MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Steel Authority of India Limited    500113   INE114A01011

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

(500113)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel Authority of India : SAIL - BHILAI STEEL PLANT REGISTERS 42% GROWTH IN 260 METRE RAIL PANEL PRODUCTION & OVERALL 30% GROWTH IN PRIME RAILS PRODUCTION

04/01/2020 | 06:51am EDT

Release Date:

Wed, 04/01/2020 - 15:54

New Delhi, April 1, 2020: Maintaining its thrust on meeting Indian Railway's requirement of 260 metre long rail panels, SAIL- Bhilai Steel Plant has recorded a remarkable growth of 42% in production of prime 260 metre long rail panels in 2019-20 over 2018-19. Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL, commented, 'SAIL is committed to fulfil the requirements of Indian Railways. SAIL and Indian Railways share a synergy of more than sixty years which have been moving India swiftly on railways. We are continuously ramping up our production of rails, especially the long rails to cater to the requirements of Indian Railways.' 260 metre rail panels provide significant advantage of lesser number of welded joints in the tracks thereby improving safety and increasing speed. During the same period, a substantial growth of 30% has also been achieved in overall production of prime rails.

SAIL-BSP has been producing world-class rails for Indian Railways for more than six decades from its Rail & Structural Mill (RSM) and the new and modern Universal Rail Mill (URM) that has been rolling out the world's longest 130 metre rail as single piece. Both RSM and URM supply UTS 90 prime rails in length upto 260 metre to Indian Railways.

Cumulative production of UTS 90 prime rails from the new state-of-the-art Universal Rail Mill in 2019-20 has been 5.38 lakh tonnes, clocking a whopping 46% growth over production of 3.69 lakh tonnes by URM in 2018-19. Cumulative production of UTS 90 prime rails from Rail & Structural Mill in 2019-20 has been 7.47 lakh tonnes, registering an astounding growth of 21% over production of 6.16 lakh tonnes by RSM over CPLY.

With the combined efforts of both the Rail & Structural Mill and Universal Rail Mill teams, the graph of production of rails had been steadily rising in 2019-20.

SAIL- Bhilai Steel Plant ended the fiscal 2019-20 with a cumulative production of 12.85 lakh tonnes of UTS 90 prime rails, thereby registering an impressive growth of 30% over the volume of prime UTS 90 rails produced over CPLY. In 2018-19, the Plant had produced 9.85 lakh tonnes of UTS 90 prime rails.

Significantly, the portion of 260 metre panel rails in total production of UTS 90 prime rails in 2019-20 has also risen to 52% from 48% in 2018-19. Cumulative production of long rails in fiscal 2019-20 has been 6.66 lakh tonnes as against 4.68 lakh tonnes over CPLY, resulting in a whopping growth of 42%.

SAIL/PR/2020-21/01

DATE : April 1, 2020

Disclaimer

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 10:50:00 UTC
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 626 B
EBIT 2020 20 655 M
Net income 2020 -10 284 M
Debt 2020 493 B
Yield 2020 0,46%
P/E ratio 2020 -24,7x
P/E ratio 2021 5,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
EV / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 95 209 M
Chart STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steel Authority of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 23,05  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anirban Dasgupta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anil Kumar Chaudhary Chairman & Finance Director
Jibanmoy Roy General Manager-Operations
Amit Sen Director & Finance Director
Harinand Rai Director & Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED9.76%1 264
NUCOR-36.00%10 847
POSCO2.24%10 610
ARCELORMITTAL-44.63%9 633
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION4.27%7 918
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%5 514
