STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA (SAIL)
Steel Authority of India : Fire at Indian Steel Facility Kills Nine -Reuters

10/09/2018 | 07:16pm CEST

--Steel Authority of India Ltd. said Tuesday at least nine people are dead after a fire at the company's smelting plant in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, Reuters reports.

--The fire in a natural gas pipeline at the Bhilai Steel Plant took place during scheduled maintenance, the report said.

--The Bhilai Steel Plant is the sole Indian producer and supplier of rails for Indian Railways, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sail-india-blast/gas-pipeline-fire-at-sails-central-indian-steel-plant-kills-at-least-nine-idUSKCN1MJ0RB?il=0

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

