STEAMSHIPS TRADING COMPANY LIMITED

(SST)
Steamships Trading : SST_Appendix_4E_Full_Year_Results_December_2019

02/27/2020

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

Rules 4.1, 4.3

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

Name of entity

Steamships Trading Company Limited

ABN or equivalent company

Half yearly

Preliminary

Financial year ended ('current period')

reference

(tick)

final (tick)

055836952

31st December 2019

For announcement to the market

Extracts from this report for announcement to the market.

K'000

Revenues from continuing operations

Up/ down

4.3%

to

585,168

Profit from continuing operations after tax

Up/ down

241.5%

to

47,366

Profit for the period attributable to members

Up/ down

-28.1%

to

49,995

Dividends (distributions)

Amount per security

Franked amount per

security

Final dividend

55t

0t

Interim dividend

25t

Previous corresponding period

120t

45t

0t

Record date for determining entitlements to the

dividend,

30th April 2020

(in the case of a trust, distribution)

Appendix 4E Page 1

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

Preliminary Final Report to the Stock Exchange

2019 was a difficult year for PNG after the euphoria of hosting the APEC summit in late in 2018. The economy remained weak in the absence of any progress on the much-needed investment in the resource sector and the uncertainty caused by the change of Government in May 2019 and the consequent significant readjustment of national debt further dampened sentiment. The National Budget presented in November 2019 projects 2020 will record the largest expenditure and budget deficit in PNG's history. The ongoing shortage of foreign currency in PNG continues to suppress economic activity.

Continued budget support from multilateral agencies will be essential and likely to entail economic reforms that will impair economic activity in the short term.

2019 was a challenging year for the private sector as a whole and Steamships diverse business activities being closely integrated to the domestic economy were not immune to the negative impacts of the slowdown.

Steamships' sales revenue increased 4.3% to K585.1 million against last year's K560.8 million, on a continuing basis with improved revenue for Consort offsetting declines for Pacific Palms Property and Coral Sea Hotels.

2019

2018

Change

K000's

K000's

Net Profit attributable to shareholders

49,995

69,529

-28.1%

Add back / (less) impact of significant items (post tax & minority interest)

Impairment of Fixed Assets, Goodwill (incl Vessels)

0

7,854

Tax Loss Write Off

0

21,469

Hotel & Property Development Cost Write Off

0

1,498

Gain on Sale of Laga Industries

0

(48,584)

Loss on Disposal of Vessels

789

687

Gain on Sale of Properties

(16,910)

(984)

Salvage Profit

(2,369)

(8,165)

Total impact of significant items

(18,490)

(26,225)

Underlying profit attributable to shareholders

31,505

43,304

-27.2%

Depreciation in 2019 was K82.3 million against K83 million in 2018, and interest on borrowings (excluding capitalised interest) was K9.8 million against K10.3 million in 2018. Capital expenditure for the year was K93 million (with capitalised interest of K1.0 million) against K56.1 million (with capitalised interest of K1.7 million) in 2018.

The group's net operating cash flow generation declined 9.7% to K105.4 million against K116.7 million in 2018. The cash balance at year end is K100.8m.

A final dividend of 55 toea per share has been proposed and will be paid following approval at the company's annual general meeting on the 17th of June 2020, subject to Steamships' ability to secure

Appendix 4E Page 2

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

foreign exchange for non PNG shareholders. This brings the total dividend for the year to 80 toea per share (2018 = 165 toea per share). The dividend is unfranked and there is no conduit foreign income.

Significant items

The gain on sale of properties is principally attributable to the sale of a plot of land in Port Moresby by the Company to an associated company, Harbourside Developments Ltd, being the site for the new mixed-use development Harbourside South.

Logistics

Consort Express Lines embarked on a significant turnaround programme in 2019 in the face of a highly competitive and depressed coastal liner and projects shipping market. This has started to show results with improved fleet and schedule reliability and customer service. New systems and management have been introduced and Consort's results are improving. While investment in the resource sector remains weak, the focus is on the liner service with opportunities for projects and charter work, hopefully forthcoming later in 2020.

The Joint Venture Port Services businesses had a steady performance in 2019, recovering from the loss of the International Terminal Operator concessions in Port Moresby and Lae in 2018. JVPS now manages stevedoring and handling in 10 ports around PNG as well as an equipment hire business, providing a vital, safe and efficient operation for these communities, whilst providing an economic return to the local community shareholders.

