1,885) (2,412) 5,010 5,628 - - 5,010 5,628 - - 5,010 5,628 Material interests in entities which are not controlled entities The economic entity has an interest (that is material to it) in the following entities. Name of entity Percentage of ownership Contribution to net profit (loss) interest held at end of period (item 1.10) or date of disposal Equity accounted Current Previous Current period Previous period corresponding K'000 corresponding associates and joint period period - K'000 venture entities a) Colgate-Palmolive (PNG) 50.0 50.0 4,085 5,463 b) Pacific Rumana 50.0 50.0 (1) 567 c) United Stevedoring 16.9 16.9 16 3 d) Riback Stevedoring 49.0 34.4 542 649 e) Makerio Stevedoring 45.0 31.7 28 99 f) Nikana Stevedoring 45.0 31.7 11 158 g) Harbourside 50.0 50.0 210 26 Development h) Viva No 31 50.0 50.0 385 (299) i) Wonye 50.0 50.0 (61) (248) j) Morobe Terminals 42.9 42.9 (205) (790) Total 5,010 5,628 Other material interests - - Total 5,010 5,628 Appendix 4E Page 13 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report Issued and quoted securities at end of current period Issue price Amount Category of securities Total number Number quoted per security paid up per (toea) security (toea) Preference securities(description) Changes during current period (a) Increases through issues (b) Decreases through returns of capital, buybacks, redemptions Ordinary securities 31,008,237 31,008,237 N/A N/A Changes during current period (a) Increases through issues (b) Decreases through returns of capital, buybacks Convertible debt securities (description and conversion factor) Changes during current period (a) Increases through issues (b) Decreases through securities matured, converted Options(description and Exercise Expiry conversion factor) price date (if any) Issued during current period Exercised during current period Expired during current period Debentures (description) Changes during current period Increases through issues Decreases through securities matured, converted Appendix 4E Page 14 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report Unsecured notes (description) Changes during current period Increases through issues Decreases through securities matured, converted Segment reporting (Information on the business and geographical segments of the entity must be reported for the current period in accordance with AASB 1005: Segment Reporting and for half year reports, AASB 1029: Interim Financial Reporting. Because entities employ different structures a pro forma cannot be provided. Segment information in the layout employed in the entity's accounts should be reported separately and attached to this report.) Refer attachment page 18. Comments by directors (Comments on the following matters are required by ASX or, in relation to the half yearly report, by AASB 1029: Interim Financial Reporting. The comments do not take the place of the directors' report and statement (as required by the Corporations Act) and may be incorporated into the directors' report and statement. For both half yearly and preliminary final reports, if there are no comments in a section, state NIL. If there is insufficient space to comment, attach notes to this report.) Basis of financial report preparation Material factors affecting the revenues and expenses of the economic entity for the current period. In a half yearly report, provide explanatory comments about any seasonal or irregular factors affecting operations. Nil A description of each event since the end of the current period which has had a material effect and which is not already reported elsewhere in this Appendix or in attachments, with financial effect quantified (if possible). Nil Appendix 4E Page 15 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report Franking credits available and prospects for paying fully or partly franked dividends for at least the next year. Nil Unless disclosed below, the accounting policies, estimation methods and measurement bases used in this report are the same as those used in the last annual report. Any changes in accounting policies, estimation methods and measurement bases since the last annual report are disclosed as follows. (Disclose changes and differences in the half yearly report in accordance with AASB 1029: Interim Financial Reporting. Disclose changes in accounting policies in the preliminary final report in accordance with AASB 1001: Accounting Policies-Disclosure). Refer to Note 2. Revisions in estimates of amounts reported in previous interim periods. For half yearly reports the nature and amount of revisions in estimates of amounts reported in previous annual reports if those revisions have a material effect in this half year. Nil Changes in contingent liabilities or assets. For half yearly reports, changes in contingent liabilities and contingent assets since the last annual report. Nil Additional disclosure for trusts Number of units held by the management company or responsible entity or their related N/A parties. A statement of the fees and commissions payable to the management company or N/A responsible entity. Identify: initial service charges

