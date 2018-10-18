|
Steel Dynamics : Reports Record Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced third quarter 2018 financial results. The company reported third quarter 2018 net sales of $3.2 billion and net income of $398 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, which includes charges of approximately $13 million (pretax), or $0.04 per diluted share, related to fair value purchase accounting adjustments associated with the recent Heartland acquisition, and a tax benefit of $10 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, associated with a change in tax accounting methodology. Excluding these items, the company's third quarter 2018 adjusted net income was $397 million, or $1.69 per diluted share.
Comparatively, prior year third quarter net sales were $2.4 billion, with net income of $153 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, which included debt refinancing and repayment charges of $0.02 per diluted share, and sequential second quarter 2018 net sales were $3.1 billion, with net income of $362 million, or $1.53 per diluted share.
"The team delivered a tremendous third quarter performance, once again attaining numerous operational and financial milestones," said Mark D. Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our third quarter 2018 income from operations of $532 million and adjusted EBITDA of $626 million were both record highs for the company. Our strong financial performance was the result of record steel shipments, average steel selling price improvement, and resulting metal spread expansion across our steel operations. Underlying domestic steel demand remained strong. There was some temporary hesitancy in flat roll order activity based on customer sentiment and increased hot roll coil import levels. However, demand from major steel consuming sectors was steady, including construction, automotive, and energy.
"Earnings from our metals recycling platform declined in the quarter primarily as a result of our nonferrous operations, as shipments and commodity prices declined. In addition, China's decision to ban certain grades of recycled material has had a negative impact on nonferrous sales volume.
"Our steel fabrication platform achieved record shipments in the quarter, as nonresidential construction demand remained strong and customer sentiment positive. The order backlog remained at near record highs entering October. Despite the positive demand environment, earnings from our steel fabrication operations slightly decreased by the continued rise in average steel input costs," said Millett.
The company generated record quarterly cash flow from operations of $420 million during the third quarter 2018. As evidence of the confidence in the company's outlook and sustainable long-term cash flow generation capability, the board of directors authorized an additional $750 million share repurchase program in September, following the completion of its $450 million authorization in August 2018.
Third Quarter 2018 Comments
Third quarter 2018 operating income for the company's steel operations increased seven percent sequentially to a record $577 million, based on metal spread expansion across the platform, as average steel product pricing increased more than consumed raw material scrap costs. The third quarter 2018 average product selling price for the company's steel operations increased $56 to $988 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted increased $4 to $352 per ton.
Third quarter 2018 operating income attributable to the company's flat roll steel operations increased five percent sequentially, driven by metal spread expansion related to continued strong underlying demand and higher average selling values. Operating income from the company's long product steel operations increased 17 percent, as a result of higher average selling values and metal spread expansion.
Third quarter 2018 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations was $18 million, compared to $26 million in the sequential second quarter. Ferrous shipments decreased slightly and metal spread remained steady. The primary driver for lower earnings was a nine percent decline in nonferrous shipments and a five percent decrease in associated metal spread, as commodity pricing fell in the quarter.
The company's fabrication operations recorded third quarter 2018 operating income of $13 million, compared to sequential second quarter results of $14 million, as record high shipments and improved average selling values were offset by continued higher average steel input costs.
Year-to-Date September 30, 2018 Comparison
For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, net income was $988 million, or $4.17 per diluted share, with net sales of $8.9 billion, as compared to net income of $508 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, with net sales of $7.2 billion for the same period in 2017. Year-to-date 2018 net sales increased across all operating platforms, with the 24 percent improvement driven by higher average steel product pricing and record steel shipments. Year-to-date 2018 operating income increased 56 percent to a first nine month record of $1.4 billion, based on improved earnings from the company's steel operations. The average year-to-date selling price for the company's steel operations increased $149 to $916 per ton. The average year-to-date ferrous scrap cost per ton melted increased $49 to $340 per ton.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company generated strong cash flow from operations of $924 million and maintained liquidity of $2.2 billion at September 30, 2018. The company also repurchased $193 million of its common stock during the first nine months of 2018.
Outlook
"We remain confident that macroeconomic and market conditions are in place to benefit domestic steel consumption in 2019," said Millett. "Based on strong domestic steel demand fundamentals and customer optimism, we believe steel consumption will continue to be strong. In combination with our expansion initiatives, we believe there are firm drivers for our continued growth. We are excited about the potential benefits that the recent Heartland acquisition brings to us. Integration of Heartland is going well, and the teams are on track to achieve our expectation to reach an annual run-rate of between 800,000 tons and 900,000 tons by mid-year 2019.
"We continue to strengthen our financial position through strong cash flow generation and the execution of our long-term strategy. We are well-positioned for growth, and remain focused on delivering shareholder value through organic and transactional growth opportunities," concluded Millett.
About Steel Dynamics, Inc.
Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.
Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in the steel and metallic scrap markets, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new or existing facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking", subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) the effects of uncertain economic conditions; (2) cyclical and changing industrial demand; (3) changes in conditions in any of the steel or scrap-consuming sectors of the economy which affect demand for our products, including the strength of the non-residential and residential construction, automotive, manufacturing, appliance, pipe and tube, and other steel-consuming industries; (4) fluctuation in the cost of key raw materials and supplies (including steel scrap, iron units, and energy costs) and our ability to pass on any cost increases; (5) the impact of domestic and foreign import price competition; (6) unanticipated difficulties in integrating or starting up new or acquired businesses; (7) risks and uncertainties involving product and/or technology development; and (8) occurrences of unexpected plant outages or equipment failures.
