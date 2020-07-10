Log in
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.

STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.

(STLD)
Steel Dynamics : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

07/10/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD), one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, today announced it intends to release second quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Monday, July 20, 2020. The teleconference is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 and will be hosted by Mark D. Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Theresa E. Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please dial +1.201.689.8040 at least ten minutes before the start time and reference the Steel Dynamics Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. The teleconference can also be accessed (in listen-only mode) by visiting the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com. Webcast participants are encouraged to log in prior to the 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time start to ensure connection before the beginning of the call. An audio replay version of the teleconference can be accessed by dialing +1.919.882.2331 and entering conference ID number 35734. The audio replay link will be available on the company's website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on July 26, 2020. An MP3 file of the event will be available on the company's website that can be accessed for online replay or download. 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steel-dynamics-announces-second-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-301091689.html

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
