STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA (SAIL)
Steel Authority of India : Incident in Bhilai Steel Plant

10/09/2018 | 11:13am CEST

Release Date:

Tue, 10/09/2018 - 14:27

Bhilai / New Delhi, 09th October, 2018: In an unfortunate incident at around 10.30 am, today in SAIL Bhilai Steel Plant, there was a fire in gas pipe line of Coke Oven Battery Complex No 11 during a scheduled maintenance job. Some persons working at the site sustained burn injury.

Injured persons were immediately rushed to the BSP hospital for medical care and aid. Meanwhile, the fire has been controlled. So far, 9 persons have lost their lives and 14 are undergoing medical treatment. All resources have been mobilized to provide adequate care to the injured.

SAIL collective stands by the families of the affected and will ensure that and no stone is left unturned in providing all kinds of support.

Disclaimer

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 09:12:15 UTC
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 704 B
EBIT 2019 77 889 M
Net income 2019 35 459 M
Debt 2019 441 B
Yield 2019 0,17%
P/E ratio 2019 7,80
P/E ratio 2020 6,21
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capitalization 266 B
Managers
NameTitle
Saraswati Prasad Managing Director
Anil Kumar Chaudhary Chairman & Finance Director
S. K. Gupta Director-Medical & Health Services
Harinand Rai Director & Technical Director
Atul Srivastava Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA-29.66%3 595
ARCELORMITTAL-5.73%30 372
POSCO--.--%21 528
NUCOR1.79%20 338
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-19.65%19 784
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%16 022
