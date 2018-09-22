Steel Authority of India : Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary takes charge as Chairman, SAIL

Release Date: Sat, 09/22/2018 - 17:49

New Delhi, 22nd September, 2018: Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary has taken charge as Chairman, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) today. Prior to this, he was the Director (Finance) of SAIL since 2011.

A graduate from the University of Delhi, Shri Chaudhary joined SAIL in 1984 as Junior Manager (F&A). Working his way, he rose to the rank of Executive Director (Finance & Accounts) at Bokaro Steel Plant in 2010. In 2011, he became the Director (Finance) of the Company.

During his tenure in SAIL, Shri Chaudhary made significant contribution in the areas of Treasury and Banking Operations, Foreign Exchange Management, Capital Budgeting, Cost & Operations Budget, Financial Concurrence and Administration of centralized Gratuity and Superannuation funds. As Director (Finance), Shri Chaudhary played an important role in improving the Company's financial performance at a time when the entire steel industry was facing challenges including global over capacity and rising coal prices. His strategies of cost effectiveness, optimum resource utilization and prudent financial planning helped in SAIL's turnaround.

An Associate Member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Shri Chaudhary is an alumni of the Faculty of Law Studies (FLS), from where he completed his Bachelor's degree in Law. In addition, he achieved a Post-Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi. Shri Chaudhary has attended national and international programs on Financial and Business Management.