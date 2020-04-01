Steel Authority of India : SAIL - BHILAI STEEL PLANT REGISTERS 42% GROWTH IN 260 METRE RAIL PANEL PRODUCTION & OVERALL 30% GROWTH IN PRIME RAILS PRODUCTION

Release Date: Wed, 04/01/2020 - 15:54

New Delhi, April 1, 2020: Maintaining its thrust on meeting Indian Railway's requirement of 260 metre long rail panels, SAIL- Bhilai Steel Plant has recorded a remarkable growth of 42% in production of prime 260 metre long rail panels in 2019-20 over 2018-19. Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL, commented, 'SAIL is committed to fulfil the requirements of Indian Railways. SAIL and Indian Railways share a synergy of more than sixty years which have been moving India swiftly on railways. We are continuously ramping up our production of rails, especially the long rails to cater to the requirements of Indian Railways.' 260 metre rail panels provide significant advantage of lesser number of welded joints in the tracks thereby improving safety and increasing speed. During the same period, a substantial growth of 30% has also been achieved in overall production of prime rails.

SAIL-BSP has been producing world-class rails for Indian Railways for more than six decades from its Rail & Structural Mill (RSM) and the new and modern Universal Rail Mill (URM) that has been rolling out the world's longest 130 metre rail as single piece. Both RSM and URM supply UTS 90 prime rails in length upto 260 metre to Indian Railways.

Cumulative production of UTS 90 prime rails from the new state-of-the-art Universal Rail Mill in 2019-20 has been 5.38 lakh tonnes, clocking a whopping 46% growth over production of 3.69 lakh tonnes by URM in 2018-19. Cumulative production of UTS 90 prime rails from Rail & Structural Mill in 2019-20 has been 7.47 lakh tonnes, registering an astounding growth of 21% over production of 6.16 lakh tonnes by RSM over CPLY.

With the combined efforts of both the Rail & Structural Mill and Universal Rail Mill teams, the graph of production of rails had been steadily rising in 2019-20.

SAIL- Bhilai Steel Plant ended the fiscal 2019-20 with a cumulative production of 12.85 lakh tonnes of UTS 90 prime rails, thereby registering an impressive growth of 30% over the volume of prime UTS 90 rails produced over CPLY. In 2018-19, the Plant had produced 9.85 lakh tonnes of UTS 90 prime rails.

Significantly, the portion of 260 metre panel rails in total production of UTS 90 prime rails in 2019-20 has also risen to 52% from 48% in 2018-19. Cumulative production of long rails in fiscal 2019-20 has been 6.66 lakh tonnes as against 4.68 lakh tonnes over CPLY, resulting in a whopping growth of 42%.

