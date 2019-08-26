Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Steel Dynamics, Inc.    STLD

STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.

(STLD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Steel Dynamics : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 03:31pm BST

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced that the company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share.  The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2019, and is payable on or about October 11, 2019.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steel-dynamics-announces-third-quarter-2019-cash-dividend-300906860.html

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.
03:31pSTEEL DYNAMICS : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend
PR
08/09STEEL DYNAMICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
07/25STEEL DYNAMICS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/25STEEL DYNAMICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07/24STEEL DYNAMICS : to build $1.9B mill in Texas, create 600 jobs
AQ
07/24STEEL DYNAMICS : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webc..
AQ
07/23REMINDER : Steel Dynamics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call..
PR
07/22STEEL DYNAMICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/22STEEL DYNAMICS : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
PU
07/22STEEL DYNAMICS : Announces Planned New Flat Roll Steel Mill Site Selection
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group