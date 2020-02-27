Steamships Trading : SST_Appendix_4E_Full_Year_Results_December_2019

Extracts from this report for announcement to the market.
K'000
Revenues from continuing operations
Up/ down
4.3%
to
585,168
Profit from continuing operations after tax
Up/ down
241.5%
to
47,366
Profit for the period attributable to members
Up/ down
-28.1%
to
49,995
Dividends (distributions)
Amount per security
Franked amount per
security
Final dividend
55t
0t
Interim dividend
25t
Previous corresponding period
120t
45t
0t
Record date for determining entitlements to the
dividend,
30th April 2020
(in the case of a trust, distribution)
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
Preliminary Final Report to the Stock Exchange
2019 was a difficult year for PNG after the euphoria of hosting the APEC summit in late in 2018. The economy remained weak in the absence of any progress on the much-needed investment in the resource sector and the uncertainty caused by the change of Government in May 2019 and the consequent significant readjustment of national debt further dampened sentiment. The National Budget presented in November 2019 projects 2020 will record the largest expenditure and budget deficit in PNG's history. The ongoing shortage of foreign currency in PNG continues to suppress economic activity.
Continued budget support from multilateral agencies will be essential and likely to entail economic reforms that will impair economic activity in the short term.
2019 was a challenging year for the private sector as a whole and Steamships diverse business activities being closely integrated to the domestic economy were not immune to the negative impacts of the slowdown.
Steamships' sales revenue increased 4.3% to K585.1 million against last year's K560.8 million, on a continuing basis with improved revenue for Consort offsetting declines for Pacific Palms Property and Coral Sea Hotels.
2019
2018
Change
K000's
K000's
Net Profit attributable to shareholders
49,995
69,529
-28.1%
Add back / (less) impact of significant items (post tax & minority interest)
Impairment of Fixed Assets, Goodwill (incl Vessels)
0
7,854
Tax Loss Write Off
0
21,469
Hotel & Property Development Cost Write Off
0
1,498
Gain on Sale of Laga Industries
0
(48,584)
Loss on Disposal of Vessels
789
687
Gain on Sale of Properties
(16,910)
(984)
Salvage Profit
(2,369)
(8,165)
Total impact of significant items
(18,490)
(26,225)
Underlying profit attributable to shareholders
31,505
43,304
-27.2%
Depreciation in 2019 was K82.3 million against K83 million in 2018, and interest on borrowings (excluding capitalised interest) was K9.8 million against K10.3 million in 2018. Capital expenditure for the year was K93 million (with capitalised interest of K1.0 million) against K56.1 million (with capitalised interest of K1.7 million) in 2018.
The group's net operating cash flow generation declined 9.7% to K105.4 million against K116.7 million in 2018. The cash balance at year end is K100.8m.
A final dividend of 55 toea per share has been proposed and will be paid following approval at the company's annual general meeting on the 17th of June 2020, subject to Steamships' ability to secure
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
foreign exchange for non PNG shareholders. This brings the total dividend for the year to 80 toea per share (2018 = 165 toea per share). The dividend is unfranked and there is no conduit foreign income.
Significant items
The gain on sale of properties is principally attributable to the sale of a plot of land in Port Moresby by the Company to an associated company, Harbourside Developments Ltd, being the site for the new mixed-use development Harbourside South.
Logistics
Consort Express Lines embarked on a significant turnaround programme in 2019 in the face of a highly competitive and depressed coastal liner and projects shipping market. This has started to show results with improved fleet and schedule reliability and customer service. New systems and management have been introduced and Consort's results are improving. While investment in the resource sector remains weak, the focus is on the liner service with opportunities for projects and charter work, hopefully forthcoming later in 2020.
The Joint Venture Port Services businesses had a steady performance in 2019, recovering from the loss of the International Terminal Operator concessions in Port Moresby and Lae in 2018. JVPS now manages stevedoring and handling in 10 ports around PNG as well as an equipment hire business, providing a vital, safe and efficient operation for these communities, whilst providing an economic return to the local community shareholders.
East West Transport continues to grow its fleet and range of services in a steady profitable manner, winning some key new business in 2019 and maintaining a strong customer and fleet reliability focus.
