By Saurabh Chaturvedi

India government-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd. (500113.BY) is seeking bids to sell off three of its loss making steel plants in the country.

The last date for submission of bids is August 1, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said late-Thursday on its website.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com