East West Transport continues to grow its fleet and range of services in a steady profitable manner, winning some key new business in 2019 and maintaining a strong customer and fleet reliability focus.

Pacific Towing experienced a modest year in its principal harbour towage work across ports in PNG from its main base at the Motukea port in Port Moresby. External towage work provided steady work in 2019 with tugs deployed throughout the region. Diving and life raft activity were steady. The company was engaged in a number of successful salvage and wreck removal operations in the region in 2019 and has established a strong reputation in this area.

Property & Hotels

Pacific Palms Property experienced a reduction in rental rates in 2019 in the face of increased competition and was unable to achieve the occupancy levels of the prior year and profit fell as a result. In response to growing competition, an upgrade programme was undertaken in Port Moresby and Lae to maintain its quality leadership position. Construction of the Harbourside second phase, Harbourside South, with residential, commercial and retail space, commenced mid-year and is on track for mid-2022 opening.

Coral Sea Hotels owns and manages nine properties in PNG and suffered from the increased capacity in Port Moresby coupled with the reduction in international arrivals. Nevertheless, CSH is committed to remain competitive through a sustained focus on investment in its quality service offering, food and beverage as well as the training and development of its staff.

Appendix 4E Page 3

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

Commercial

Colgate-Palmolive, (PNG) Limited a PNG incorporated joint venture, saw volume and sales revenue growth across all three categories of Oral Care, Personal Care and Home Care. Overall margin for the business was slightly lower than budget. Overheads were prudently managed to finish below prior year and in line with budget.

Trading Outlook

Whether the key resource projects proceed or not, 2020 is expected to be another challenging year for the PNG economy. We remain hopeful that resource projects will progress to binding agreements and subsequent significant investment that would be beneficial to the citizens of PNG and all the other stakeholders in the projects.

We remain firmly focused on the future and our commitment to the development of the country and people of PNG and the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.

Appendix 4E Page 4

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

Statement of comprehensive income

Current period -

Previous corresponding

K'000

period - K'000

Continuing Operations

585,168

560,817

Revenues

Operating Expenses

Cost of goods & services

(111,552)

(81,225)

Staff Cost

(119,712)

(122,217)

Electricity and fuel

(46,314)

(48,772)

Depreciation & amortisation

(82,268)

(82,974)

Impairment of fixed assets, goodwill

-

(11,710)

Hotel & Property Development Cost Write Off

-

(1,498)

Finance- net

(9,846)

(10,293)

Other operating expenses

(154,192)

(139,610)

Other gains / (losses)

-

(390)

Share of net profits of associates and joint venture

5,010

5,628

entities accounted for using the equity method

Profit before Income Tax

66,294

67,756

Income tax expense

(18,928)

(53,886)

Profit from Continuing Operations

47,366

13,870

Profit after tax from Discontinued Operations

-

49,831

Total Comprehensive Income for the Year

47,366

63,701

Attributable to:

Shareholders

49,995

69,529

Non-Controlling Interests

(2,629)

(5,828)

47,366

63,701

Appendix 4E Page 5

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

Earnings per security (EPS)

Current period (toea)

Previous

corresponding period

(toea)

Basic & Diluted EPS (total profit)

161.2

224.2

Basic & Diluted EPS (continuing)

161.2

63.5

Comparison of half year profits

Consolidated profit from continuing operations after tax attributable to members reported for the 1st half year

Consolidated profit from continuing operations after tax attributable to members for the 2nd half year

Current year - K'000 Previous corresponding period - K'000

10,91316,919

36,453(3,049)