Pacific Towing experienced a modest year in its principal harbour towage work across ports in PNG from its main base at the Motukea port in Port Moresby. External towage work provided steady work in 2019 with tugs deployed throughout the region. Diving and life raft activity were steady. The company was engaged in a number of successful salvage and wreck removal operations in the region in 2019 and has established a strong reputation in this area.
Property & Hotels
Pacific Palms Property experienced a reduction in rental rates in 2019 in the face of increased competition and was unable to achieve the occupancy levels of the prior year and profit fell as a result. In response to growing competition, an upgrade programme was undertaken in Port Moresby and Lae to maintain its quality leadership position. Construction of the Harbourside second phase, Harbourside South, with residential, commercial and retail space, commenced mid-year and is on track for mid-2022 opening.
Coral Sea Hotels owns and manages nine properties in PNG and suffered from the increased capacity in Port Moresby coupled with the reduction in international arrivals. Nevertheless, CSH is committed to remain competitive through a sustained focus on investment in its quality service offering, food and beverage as well as the training and development of its staff.
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
Commercial
Colgate-Palmolive, (PNG) Limited a PNG incorporated joint venture, saw volume and sales revenue growth across all three categories of Oral Care, Personal Care and Home Care. Overall margin for the business was slightly lower than budget. Overheads were prudently managed to finish below prior year and in line with budget.
Trading Outlook
Whether the key resource projects proceed or not, 2020 is expected to be another challenging year for the PNG economy. We remain hopeful that resource projects will progress to binding agreements and subsequent significant investment that would be beneficial to the citizens of PNG and all the other stakeholders in the projects.
We remain firmly focused on the future and our commitment to the development of the country and people of PNG and the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
Statement of comprehensive income
Current period -
Previous corresponding
K'000
period - K'000
Continuing Operations
585,168
560,817
Revenues
Operating Expenses
Cost of goods & services
(111,552)
(81,225)
Staff Cost
(119,712)
(122,217)
Electricity and fuel
(46,314)
(48,772)
Depreciation & amortisation
(82,268)
(82,974)
Impairment of fixed assets, goodwill
-
(11,710)
Hotel & Property Development Cost Write Off
-
(1,498)
Finance- net
(9,846)
(10,293)
Other operating expenses
(154,192)
(139,610)
Other gains / (losses)
-
(390)
Share of net profits of associates and joint venture
5,010
5,628
entities accounted for using the equity method
Profit before Income Tax
66,294
67,756
Income tax expense
(18,928)
(53,886)
Profit from Continuing Operations
47,366
13,870
Profit after tax from Discontinued Operations
-
49,831
Total Comprehensive Income for the Year
47,366
63,701
Attributable to:
Shareholders
49,995
69,529
Non-Controlling Interests
(2,629)
(5,828)
47,366
63,701
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
Earnings per security (EPS)
Current period (toea)
Previous
corresponding period
(toea)
Basic & Diluted EPS (total profit)
161.2
224.2
Basic & Diluted EPS (continuing)
161.2
63.5
Comparison of half year profits
Consolidated profit from continuing operations after tax attributable to members reported for the 1st half year
Consolidated profit from continuing operations after tax attributable to members for the 2nd half year
Current year - K'000 Previous corresponding period - K'000
10,91316,919
36,453(3,049)
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
Statement of financial position -
As at 31 Dec 2019
As at 31 Dec 2018
consolidated
K'000
K'000
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
100,832
193,521
Trade and other receivables
148,118
191,778
Assets held for sale
-
3,363
Income tax receivable
9,507
355
Inventories
13,351
16,063
Total current assets
271,808
405,080
Non-current assets
Investments
41,586
65,276
Property, plant and equipment
970,928
890,576
Intangibles
76,433
76,433
Loans to related parties
88,577
65,731
Deferred tax asset
2,311
1,682
Total non-current assets
1,179,835
1,099,698
Total assets
1,451,643
1,504,778
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
75,407
104,277
Lease Liabilities
3,772
-
Provisions
51,542
56,685
Loans from related parties
15,822
66,897
Borrowings
1,743
124,682
Income tax payable
-
-
Total current liabilities
148,286
352,541
Non-current liabilities
Lease Liabilities
68,464
-
Deferred tax liability
18,866
18,729
Borrowings
302,000
182,000
Provision for other liabilities & charges
11,237
11,480
Total non-current liabilities
400,567
212,209
Total liabilities
548,853
564,750
Net assets
902,790
940,028
