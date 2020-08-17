Log in
Steel Authority of India : SAIL, always committed to fulfil its duty in Nation building

08/17/2020 | 05:48am EDT

Release Date:

Mon, 08/17/2020 - 15:01

New Delhi, 17th August, 2020:

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) celebrated the 74th Independence Day while maintaining social distancing and other with safety & precautionary measures across all its Plants and Units. Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman SAIL hoisted the tricolor at SAIL's headquarters, Lodi Road and subsequently addressed the SAIL collective through online platform. He said that, 'Nation salutes the great contribution of our freedom fighters who selflessly dedicated their lives in the freedom movement.' He added that, 'SAIL has always stood committed to the cause of nation building and despite the challenging conditions, SAIL will always fulfil its duty towards the Nation. We are not just the steelmaker to the Nation but also a builder of the Nation.'

