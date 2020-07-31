Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Steel Authority of India Limited    500113   INE114A01011

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

(500113)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel Authority of India : Plasma Bank inaugurated at Ispat General Hospital of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 10:52am EDT

Release Date:

Fri, 07/31/2020 - 20:14

New Delhi, 31st July, 2020: A Plasma Bank was inaugurated on-line by Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha at Ispat General Hospital of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) on 31st July. The Plasma Bank, set up in association with Government of Odisha would go a long way in treatment of the critically ill COVID-19 patients. It is noteworthy that this is one of the many exemplary initiates taken by SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant under the guidance of Hon'ble Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Govt. of India, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan to fight the pandemic. Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has been stressing on strengthening infrastructure and expanding services in SAIL's hospitals. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, he had instructed to create facilities for COVID-19 testing and treatment at Ispat General Hospital for the people of the region. Earlier in the month of April, a COVID Sample Testing Lab was established in IGH which has proved to be immensely beneficial in containing the spread of the disease.

The Plasma Bank which is first in this region is equipped with Apheresis machine for plasma collection, Sealer, Crash Cart, Oxygen line and a Plasma cabinet for storage of 350-500 units of plasma. The persons who have been completely cured from COVID-19 can donate plasma in this centre. A number of stringent tests will be carried out in the Plasma Bank to check the quality of the plasma before providing the same for treatment of COVID-19 patients. The Centre will be managed by the doctors and paramedics of Ispat General Hospital. This centre has brought a new ray of hope and optimism amongst the people of this region.

The inauguration programme was attended by Hon'ble Minister (Labour & Employment), Govt of Odisha, Shri Susanta Singh, Hon'ble Minister (Women & Child Development & Mission Shakti ), Govt of Odisha, Smt Tukuni Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), Govt of Odisha, Shri Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, CEO, RSP Mr. Dipak Chattaraj and many other eminent leaders of the region, senior officers of Govt. of Odisha and Rourkela Steel Plant.

SAIL/PR/2020-21/20
Date: 31.07.20

Disclaimer

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 14:51:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA L
10:52aSTEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Plasma Bank inaugurated at Ispat General Hospital of ..
PU
07/24STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL launches Website for Company's Mediclaim Scheme ..
PU
07/22STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL develops highly corrosion resistant Super Duplex..
PU
07/10STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL maintains profitability during FY'20 ; Earns mor..
PU
07/03STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL records highest ever June sales and highest ever..
PU
07/01STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL rolls out and dispatches first rake of R 260 gra..
PU
06/26STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL promotes 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' through domestic s..
AQ
06/25STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL promotes ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat' through dome..
PU
06/17STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL takes the fight against Corona head on; Upholds ..
PU
06/10STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL partners with Apollo Hospital for knowledge shar..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 618 B 8 268 M 8 268 M
Net income 2020 -5 305 M -70,9 M -70,9 M
Net Debt 2020 504 B 6 745 M 6 745 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,9x
Yield 2020 0,24%
Capitalization 141 B 1 878 M 1 881 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 72 339
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steel Authority of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 34,05 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anirban Dasgupta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anil Kumar Chaudhary Chairman & Finance Director
Jibanmoy Roy General Manager-Operations
Amit Sen Director & Finance Director
Harinand Rai Director & Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED-20.63%1 889
POSCO-15.86%13 236
NUCOR-24.13%12 858
ARCELORMITTAL-41.45%11 792
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-44.94%7 977
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-6.35%5 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group