Appendix 4E Page 6

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

Statement of financial position -

As at 31 Dec 2019

As at 31 Dec 2018

consolidated

K'000

K'000

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

100,832

193,521

Trade and other receivables

148,118

191,778

Assets held for sale

-

3,363

Income tax receivable

9,507

355

Inventories

13,351

16,063

Total current assets

271,808

405,080

Non-current assets

Investments

41,586

65,276

Property, plant and equipment

970,928

890,576

Intangibles

76,433

76,433

Loans to related parties

88,577

65,731

Deferred tax asset

2,311

1,682

Total non-current assets

1,179,835

1,099,698

Total assets

1,451,643

1,504,778

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

75,407

104,277

Lease Liabilities

3,772

-

Provisions

51,542

56,685

Loans from related parties

15,822

66,897

Borrowings

1,743

124,682

Income tax payable

-

-

Total current liabilities

148,286

352,541

Non-current liabilities

Lease Liabilities

68,464

-

Deferred tax liability

18,866

18,729

Borrowings

302,000

182,000

Provision for other liabilities & charges

11,237

11,480

Total non-current liabilities

400,567

212,209

Total liabilities

548,853

564,750

Net assets

902,790

940,028

Share capital and reserves

Issued capital

24,200

24,200

Retained earnings

860,843

896,105

Shareholders' funds

885,043

920,305

Minority shareholders' interests

17,747

19,723

Total capital and reserves

902,790

940,028

Appendix 4E Page 7

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

Contributed

Retained

Total

Minority

Total

Consolidated Statement

Equity

Earnings

K'000

Interests

Equity

of changes in equity

K'000

K'000

K'000

K'000

Balance At 1st January 2018

24,200

817,764

841,964

36,190

878,154

Total Comprehensive income

for the year

-

69,529

69,529

(5,828)

63,701

Equity adjustment on acquisition

-

33,429

33,429

-

33,429

of new entities

Adjustment to opening retained

1,740

1,740

-

1,740

earnings on adoption of IFRS 15

Dividends paid 2018

-

(26,357)

(26,357)

(10,639)

(36,996)

Balance at 31 December 2018

24,200

896,105

920,305

19,723

940,028

Total Comprehensive income

for the year

-

49,995

49,995

(2,629)

47,366

Adjustment on acquisition of

-

(40,295)

(40,295)

10,738

(29,557)

minority interest in subsidiary

Dividends paid 2019

-

(44,962)

(44,962)

(10,085)

(55,047)

Balance at 31 December 2019

24,200

860,843

885,043

17,747

902,790

Appendix 4E Page 8

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current period

Previous

K'000

corresponding period

K'000

Cash flows related to operating activities

Net Receipts less Supplier Payments

140,447

157,424

Interest received

7,937

5,199

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(15,431)

(15,492)

Income taxes paid

(27,549)

(30,445)

Net operating cash flows

105,404

116,686

Cash flows related to investing activities

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(93,047)

(56,114)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and

equipment

24,409

14,662

Proceeds from sale of investments

-

147,464

Dividends received from associates

23,488

7,547

Investment in subsidiary

(21,036)

-

Cash balance received in acquiring Croesus

-

47,632

entities

Net investing cash flows

(66,186)

161,192

Cash flows related to financing activities

Proceeds from borrowings

10,000

-

Repayment of borrowings

(10,000)

(41,627)

Loans repaid to associates

(73,921)

942

Dividends paid

(55,047)

(36,996)

Net financing cash flows

(128,968)

(77,678)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash held

(89,750)

200,196

Cash at beginning of period

(see Reconciliation of cash)

188,839

(11,357)

Cash at end of period

99,089

188,839

(see Reconciliation of cash)

Non-cash financing and investing activities

Details of financing and investing transactions which have had a material effect on consolidated assets and liabilities but did not involve cash flows are as follows.

Appendix 4E Page 9

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

Reconciliation of cash

Reconciliation of cash at the end of the period (as

Current period K'000

Previous

shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to

corresponding

the related items in the accounts is as follows.

period - K'000

Cash on hand and at bank

100,832

193,521

Bank overdraft

(1,743)

(4,682)

Total cash at end of period

99,089

188,839

Other notes to the consolidated financial statements

Ratios

Current period

Previous

corresponding

Period

Profit before tax / revenue

Consolidated profit from continuing

operations before tax as a percentage of

11.33%

12.08%

revenue

Profit after tax / equity interests

Consolidated net profit from continuing

operations after tax attributable to members as

a percentage of equity (similarly attributable)

at the end of the period

5.65%

2.14%

Earnings per security (EPS)

Details of basic and diluted EPS reported separately in accordance with paragraph 9 and 18 of AASB 1027: Earnings Per Share are as follows.

