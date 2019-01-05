Log in
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA (SAIL)
Steel Authority of India : SECRETARY STEEL SHRI BINOY KUMAR EMPHASISES ON BHILAI COLLECTIVE FULFILLING THE TARGET OF 10 LAKH TONNE RAIL SUPPLY TO INDIAN RAILWAYS

01/05/2019 | 01:09pm EST

Release Date:

Sat, 01/05/2019 - 23:12

  • EMPHASISES ON BHILAI COLLECTIVE FULFILLING THE TARGET OF 10 LAKH TONNE RAIL SUPPLY TO INDIAN RAILWAYS
  • SAIL CHAIRMAN SHRI AK CHAUDHARY, JT SECRETARY STEEL SHRI PUNEET KANSAL & SAIL DIRECTOR (TECHNICAL) ACCOMPANY HIM DURING BHILAI VISIT

Addressing the Bhilai collective Shri Binoy Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, GOI stressed on the utmost importance of Bhilai Steel Plant meeting its commitment of rail supply to Indian Railways. These should be no shortfall in rail order supply of 10 lakh tonne. The Bhilai spirit must come through, he averred. This sentiment was echoed by Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman SAIL. They were addressing a cross section of employees of Bhilai Steel Plant at HRDC.

Shri Binoy Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, GOI earlier arrived in Bhilai today, January 5, 2019 on his visit to Bhilai Steel Plant. Upon his arrival, he was accorded warm reception at Swami Vivekanand International Airport, Raipur by Shri AK Rath, Chief Executive Officer, Bhilai Steel Plant and members of the senior Management team. Upon his arrival at Bhilai Niwas, Shri Binoy Kumar was received by received by Shri AK Kabisatapathy, ED (Projects) and other senior officers of the Plant. He was accorded Guard-of-Honour by a contingent of the Central Industrial Security Force.

Earlier on the evening of January 4, 2019 Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman SAIL accompanied by Shri Puneet Kansal, IAS, Jt Secretary, MOS and Shri Harinand Rai, Director (Technical) SAIL arrived at Raipur for visit to Bhilai Steel Plant. They were received at Raipur Airport by Shri AK Rath, Chief Executive Officer, Bhilai Steel Plant.

Prior to his Plant visit, Secretary (Steel) Shri Binoy Kumar accompanied by Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman SAIL, Shri Puneet Kansal, IAS, Jt Secretary, MOS and Shri Harinand Rai, Director (Technical) visited the Safety Excellence Centre 'Suraksha Kavach' where they planted saplings and were briefed about safety. During the course of their plant visit, the dignitaries visited Universal Rail Mill, Rail & Structural Mill and Steel Melting Shop-III.

Following the plant visit, the Steel Secretary and other dignitaries met with senior officers of URM, RSM, SMS-II & SMS-III and SAIL Uday team at ED (Works) Conference Hall, Sanyantra Bhavan.

In the afternoon, Shri Kumar and the dignitaries attended a presentation and discussion at the ED (Works) Conference Hall, Sanyantra Bhavan on meeting the requirement of Indian Railways, Rail Development Initiatives and Ramping up of Production from new facilities. Present on this occasion were Shri PK Dash, ED (Works), Shri BP Nayak, ED (F&A), Shri AK Kabisatapathy, ED (Projects), Shri S KhairulBasar, ED (MM), Dr SK Issar, Director I/c (M&HS), Shri KK Singh, ED (P&A) and other senior officers of the Plant.

Thereafter, they held interactions with Technology Suppliers followed by interaction with Cross section of Employees during which Shri Binoy Kumar was emphatic that the rail order supply must be met.

Disclaimer

SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited published this content on 05 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2019 18:08:01 UTC