management fees

other fees Appendix 4E Page 16 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report Annual meeting (Preliminary final report only) The annual meeting will be held as follows: Place Date Time Approximate date the annual report will be available Steamships Trading Company Limited, Level 5, Harbourside West, Stanley Esplanade Port Moresby 17th June, 2020 12.00 noon 13th April, 2020 Compliance statement 1 This report has been prepared in accordance with AASB Standards, other AASB authoritative pronouncements and Urgent Issues Group Consensus Views or other standards acceptable to ASX. Identify other standards used International Financial Reporting Standards This report, and the accounts upon which the report is based (if separate), use the same accounting policies. This report does give a true and fair view of the matters disclosed (see note 2). This report is based on accounts to which one of the following applies. The accounts have been The accounts have been audited. subject to review. The accounts are in the The accounts have not yet been √ process of being audited or audited or reviewed. subject to review. The preliminary final report is based on accounts that are unaudited. The entity has a formally constituted audit committee. Sign here: Date: 27th February 2020 (Director & Company Secretary) Print name: Michael Scantlebury Appendix 4E Page 17 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report Segmental Reporting Divisional Segments The group operates in the following commercial areas: Finance, Commercial Hotels & Logistics Investment Total Division Property &Eliminations K'000 K'000 K'000 K'000 K'000 2019 Total Revenue - 222,621 358,507 4,040 585,168 Segment Results 68,701 5,592 (13,009) 61,284 Add: Share of Associate Profit - 532 393 4,085 5,010 Total Segment result - 69,233 5,985 (8,924) 66,294 Income tax expense - (18,310) (2,994) 2,376 (18,928) Group Profit - 50,923 2,991 (6,548) 47,366 Segment assets - 741,088 401,809 308,746 1,451,643 Segment liabilities - (259,406) (282,185) (7,262) (548,853) Net Assets - 481,682 119,624 301,484 902,790 Capital expenditure - 25,190 66,220 1,637 93,047 Depreciation - 44,756 34,552 2,960 82,268 Finance, Commercial Hotels & Logistics Investment Total Division Property &Eliminations K'000 K'000 K'000 K'000 K'000 2018 Total Revenue - 230,935 323,640 6,242 560,817 Segment Results 65,509 2,630 (6,011) 62,128 Add: Share of Associate Profit - 45 119 5,464 5,628 Total Segment result - 65,554 2,749 (547) 67,756 Income tax expense - (18,431) (38,289) 2,834 (53,886) Group Profit - 47,123 (35,540) 2,287 13,870 Segment assets - 703,784 394,852 406,142 1,504,778 Segment liabilities - (253,291) (240,412) (71,047) (564,750) Net Assets - 450,493 154,440 335,095 940,028 Capital expenditure 10,087 25,918 19,718 391 56,114 Depreciation - 42,078 37,239 3,657 82,974 Appendix 4E Page 18 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report 1. Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period Current Period Steamships Trading Company Limited acquired the minority shareholding (29.76%) in Consort Express Limited in May 2019 to increase its shareholding to a fully owned subsidiary. As result of this acquisition, effective control in the associate companies of Consort Express Limited has increased and Morobe Terminals Limited and United Stevedoring Limited have changed from associates to subsidiaries. The transaction resulted in an adjustment to other reserves. 2019 K'000 Purchase consideration paid for acquisition of minority shares in subsidiary 51,202 Repayment of minority shareholder loan (19,343) Add/(less): acquisition of minority interest 10,738 Equity adjustment on gain in control of subsidiaries (2,302) 40,295 Last Period On 10th July 2018, the Group bought all shares of Croesus Re PCC Limited from an entity under common control for no consideration which resulted in unrealised gain to equity of the Group to the extent of value equivalent to net assets of acquired entities. As the transaction was between entities under common control, assets and liabilities have been recorded at existing book values at the date of acquisition, with a corresponding adjustment recorded in retained earnings. 2. Basis of Accounting The Group has adopted IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach from 1 January 2019. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are recognised in the opening balance sheet on 1 January 2019. On adoption of IFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of IAS 17 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 January 2019. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 January 2019 was 4.5% p.a. 2019 K'000 Operating lease commitments as at 31 December 2018 98,588 Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial (42,760) application Add/(less): adjustments as a result of a different treatment of extension (151) options Add/(less): adjustments relating to changes in payments (1,274) Lease liability recognised as at 1 January 2019 41,335 Current lease liabilities 2,832 Non-current lease liabilities 38,503 41,335 Appendix 4E Page 19 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report From 1 January 2019, leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the Group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis. The change in accounting policy affected the following items in the balance sheet on 1 January 2019: Property, Plant and Equipment -increase by PGK 41,335,000

-increase by PGK 41,335,000 Lease Liabilities - increase by PGK 41,335,000 Adoption of IFRS 16 did not have impact on retained earnings on 1 January 2019. Right-of use assets were measured at the amount equal to the lease liability as at 1 January 2019. Right- of-use assets are included in 'Property, plant and equipment. The recognised right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets: 31st 1st December January 2019 2019 K'000 K'000 State land leases 25,902 29,654 Properties 45,315 11,681 Total right-of-use assets 71,217 41,335 Adjusted EBITDA, segment assets and segment liabilities as at 31st December 2019 all increased as a result of the change in accounting policy. Lease liabilities are now included in segment liabilities. The segment affected by the change in policy is Hotels and Properties. 3. Income Tax Expense The effective rate of tax charged differs from the statutory rate of 30% as follows; Current Previous period corresponding K'000 period K'000 Net profit before income tax 66,294 67,756 Prima facie tax on profit before income tax 19,888 20,327 Tax loss not recognised (prior years) - 30,565 Tax loss not recognised 6,659 5,355 Tax on non assessable income (5,073) - Share of profit of associates and joint ventures (1,885) (2,411) Other adjustments (661) 50 18,928 53,886 Appendix 4E Page 20 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report 4. Contingent Liabilities There were contingent liabilities at the Balance Sheet date as follows: The parent entity has given a secured guarantee in respect of the bank overdrafts and loans of certain subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. The parent entity has given letters of comfort of continuing financial support in respect of certain subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. No losses are anticipated in respect of these guarantees. 5. Comparatives Comparative figures have been adjusted to conform to changes in presentation in the current period. Appendix 4E Page 21 Attachments Original document