Share capital and reserves
Issued capital
24,200
24,200
Retained earnings
860,843
896,105
Shareholders' funds
885,043
920,305
Minority shareholders' interests
17,747
19,723
Total capital and reserves
902,790
940,028
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
Contributed
Retained
Total
Minority
Total
Consolidated Statement
Equity
Earnings
K'000
Interests
Equity
of changes in equity
K'000
K'000
K'000
K'000
Balance At 1st January 2018
24,200
817,764
841,964
36,190
878,154
Total Comprehensive income
for the year
-
69,529
69,529
(5,828)
63,701
Equity adjustment on acquisition
-
33,429
33,429
-
33,429
of new entities
Adjustment to opening retained
1,740
1,740
-
1,740
earnings on adoption of IFRS 15
Dividends paid 2018
-
(26,357)
(26,357)
(10,639)
(36,996)
Balance at 31 December 2018
24,200
896,105
920,305
19,723
940,028
Total Comprehensive income
for the year
-
49,995
49,995
(2,629)
47,366
Adjustment on acquisition of
-
(40,295)
(40,295)
10,738
(29,557)
minority interest in subsidiary
Dividends paid 2019
-
(44,962)
(44,962)
(10,085)
(55,047)
Balance at 31 December 2019
24,200
860,843
885,043
17,747
902,790
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current period
Previous
K'000
corresponding period
K'000
Cash flows related to operating activities
Net Receipts less Supplier Payments
140,447
157,424
Interest received
7,937
5,199
Interest and other costs of finance paid
(15,431)
(15,492)
Income taxes paid
(27,549)
(30,445)
Net operating cash flows
105,404
116,686
Cash flows related to investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(93,047)
(56,114)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and
equipment
24,409
14,662
Proceeds from sale of investments
-
147,464
Dividends received from associates
23,488
7,547
Investment in subsidiary
(21,036)
-
Cash balance received in acquiring Croesus
-
47,632
entities
Net investing cash flows
(66,186)
161,192
Cash flows related to financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings
10,000
-
Repayment of borrowings
(10,000)
(41,627)
Loans repaid to associates
(73,921)
942
Dividends paid
(55,047)
(36,996)
Net financing cash flows
(128,968)
(77,678)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash held
(89,750)
200,196
Cash at beginning of period
(see Reconciliation of cash)
188,839
(11,357)
Cash at end of period
99,089
188,839
(see Reconciliation of cash)
Non-cash financing and investing activities
Details of financing and investing transactions which have had a material effect on consolidated assets and liabilities but did not involve cash flows are as follows.
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
Reconciliation of cash
Reconciliation of cash at the end of the period (as
Current period K'000
Previous
shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to
corresponding
the related items in the accounts is as follows.
period - K'000
Cash on hand and at bank
100,832
193,521
Bank overdraft
(1,743)
(4,682)
Total cash at end of period
99,089
188,839
Other notes to the consolidated financial statements
Ratios
Current period
Previous
corresponding
Period
Profit before tax / revenue
Consolidated profit from continuing
operations before tax as a percentage of
11.33%
12.08%
revenue
Profit after tax / equity interests
Consolidated net profit from continuing
operations after tax attributable to members as
a percentage of equity (similarly attributable)
at the end of the period
5.65%
2.14%
Earnings per security (EPS)
Details of basic and diluted EPS reported separately in accordance with paragraph 9 and 18 of AASB 1027: Earnings Per Share are as follows.
161.2 toea per share
NTA backing
Current period
Previous corresponding
period
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary
K26.65
K27.85
security
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
Loss of control of entities having material effect
Name of entity (or group of entities)
Consolidated profit (loss) from ordinary activities and extraordinary items after tax of the controlled entity (or group of entities) for the current period to the date of loss of control
Date to which the profit (loss) in item 14.2 has been calculated
Consolidated profit (loss) from ordinary activities and extraordinary items after tax of the controlled entity (or group of entities) while controlled during the whole of the previous corresponding period (K'000)
Contribution to consolidated profit (loss) from ordinary activities and extraordinary items from sale of interest leading to loss of control (K'000)
Dividends (in the case of a trust, distributions)
Date the dividend (distribution) is payable
Record date to determine entitlements to the dividend (distribution) (i.e., on the basis of proper instruments of transfer received by 5.00 pm if securities are not CHESS approved, or security holding balances established by 5.00 pm or such later time permitted by SCH Business Rules if securities are CHESS approved)
If it is a final dividend, has it been declared?