161.2 toea per share

NTA backing

Current period

Previous corresponding

period

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary

K26.65

K27.85

security

Appendix 4E Page 10

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

Loss of control of entities having material effect

Name of entity (or group of entities)

Consolidated profit (loss) from ordinary activities and extraordinary items after tax of the controlled entity (or group of entities) for the current period to the date of loss of control

Date to which the profit (loss) in item 14.2 has been calculated

Consolidated profit (loss) from ordinary activities and extraordinary items after tax of the controlled entity (or group of entities) while controlled during the whole of the previous corresponding period (K'000)

Contribution to consolidated profit (loss) from ordinary activities and extraordinary items from sale of interest leading to loss of control (K'000)

Dividends (in the case of a trust, distributions)

Date the dividend (distribution) is payable

Record date to determine entitlements to the dividend (distribution) (i.e., on the basis of proper instruments of transfer received by 5.00 pm if securities are not CHESS approved, or security holding balances established by 5.00 pm or such later time permitted by SCH Business Rules if securities are CHESS approved)

If it is a final dividend, has it been declared?

3rd August 2020

30th April 2020

No

Appendix 4E Page 11

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

Amount per security

Amount per

Franked

Amount per

security

amount per

security of

security at

foreign source

42% tax (see

dividend

note 4)

Final dividend:

Current year

55t

NIL

55t

Previous year

120t

NIL

120t

Interim dividend:

Current year

25t

NIL

25t

Previous year

45t

NIL

45t

Total dividend (distribution) per security (interim plus final)

Current year

Previous year

Ordinary securities

80t

165t

Preference securities

NIL

NIL

Preliminary final report - final dividend (distribution) on all securities

Current period K'000

Previous corresponding

period - K'000

Ordinary securities

17,055

37,210

Preference securities

Nil

Nil

Other equity instruments

Nil

Nil

Total

17,055

37,210

The dividend or distribution plans shown below are in operation.

Not applicable

The last date(s) for receipt of election notices for the

dividend or distribution plans

N/A

Any other disclosures in relation to dividends (distributions).

None

Appendix 4E Page 12

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

Details of aggregate share of profits (losses) of associates and joint venture entities

Group's share of associates' and joint venture entities':

Profit (loss) from ordinary activities before tax

Income tax on ordinary activities

Profit (loss) from ordinary activities after tax

Extraordinary items net of tax

Net profit (loss)

Adjustments

Share of net profit (loss) of associates and joint venture entities

Current period

Previous

-

K'000

corresponding period

- K'000

6,895

8,040

(1,885)

(2,412)

5,010

5,628

-

-

5,010

5,628

-

-

5,010

5,628

Material interests in entities which are not controlled entities

The economic entity has an interest (that is material to it) in the following entities.

Name of entity

Percentage of ownership

Contribution to net profit (loss)

interest held at end of period

(item 1.10)

or date of disposal

Equity accounted

Current

Previous

Current period

Previous

period

corresponding

K'000

corresponding

associates and joint

period

period - K'000

venture entities

a) Colgate-Palmolive (PNG)

50.0

50.0

4,085

5,463

b) Pacific Rumana

50.0

50.0

(1)

567

c) United Stevedoring

16.9

16.9

16

3

d) Riback Stevedoring

49.0

34.4

542

649

e) Makerio Stevedoring

45.0

31.7

28

99

f) Nikana Stevedoring

45.0

31.7

11

158

g) Harbourside

50.0

50.0

210

26

Development

h) Viva No 31

50.0

50.0

385

(299)

i) Wonye

50.0

50.0

(61)

(248)

j) Morobe Terminals

42.9

42.9

(205)

(790)

Total

5,010

5,628

Other material interests

-

-

Total

5,010

5,628

Appendix 4E Page 13

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

Issued and quoted securities at end of current period

Issue price

Amount

Category of securities

Total number

Number quoted

per security

paid up per

(toea)

security

(toea)

Preference

securities(description)

Changes during current period

(a)

Increases through issues

(b)

Decreases through returns

of capital, buybacks,

redemptions

Ordinary securities

31,008,237

31,008,237

N/A

N/A

Changes during current period

(a)

Increases through issues

(b)

Decreases through returns

of capital, buybacks

Convertible debt securities

(description and conversion

factor)

Changes during current period

(a)

Increases through issues

(b)

Decreases through

securities matured, converted

Options(description and

Exercise

Expiry

conversion factor)

price

date

(if any)

Issued during current period

Exercised during current

period

Expired during current period

Debentures (description)

Changes during current period

  1. Increases through issues
  2. Decreases through securities matured, converted

Appendix 4E Page 14

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

Unsecured notes (description)

Changes during current period

  1. Increases through issues
  2. Decreases through securities matured, converted

Segment reporting

(Information on the business and geographical segments of the entity must be reported for the current period in accordance with AASB 1005: Segment Reporting and for half year reports, AASB 1029: Interim Financial Reporting. Because entities employ different structures a pro forma cannot be provided. Segment information in the layout employed in the entity's accounts should be reported separately and attached to this report.)

