Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Steel Authority of India    SAIL   INE114A01011

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA (SAIL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Steel Authority of India : SAIL Chairman interacts with company’s Marketing and Mines collectives; urges strengthening of capabilities & delivery mechanisms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2018 | 02:48pm CEST

Release Date:

Sat, 10/06/2018 - 18:06

New Delhi / Kolkata, October 06, 2018: Chairman, Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, continuing his phase-wise large group interaction with SAIL employees across the organisation, met the Marketing and Raw Materials Division teams of the Company today, in Kolkata.

Sighting the prevailing positive sentiments in the domestic steel sector, he said, 'The steel market is favourable but extremely competitive, and we must strengthen our capabilities and delivery mechanisms to maintain and improve market share. All processes must be oriented towards satisfying customers' requirements, big or small. For this, a resilient and robust organisational structure is the need of the hour. And every employee should have ownership of the programme.'

While emphasising that all commitments for supply of rails to the Indian Railways have to be honoured, SAIL Chairman also observed that the requirements of domestic steel market are evolving. The thrust to enhance domestic steel consumption is opening newer avenues of steel usage and raising the steel demand, including previously less explored market spaces like the rural and retail sectors.

Emphasising on achieving the targets set, Shri Chaudhary said in the current competitive scenario, time-bound working is supreme. SAIL is looking closely at refining its customer services and thus adhering to timelines becomes the utmost priority. Applauding the marketing team of the Company for putting up a joint effort in enhancing sales performance in the recent quarters, he said, 'Riding on positive domestic steel consumption trend, SAIL will pay close attention in gauging industry and consumer trends to capture the consumption indications.'

Shri Chaudhary also said, 'SAIL mines have been meeting the iron ore requirements of its Plants. This becomes crucial when we are prioritising volume growth. The modernisation of its mines and adoption of cleaner mining technologies remain SAIL's priority.' In this interaction series Shri Chaudhary has visited SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant and also addressed senior executives of Corporate Office, earlier.

Shri Chaudhary was accompanied by Director (Commercial) Ms Soma Mondal and Director (Technical) Shri HN Rai. SAIL's Marketing and Raw Materials collectives were enthused with the fresh perspective on SAIL's priorities and plans.

Disclaimer

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 06 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2018 12:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA
02:48pSTEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL Chairman interacts with company’s Marketin..
PU
10/04STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL celebrates Swachhta Hi Sewa 2018
AQ
10/03STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : New SAIL Chairman Anil Chaudhary visits Bhilai Steel ..
AQ
10/01STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : New SAIL Chairman Anil Chaudhary visits Bhilai Steel ..
PU
09/24STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Anil Kumar Chaudhary is the new Chairman and Managing..
AQ
09/23STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Trailing twelve month results - steel authority of in..
AQ
09/23STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Quarterly results - steel authority of india limited
AQ
09/22STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary takes charge as Chairman, S..
PU
09/22STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : Anil kumar chaudhary is the new sail chairman
AQ
09/20STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL employees won more than 30% Vishwakarma Rashtriy..
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 704 B
EBIT 2019 77 889 M
Net income 2019 35 459 M
Debt 2019 441 B
Yield 2019 0,17%
P/E ratio 2019 7,97
P/E ratio 2020 6,34
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Capitalization 272 B
Chart STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA
Duration : Period :
Steel Authority of India Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 87,4  INR
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Saraswati Prasad Managing Director
Anil Kumar Chaudhary Chairman & Finance Director
S. K. Gupta Director-Medical & Health Services
Harinand Rai Director & Technical Director
Atul Srivastava Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA-28.85%3 673
ARCELORMITTAL-4.79%30 372
POSCO--.--%21 528
NUCOR1.12%20 338
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-19.65%19 784
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%16 022
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.