3rd August 2020
30th April 2020
No
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
Amount per security
Amount per
Franked
Amount per
security
amount per
security of
security at
foreign source
42% tax (see
dividend
note 4)
Final dividend:
Current year
55t
NIL
55t
Previous year
120t
NIL
120t
Interim dividend:
Current year
25t
NIL
25t
Previous year
45t
NIL
45t
Total dividend (distribution) per security (interim plus final)
Current year
Previous year
Ordinary securities
80t
165t
Preference securities
NIL
NIL
Preliminary final report - final dividend (distribution) on all securities
Current period K'000
Previous corresponding
period - K'000
Ordinary securities
17,055
37,210
Preference securities
Nil
Nil
Other equity instruments
Nil
Nil
Total
17,055
37,210
The dividend or distribution plans shown below are in operation.
Not applicable
The last date(s) for receipt of election notices for the
dividend or distribution plans
N/A
Any other disclosures in relation to dividends (distributions).
None
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
Details of aggregate share of profits (losses) of associates and joint venture entities
Group's share of associates' and joint venture entities':
Profit (loss) from ordinary activities before tax
Income tax on ordinary activities
Profit (loss) from ordinary activities after tax
Extraordinary items net of tax
Net profit (loss)
Adjustments
Share of net profit (loss) of associates and joint venture entities
Current period
Previous
-
K'000
corresponding period
- K'000
6,895
8,040
(1,885)
(2,412)
5,010
5,628
-
-
5,010
5,628
-
-
5,010
5,628
Material interests in entities which are not controlled entities
The economic entity has an interest (that is material to it) in the following entities.
Name of entity
Percentage of ownership
Contribution to net profit (loss)
interest held at end of period
(item 1.10)
or date of disposal
Equity accounted
Current
Previous
Current period
Previous
period
corresponding
K'000
corresponding
associates and joint
period
period - K'000
venture entities
a) Colgate-Palmolive (PNG)
50.0
50.0
4,085
5,463
b) Pacific Rumana
50.0
50.0
(1)
567
c) United Stevedoring
16.9
16.9
16
3
d) Riback Stevedoring
49.0
34.4
542
649
e) Makerio Stevedoring
45.0
31.7
28
99
f) Nikana Stevedoring
45.0
31.7
11
158
g) Harbourside
50.0
50.0
210
26
Development
h) Viva No 31
50.0
50.0
385
(299)
i) Wonye
50.0
50.0
(61)
(248)
j) Morobe Terminals
42.9
42.9
(205)
(790)
Total
5,010
5,628
Other material interests
-
-
Total
5,010
5,628
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
Issued and quoted securities at end of current period
Issue price
Amount
Category of securities
Total number
Number quoted
per security
paid up per
(toea)
security
(toea)
Preference
securities(description)
Changes during current period
(a)
Increases through issues
(b)
Decreases through returns
of capital, buybacks,
redemptions
Ordinary securities
31,008,237
31,008,237
N/A
N/A
Changes during current period
(a)
Increases through issues
(b)
Decreases through returns
of capital, buybacks
Convertible debt securities
(description and conversion
factor)
Changes during current period
(a)
Increases through issues
(b)
Decreases through
securities matured, converted
Options(description and
Exercise
Expiry
conversion factor)
price
date
(if any)
Issued during current period
Exercised during current
period
Expired during current period
Debentures (description)
Changes during current period
Increases through issues
Decreases through securities matured, converted
Appendix 4E Page 14
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
Unsecured notes (description)
Changes during current period
Increases through issues
Decreases through securities matured, converted
Segment reporting
(Information on the business and geographical segments of the entity must be reported for the current period in accordance with AASB 1005: Segment Reporting and for half year reports, AASB 1029: Interim Financial Reporting. Because entities employ different structures a pro forma cannot be provided. Segment information in the layout employed in the entity's accounts should be reported separately and attached to this report.)
