Steel Authority of India : SAIL collaborates with Max Healthcare for handling Covid for employees

Mon, 06/08/2020

New Delhi, 8th June, 2020: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has collaborated with one of the best healthcare providers in India namely Max Healthcare, for providing end to end healthcare for its Corporate Office (CO) employees and their dependents affected by COVID, after few employees were tested Corona positive earlier last week. Through this collaboration, the Company aims to facilitate in getting treatment of its COVID affected asymptomatic employees/dependents and those requiring further medical care including hospitalizations. Max Healthcare will extend their professional expertise in managing Corona positive cases reported in SAIL Corporate Office and in dealing with future necessities, if required.

SAIL has arranged for an Isolation Care @ Home package in collaboration with Max Healthcare Institute for this. Promptly taking all necessary actions to come out with a strategy to facilitate its affected employees, under the guidance of Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL, a COVID management team including doctors and senior officers has also been set up by SAIL. Shri Chaudhary has also discussed about the modalities and execution of this package with Shri Abhay Soi, Chairman, Max Healthcare. This package is primarily designed for remote monitoring care at home for managing the COVID positive patients who are asymptomatic or having mild symptoms or for cases which needs further assistance. The package consists of key elements for managing home quarantine of COVID positive cases of CO employees /dependents who are asymptomatic or having mild symptoms. It has essential medical kit, daily vital monitoring with trained nurses on phone call, tele review with doctors and home delivery of medications among other facilities. In case of requirement, necessary hospitalization facilities will also be organized through Max Healthcare.

Extensive fumigation and sanitization were carried out at the office premise with the assistance of a Government agency along with other supporting facilities and it is being done in a sustained manner. The Company is taking all necessary steps to provide extensive health care assistance to its employees while keeping their morale high and positive to fight the challenge together.

