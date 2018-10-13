Log in
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA (SAIL)
Steel Authority of India : SAIL Chairman exhorts Team Bokaro to aim high, harness full potential – safely, efficiently and speedily

10/13/2018 | 02:58pm CEST

Release Date:

Sat, 10/13/2018 - 18:13

• Safety is our foremost priority : Chairman SAIL during his Bokaro Steel Plant visit

Bokaro / New Delhi, 13 October, 2018:Chairman Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary today visited Bokaro Steel Plant where he was accompanied by Director Projects & Business Planning Dr G Vishwakarma, Director Personnel Shri Atul Srivastava, Director Technical Shri Harinand Rai and CEO, BSL Shri Pawan Kumar Singh. Starting his address with observing two minutes silence of condolence for the departed souls in Bhilai incident, he reiterated that SAIL collective stands with the grieving families at this hour. Emphasizing the importance of safety he said, 'Safety is an attitude first, which reflects in behaviour and should finally become a part of our culture. Following standard practices at work place is extremely important.' Shri Chaudhary said that SAIL has to concentrate on volumes growth, improve cost effectiveness and further enhance the product quality. The Company's market share and profitability have to be commensurate with modex investment and capacity augmentation with utmost importance on safety. He urged the BSL collective to enhance production, especially from CRM-III, and aim at doubling profits in the second half of the financial year.

Affirming his belief on SAIL's talented manpower, Shri Chaudhary said we have to raise our benchmarks in each aspect of production. Every employee has to take ownership and take decisions in the interest of the Company. He also said that in today's competitive market, adhering to timelines and fulfilling commitments is very essential. Ramping up production from new units to achieve rated capacity, enhancing volumes and matching the world standards of Techno-economic parameters remain company's top priority. Only through these can we surmount the negatives of the market such as increasing coal prices and other external factors.

Shri Chaudhary said that SAIL has a rich history and legacy and we have the experience of producing steel for last six decades. SAIL steel has been used for country's every important and prestigious project and when you think of any major national project, SAIL steel will be there.

Later, Shri Chaudhary and the Directors visited the plant to have a look at the ongoing and recently completed Modex projects at BSL. Chairman then took an overview of BSL's production and projects and interacted with the teams during the presentation. He also met representatives of the non-executive and executive employees of BSL during his visit.

Disclaimer

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 13 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2018 12:57:04 UTC