Refer attachment page 18.

Comments by directors

(Comments on the following matters are required by ASX or, in relation to the half yearly report, by AASB 1029: Interim Financial Reporting. The comments do not take the place of the directors' report and statement (as required by the Corporations Act) and may be incorporated into the directors' report and statement. For both half yearly and preliminary final reports, if there are no comments in a section, state NIL. If there is insufficient space to comment, attach notes to this report.)

Basis of financial report preparation

Material factors affecting the revenues and expenses of the economic entity for the current period. In a half yearly report, provide explanatory comments about any seasonal or irregular factors affecting operations.

Nil

A description of each event since the end of the current period which has had a material effect and which is not already reported elsewhere in this Appendix or in attachments, with financial effect quantified (if possible).

Nil

Appendix 4E Page 15

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

Franking credits available and prospects for paying fully or partly franked dividends for at least the next year.

Nil

Unless disclosed below, the accounting policies, estimation methods and measurement bases used in this report are the same as those used in the last annual report. Any changes in accounting policies, estimation methods and measurement bases since the last annual report are disclosed as follows. (Disclose changes and differences in the half yearly report in accordance with AASB 1029: Interim Financial Reporting. Disclose changes in accounting policies in the preliminary final report in accordance with AASB 1001: Accounting Policies-Disclosure).

Refer to Note 2.

Revisions in estimates of amounts reported in previous interim periods. For half yearly reports the nature and amount of revisions in estimates of amounts reported in previous annual reports if those revisions have a material effect in this half year.

Nil

Changes in contingent liabilities or assets. For half yearly reports, changes in contingent liabilities and contingent assets since the last annual report.

Nil

Additional disclosure for trusts

Number of units held by the management

company or responsible entity or their related

N/A

parties.

A statement of the fees and commissions

payable to the management company or

N/A

responsible entity.

Identify:

  • initial service charges
  • management fees
  • other fees

Appendix 4E Page 16

Appendix 4E Preliminary final report

Annual meeting

(Preliminary final report only)

The annual meeting will be held as follows: Place

Date

Time

Approximate date the annual report will be available

Steamships Trading Company Limited,

Level 5, Harbourside West, Stanley Esplanade

Port Moresby

17th June, 2020

12.00 noon

13th April, 2020

Compliance statement

1 This report has been prepared in accordance with AASB Standards, other AASB authoritative pronouncements and Urgent Issues Group Consensus Views or other standards acceptable to ASX.

Identify other standards used International Financial Reporting Standards

  1. This report, and the accounts upon which the report is based (if separate), use the same accounting policies.
  2. This report does give a true and fair view of the matters disclosed (see note 2).
  3. This report is based on accounts to which one of the following applies.

The

accounts

have

been

The accounts have been

audited.

subject to review.

The

accounts

are in

the

The accounts have not yet been

process of being audited or

audited or reviewed.

subject to review.

  1. The preliminary final report is based on accounts that are unaudited.
  2. The entity has a formally constituted audit committee.

Sign here:

Date: 27th February 2020

(Director & Company Secretary)

Print name:

Michael Scantlebury

Appendix 4E Page 17

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

Segmental Reporting

Divisional Segments

The group operates in the following commercial areas:

Finance,

Commercial

Hotels &

Logistics

Investment

Total

Division

Property

&Eliminations

K'000

K'000

K'000

K'000

K'000

2019

Total Revenue

-

222,621

358,507

4,040

585,168

Segment Results

68,701

5,592

(13,009)

61,284

Add: Share of Associate Profit

-

532

393

4,085

5,010

Total Segment result

-

69,233

5,985

(8,924)

66,294

Income tax expense

-

(18,310)

(2,994)

2,376

(18,928)

Group Profit

-

50,923

2,991

(6,548)

47,366

Segment assets

-

741,088

401,809

308,746

1,451,643

Segment liabilities

-

(259,406)

(282,185)

(7,262)

(548,853)

Net Assets

-

481,682

119,624

301,484

902,790

Capital expenditure

-

25,190

66,220

1,637

93,047

Depreciation

-

44,756

34,552

2,960

82,268

Finance,

Commercial

Hotels &

Logistics

Investment

Total

Division

Property

&Eliminations

K'000

K'000

K'000

K'000

K'000

2018

Total Revenue

-

230,935

323,640

6,242

560,817

Segment Results

65,509

2,630

(6,011)