Refer attachment page 18.
Comments by directors
(Comments on the following matters are required by ASX or, in relation to the half yearly report, by AASB 1029: Interim Financial Reporting. The comments do not take the place of the directors' report and statement (as required by the Corporations Act) and may be incorporated into the directors' report and statement. For both half yearly and preliminary final reports, if there are no comments in a section, state NIL. If there is insufficient space to comment, attach notes to this report.)
Basis of financial report preparation
Material factors affecting the revenues and expenses of the economic entity for the current period. In a half yearly report, provide explanatory comments about any seasonal or irregular factors affecting operations.
Nil
A description of each event since the end of the current period which has had a material effect and which is not already reported elsewhere in this Appendix or in attachments, with financial effect quantified (if possible).
Nil
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
Franking credits available and prospects for paying fully or partly franked dividends for at least the next year.
Nil
Unless disclosed below, the accounting policies, estimation methods and measurement bases used in this report are the same as those used in the last annual report. Any changes in accounting policies, estimation methods and measurement bases since the last annual report are disclosed as follows. (Disclose changes and differences in the half yearly report in accordance withAASB 1029: Interim Financial Reporting. Disclose changes in accounting policies in the preliminary final report in accordance withAASB 1001: AccountingPolicies-Disclosure).
Refer to Note 2.
Revisions in estimates of amounts reported in previous interim periods. For half yearly reports the nature and amount of revisions in estimates of amounts reported in previous annual reports if those revisions have a material effect in this half year.
Nil
Changes in contingent liabilities or assets. For half yearly reports, changes in contingent liabilities and contingent assets since the last annual report.
Nil
Additional disclosure for trusts
Number of units held by the management
company or responsible entity or their related
N/A
parties.
A statement of the fees and commissions
payable to the management company or
N/A
responsible entity.
Identify:
initial service charges
management fees
other fees
Preliminary final report
Annual meeting
(Preliminary final report only)
The annual meeting will be held as follows: Place
Date
Time
Approximate date the annual report will be available
Steamships Trading Company Limited,
Level 5, Harbourside West, Stanley Esplanade
Port Moresby
17th June, 2020
12.00 noon
13th April, 2020
Compliance statement
1 This report has been prepared in accordance with AASB Standards, other AASB authoritative pronouncements and Urgent Issues Group Consensus Views or other standards acceptable to ASX.
Identify other standards used International Financial Reporting Standards
This report, and the accounts upon which the report is based (if separate), use the same accounting policies.
This report does give a true and fair view of the matters disclosed (see note 2).
This report is based on accounts to which one of the following applies.
The
accounts
have
been
The accounts have been
audited.
subject to review.
The
accounts
are in
the
The accounts have not yet been
√
process of being audited or
audited or reviewed.
subject to review.
The preliminary final report is based on accounts that are unaudited.
The entity has a formally constituted audit committee.
Sign here:
Date: 27th February 2020
(Director & Company Secretary)
Print name:
Michael Scantlebury
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
Segmental Reporting
Divisional Segments
The group operates in the following commercial areas:
Finance,
Commercial
Hotels &
Logistics
Investment
Total
Division
Property
&Eliminations
K'000
K'000
K'000
K'000
K'000
2019
Total Revenue
-
222,621
358,507
4,040
585,168
Segment Results
68,701
5,592
(13,009)
61,284
Add: Share of Associate Profit
-
532
393
4,085
5,010
Total Segment result
-
69,233
5,985
(8,924)
66,294
Income tax expense
-
(18,310)
(2,994)
2,376
(18,928)
Group Profit
-
50,923
2,991
(6,548)
47,366
Segment assets
-
741,088
401,809
308,746
1,451,643
Segment liabilities
-
(259,406)
(282,185)
(7,262)
(548,853)
Net Assets
-
481,682
119,624
301,484
902,790
Capital expenditure
-
25,190
66,220
1,637
93,047
Depreciation
-
44,756
34,552
2,960
82,268
Finance,
Commercial
Hotels &
Logistics
Investment
Total
Division
Property
&Eliminations
K'000
K'000
K'000
K'000
K'000
2018
Total Revenue
-
230,935
323,640
6,242
560,817
Segment Results
65,509
2,630
(6,011)
62,128
Add: Share of Associate Profit
-
45
119
5,464
5,628
Total Segment result
-
65,554
2,749
(547)
67,756
Income tax expense
-
(18,431)
(38,289)
2,834
(53,886)
Group Profit
-
47,123
(35,540)
2,287
13,870
Segment assets
-
703,784
394,852
406,142
1,504,778
Segment liabilities
-
(253,291)
(240,412)
(71,047)
(564,750)
Net Assets
-
450,493
154,440
335,095
940,028
Capital expenditure
10,087
25,918
19,718
391
56,114
Depreciation
-
42,078
37,239
3,657
82,974
Appendix 4E Page 18
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
1. Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period
Current Period
Steamships Trading Company Limited acquired the minority shareholding (29.76%) in Consort Express Limited in May 2019 to increase its shareholding to a fully owned subsidiary. As result of this acquisition, effective control in the associate companies of Consort Express Limited has increased and Morobe Terminals Limited and United Stevedoring Limited have changed from associates to subsidiaries. The transaction resulted in an adjustment to other reserves.
