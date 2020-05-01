Steel Authority of India : SAIL emerges as the largest miner for steel making input minerals in FY'20

Release Date: Fri, 05/01/2020 - 17:35

New Delhi, May 01, 2020: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a Maharatna Public Sector Unit, has emerged as the largest miner for steel making input minerals in FY 2019-20. While Coal India Limited is the overall largest miner in the Country, SAIL is involved in mining of iron ore, fluxes (limestone and dolomite), coking coal and non-coking coal for its internal requirements and has become next to Coal India Limited in mining in India in 2019-20. Iron ore, fluxes and coal are essentially required for making steel in integrated steel plants. SAIL mined a total of 32.406 Million Tonnes of all these minerals during financial year 2019-20 which is an increase of almost 4% over the corresponding period of previous financial year. Incidentally, SAIL was also the largest crude steel producer during FY'20 in India.

The Company's captive mines are mainly located in central and eastern India as follows:

Iron Ore MInes

State Locations Jharkhand i. Kiriburu , ii.Meghahatuburu, iii. Gua, iv. Manoharpur Odisha i.Bolani, ii. Barsua, iii. Taldih, iv. Kalta Chhattisgarh i.Rajhara, ii. Dalli, iii. Jharandalli, iv. Mahamaya

Flux: Dolomite Mines

State Locations Jharkhand i.Tulsidamar Chhattisgarh i.Hirri

Flux: Limestone Mines

State Locations Chhattisgarh i. Nandini Madhya Pradesh i.Kuteshwar

Coal Mines

State Locations Jharkhand i.Chasnalla, ii. Jitpur West Bengal i.Ramnagore

It is significant to mention here that SAIL meets its entire iron ore requirement from its captive mines. Its coal requirement is met through imports and domestic sources including its captive mines. The requirement of fluxes is met partly through own sources and partly through imports and other indigenous sources. The SAIL mines are being managed by the Raw Materials Division of the Company. Attached Photos: 02 nos.

SAIL/PR/2020-21/06

Date: 01.05.20