62,128

Add: Share of Associate Profit

-

45

119

5,464

5,628

Total Segment result

-

65,554

2,749

(547)

67,756

Income tax expense

-

(18,431)

(38,289)

2,834

(53,886)

Group Profit

-

47,123

(35,540)

2,287

13,870

Segment assets

-

703,784

394,852

406,142

1,504,778

Segment liabilities

-

(253,291)

(240,412)

(71,047)

(564,750)

Net Assets

-

450,493

154,440

335,095

940,028

Capital expenditure

10,087

25,918

19,718

391

56,114

Depreciation

-

42,078

37,239

3,657

82,974

Appendix 4E Page 18

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

1. Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period

Current Period

Steamships Trading Company Limited acquired the minority shareholding (29.76%) in Consort Express Limited in May 2019 to increase its shareholding to a fully owned subsidiary. As result of this acquisition, effective control in the associate companies of Consort Express Limited has increased and Morobe Terminals Limited and United Stevedoring Limited have changed from associates to subsidiaries. The transaction resulted in an adjustment to other reserves.

2019

K'000

Purchase consideration paid for acquisition of minority shares in subsidiary

51,202

Repayment of minority shareholder loan

(19,343)

Add/(less): acquisition of minority interest

10,738

Equity adjustment on gain in control of subsidiaries

(2,302)

40,295

Last Period

On 10th July 2018, the Group bought all shares of Croesus Re PCC Limited from an entity under common control for no consideration which resulted in unrealised gain to equity of the Group to the extent of value equivalent to net assets of acquired entities. As the transaction was between entities under common control, assets and liabilities have been recorded at existing book values at the date of acquisition, with a corresponding adjustment recorded in retained earnings.

2. Basis of Accounting

The Group has adopted IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach from 1 January 2019. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are recognised in the opening balance sheet on 1 January 2019.

On adoption of IFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of IAS 17 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 January 2019. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 January 2019 was 4.5% p.a.

2019

K'000

Operating lease commitments as at 31 December 2018

98,588

Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial

(42,760)

application

Add/(less): adjustments as a result of a different treatment of extension

(151)

options

Add/(less): adjustments relating to changes in payments

(1,274)

Lease liability recognised as at 1 January 2019

41,335

Current lease liabilities

2,832

Non-current lease liabilities

38,503

41,335

Appendix 4E Page 19

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

From 1 January 2019, leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the Group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis.

The change in accounting policy affected the following items in the balance sheet on 1 January 2019:

  • Property, Plant and Equipment -increase by PGK 41,335,000
  • Lease Liabilities - increase by PGK 41,335,000

Adoption of IFRS 16 did not have impact on retained earnings on 1 January 2019.

Right-of use assets were measured at the amount equal to the lease liability as at 1 January 2019. Right- of-use assets are included in 'Property, plant and equipment.

The recognised right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets:

31st

1st

December

January

2019

2019

K'000

K'000

State land leases

25,902

29,654

Properties

45,315

11,681

Total right-of-use assets

71,217

41,335

Adjusted EBITDA, segment assets and segment liabilities as at 31st December 2019 all increased as a result of the change in accounting policy. Lease liabilities are now included in segment liabilities. The segment affected by the change in policy is Hotels and Properties.

3. Income Tax Expense

The effective rate of tax charged differs from the statutory rate of 30% as follows;

Current

Previous

period

corresponding

K'000

period

K'000

Net profit before income tax

66,294

67,756

Prima facie tax on profit before income tax

19,888

20,327

Tax loss not recognised (prior years)

-

30,565

Tax loss not recognised

6,659

5,355

Tax on non assessable income

(5,073)

-

Share of profit of associates and joint ventures

(1,885)

(2,411)

Other adjustments

(661)

50

18,928

53,886

Appendix 4E Page 20

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

4. Contingent Liabilities

There were contingent liabilities at the Balance Sheet date as follows:

  1. The parent entity has given a secured guarantee in respect of the bank overdrafts and loans of certain subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures.
  2. The parent entity has given letters of comfort of continuing financial support in respect of certain subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures.

No losses are anticipated in respect of these guarantees.

5. Comparatives

Comparative figures have been adjusted to conform to changes in presentation in the current period.

Appendix 4E Page 21

Steamships Trading Company Limited published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:57:01 UTC
