Steel Authority of India : Plasma Bank inaugurated at Ispat General Hospital of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha

New Delhi, 31st July, 2020: A Plasma Bank was inaugurated on-line by Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha at Ispat General Hospital of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) on 31st July. The Plasma Bank, set up in association with Government of Odisha would go a long way in treatment of the critically ill COVID-19 patients. It is noteworthy that this is one of the many exemplary initiates taken by SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant under the guidance of Hon'ble Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Govt. of India, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan to fight the pandemic. Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has been stressing on strengthening infrastructure and expanding services in SAIL's hospitals. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, he had instructed to create facilities for COVID-19 testing and treatment at Ispat General Hospital for the people of the region. Earlier in the month of April, a COVID Sample Testing Lab was established in IGH which has proved to be immensely beneficial in containing the spread of the disease.

The Plasma Bank which is first in this region is equipped with Apheresis machine for plasma collection, Sealer, Crash Cart, Oxygen line and a Plasma cabinet for storage of 350-500 units of plasma. The persons who have been completely cured from COVID-19 can donate plasma in this centre. A number of stringent tests will be carried out in the Plasma Bank to check the quality of the plasma before providing the same for treatment of COVID-19 patients. The Centre will be managed by the doctors and paramedics of Ispat General Hospital. This centre has brought a new ray of hope and optimism amongst the people of this region.

The inauguration programme was attended by Hon'ble Minister (Labour & Employment), Govt of Odisha, Shri Susanta Singh, Hon'ble Minister (Women & Child Development & Mission Shakti ), Govt of Odisha, Smt Tukuni Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), Govt of Odisha, Shri Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, CEO, RSP Mr. Dipak Chattaraj and many other eminent leaders of the region, senior officers of Govt. of Odisha and Rourkela Steel Plant.

