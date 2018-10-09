Steel Authority of India : Incident in Bhilai Steel Plant

Release Date: Tue, 10/09/2018 - 14:27

Bhilai / New Delhi, 09th October, 2018: In an unfortunate incident at around 10.30 am, today in SAIL Bhilai Steel Plant, there was a fire in gas pipe line of Coke Oven Battery Complex No 11 during a scheduled maintenance job. Some persons working at the site sustained burn injury.

Injured persons were immediately rushed to the BSP hospital for medical care and aid. Meanwhile, the fire has been controlled. So far, 9 persons have lost their lives and 14 are undergoing medical treatment. All resources have been mobilized to provide adequate care to the injured.

SAIL collective stands by the families of the affected and will ensure that and no stone is left unturned in providing all kinds of support.