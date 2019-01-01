Steel Authority of India : Chairman SAIL emphasizes Safety and Volume as the priorities for the New Year

Release Date: Tue, 01/01/2019 - 17:40

New Delhi, 1st January, 2019: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), the largest Public Sector Steel Company, celebrated the New Year at a function held at its Corporate Office, New Delhi today. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, SAIL, Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, conveyed his good wishes to the SAIL employees and their families. Recalling the events of the past year, he mentioned that Year 2018 was the turnaround year for the Company in terms of profitability and praised employees for their contribution in various achievements of the Organisation during the Year.

Addressing the SAIL Collective, he said that SAIL Plants/Units have to gear up for challenges ahead and take steps befitting the stature of the 'Maharatna' Company and move it to even greater heights. He emphasized safety, higher volumes, quality and cost reduction as the mantras for sustainable growth. He said that the employees should assume targets in line with Company goals for the New Year and make a steely resolve to achieve the same. He further asked them to embrace new initiatives in the areas of Logistics, IT and Research & Development to move ahead on the path of development. He also advised the employees to continue following the highest standards of corporate governance and ethics.

SAIL, which is celebrating its 60 years of production, has been partnering the Nation in its various strategic initiatives and significant projects.