2019
K'000
Purchase consideration paid for acquisition of minority shares in subsidiary
51,202
Repayment of minority shareholder loan
(19,343)
Add/(less): acquisition of minority interest
10,738
Equity adjustment on gain in control of subsidiaries
(2,302)
40,295
Last Period
On 10th July 2018, the Group bought all shares of Croesus Re PCC Limited from an entity under common control for no consideration which resulted in unrealised gain to equity of the Group to the extent of value equivalent to net assets of acquired entities. As the transaction was between entities under common control, assets and liabilities have been recorded at existing book values at the date of acquisition, with a corresponding adjustment recorded in retained earnings.
2. Basis of Accounting
The Group has adopted IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach from 1 January 2019. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are recognised in the opening balance sheet on 1 January 2019.
On adoption of IFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of IAS 17 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 January 2019. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 January 2019 was 4.5% p.a.
2019
K'000
Operating lease commitments as at 31 December 2018
98,588
Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial
(42,760)
application
Add/(less): adjustments as a result of a different treatment of extension
(151)
options
Add/(less): adjustments relating to changes in payments
(1,274)
Lease liability recognised as at 1 January 2019
41,335
Current lease liabilities
2,832
Non-current lease liabilities
38,503
41,335
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
From 1 January 2019, leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the Group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis.
The change in accounting policy affected the following items in the balance sheet on 1 January 2019:
Property, Plant and Equipment -increase by PGK 41,335,000
Lease Liabilities - increase by PGK 41,335,000
Adoption of IFRS 16 did not have impact on retained earnings on 1 January 2019.
Right-of use assets were measured at the amount equal to the lease liability as at 1 January 2019. Right- of-use assets are included in 'Property, plant and equipment.
The recognised right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets:
31st
1st
December
January
2019
2019
K'000
K'000
State land leases
25,902
29,654
Properties
45,315
11,681
Total right-of-use assets
71,217
41,335
Adjusted EBITDA, segment assets and segment liabilities as at 31st December 2019 all increased as a result of the change in accounting policy. Lease liabilities are now included in segment liabilities. The segment affected by the change in policy is Hotels and Properties.
3. Income Tax Expense
The effective rate of tax charged differs from the statutory rate of 30% as follows;
Current
Previous
period
corresponding
K'000
period
K'000
Net profit before income tax
66,294
67,756
Prima facie tax on profit before income tax
19,888
20,327
Tax loss not recognised (prior years)
-
30,565
Tax loss not recognised
6,659
5,355
Tax on non assessable income
(5,073)
-
Share of profit of associates and joint ventures
(1,885)
(2,411)
Other adjustments
(661)
50
18,928
53,886
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
4. Contingent Liabilities
There were contingent liabilities at the Balance Sheet date as follows:
The parent entity has given a secured guarantee in respect of the bank overdrafts and loans of certain subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures.
The parent entity has given letters of comfort of continuing financial support in respect of certain subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures.
No losses are anticipated in respect of these guarantees.
5. Comparatives
Comparative figures have been adjusted to conform to changes in presentation in the current period.
Steamships Trading Company Limited published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:57:01 UTC