Steel Authority of India : SAIL partners with Apollo Hospital for knowledge sharing & services

Release Date: Wed, 06/10/2020 - 15:48

New Delhi, 10th June, 2020: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has partnered with one of the renowned healthcare providers namely Apollo Hospital, in Delhi, for establishing a knowledge sharing platform for the Company, in a step towards better handling of the corona pandemic , at its Company HQ & Unit Hospitals spread across the country. This step has been taken in the wake of current COVID situation in the Country as well as while few SAIL employees who had been earlier tested Corona positive, recover from COVID. This is in tandem with the Company's continued initiatives in monitoring the situation to ensure employee's safety and health.

SAIL is happy to partner with the Apollo Hospital as it gets back to its mission of building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Apollo hospital will extend help in sample testing, setting protocols and providing assistance in ensuring SAIL employees can return back to work safely & are assured of the optimum treatment protocols.

Under this knowledge sharing platform established by Apollo Hospitals and SAIL, it will constantly update SAIL medical fraternity, the first such session was unveiled in presence of presence of Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL, along with Mr. P. Shivakumar, Managing Director, Indarprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi. In this session doctors across key units of SAIL interacted with Apollo Hospital's Delhi team. Apollo Hospitals will also be helping SAIL on developing protocols for safety & treatments during the next few months, for safety of its workforce.

