Steel Authority of India : SAIL Chairman interacts with company’s Marketing and Mines collectives; urges strengthening of capabilities & delivery mechanisms

Release Date: Sat, 10/06/2018 - 18:06

New Delhi / Kolkata, October 06, 2018: Chairman, Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, continuing his phase-wise large group interaction with SAIL employees across the organisation, met the Marketing and Raw Materials Division teams of the Company today, in Kolkata.

Sighting the prevailing positive sentiments in the domestic steel sector, he said, 'The steel market is favourable but extremely competitive, and we must strengthen our capabilities and delivery mechanisms to maintain and improve market share. All processes must be oriented towards satisfying customers' requirements, big or small. For this, a resilient and robust organisational structure is the need of the hour. And every employee should have ownership of the programme.'

While emphasising that all commitments for supply of rails to the Indian Railways have to be honoured, SAIL Chairman also observed that the requirements of domestic steel market are evolving. The thrust to enhance domestic steel consumption is opening newer avenues of steel usage and raising the steel demand, including previously less explored market spaces like the rural and retail sectors.

Emphasising on achieving the targets set, Shri Chaudhary said in the current competitive scenario, time-bound working is supreme. SAIL is looking closely at refining its customer services and thus adhering to timelines becomes the utmost priority. Applauding the marketing team of the Company for putting up a joint effort in enhancing sales performance in the recent quarters, he said, 'Riding on positive domestic steel consumption trend, SAIL will pay close attention in gauging industry and consumer trends to capture the consumption indications.'

Shri Chaudhary also said, 'SAIL mines have been meeting the iron ore requirements of its Plants. This becomes crucial when we are prioritising volume growth. The modernisation of its mines and adoption of cleaner mining technologies remain SAIL's priority.' In this interaction series Shri Chaudhary has visited SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant and also addressed senior executives of Corporate Office, earlier.

Shri Chaudhary was accompanied by Director (Commercial) Ms Soma Mondal and Director (Technical) Shri HN Rai. SAIL's Marketing and Raw Materials collectives were enthused with the fresh perspective on SAIL's priorities and plans.