More specifically, we refer you to Steel Dynamics' more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or in other reports which we from time to time file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are available publicly on the SEC website, www.sec.gov, and on the Steel Dynamics website, www.steeldynamics.com: Investors: SEC Filings.
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Three Months
September 30,
September 30,
Ended
2018
2017
2018
2017
June 30, 2018
Net sales
$
3,223,547
$
2,443,382
$
8,917,947
$
7,202,318
$
3,090,525
Costs of goods sold
2,537,466
2,046,864
7,116,368
5,941,128
2,438,443
Gross profit
686,081
396,518
1,801,579
1,261,190
652,082
Selling, general and administrative expenses
102,614
97,056
310,076
298,422
101,031
Profit sharing
45,304
21,175
114,301
69,714
42,335
Amortization of intangible assets
6,591
7,272
20,346
22,120
6,829
Operating income
531,572
271,015
1,356,856
870,934
501,887
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
31,560
34,177
94,968
102,019
31,512
Other expense (income), net
(7,103)
2,526
(16,601)
(4,968)
(5,035)
Income before income taxes
507,115
234,312
1,278,489
773,883
475,410
Income tax expense
109,209
83,300
292,536
271,258
112,838
Net income
397,906
151,012
985,953
502,625
362,572
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
469
2,246
2,422
5,383
(123)
Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.
$
398,375
$
153,258
$
988,375
$
508,008
$
362,449
Basic earnings per share attributable to
Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders
$
1.70
$
0.64
$
4.20
$
2.11
$
1.54
Weighted average common shares outstanding
234,208
239,066
235,483
241,117
235,617
Diluted earnings per share attributable to
Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the effect
of assumed conversions when dilutive
$
1.69
$
0.64
$
4.17
$
2.09
$
1.53
Weighted average common shares
and share equivalents outstanding
235,649
240,880
236,772
242,816
236,945
Dividends declared per share
$
0.1875
$
0.1550
$
0.5625
$
0.4650
$
0.1875
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
2018
2017
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and equivalents
$
884,315
$
1,028,649
Short term investments
115,000
-
Accounts receivable, net
1,228,190
868,837
Inventories
1,853,862
1,519,347
Other current assets
50,110
91,509
Total current assets
4,131,477
3,508,342
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,901,658
2,675,904
Intangible assets, net
236,563
256,909
Goodwill
502,900
386,893
Other assets
25,770
27,684
Total assets
$
7,798,368
$
6,855,732
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
611,028
$
489,448
Income taxes payable
10,872
3,696
Accrued expenses
412,989
346,580
Current maturities of long-term debt
14,776
28,795
Total current liabilities
1,049,665
868,519
Long-term debt
2,351,979
2,353,145
Deferred income taxes
398,814
305,949
Other liabilities
11,833
21,811
Total liabilities
3,812,291
3,549,424
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
111,240
111,240
Equity
Common stock
644
644
Treasury stock, at cost
(854,052)
(665,297)
Additional paid-in capital
1,156,556
1,141,534
Retained earnings
3,730,662
2,874,693
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(42)
-
Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity
4,033,768
3,351,574
Noncontrolling interests
(158,931)
(156,506)
Total equity
3,874,837
3,195,068
Total liabilities and equity
$
7,798,368
$
6,855,732
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Operating activities:
Net income
$
397,906
$
151,012
$
985,953
$
502,625
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
81,383
75,210
236,638
224,068
Equity-based compensation
7,978
6,875
28,860
24,558
Deferred income taxes
23,899
3,284
45,437
17,849
Other adjustments
312
8,202
197
8,055
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(48,024)
(36,123)
(330,307)
(193,233)
Inventories
(69,885)
(67,285)
(240,908)
(211,726)
Other assets
(6,429)
(9,528)
(7,164)
(2,014)
Accounts payable
(14,883)
44,887
100,368
133,251
Income taxes receivable/payable
(31,127)
(12,929)
55,414
5,803
Accrued expenses
79,310
62,249
49,920
38,058
Net cash provided by operating activities
420,440
225,854
924,408
547,294
Investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(70,668)
(42,795)
(176,477)
(127,746)
Purchases of short term investments
(35,000)
-
(125,000)
-
Proceeds from maturities of short term investments
10,000
-
10,000
-
Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
(37,589)
(5,518)
(433,998)
(5,518)
Other investing activities
576
1,081
1,462
30,386
Net cash used in investing activities
(132,681)
(47,232)
(724,013)
(102,878)
Financing activities:
Issuance of current and long-term debt
110,041
450,215
327,670
501,448
Repayment of current and long-term debt
(115,039)
(294,913)
(346,162)
(331,339)
Dividends paid
(44,081)
(37,180)
(125,146)
(108,837)
Purchase of treasury stock
(74,965)
(99,085)
(193,379)
(237,154)
Other financing activities
-
(4,832)
(8,324)
(8,364)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(124,044)
14,205
(345,341)
(184,246)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
163,715
192,827
(144,946)
260,170
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
726,424
915,448
1,035,085
848,105
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
890,139
$
1,108,275
$
890,139
$
1,108,275
Supplemental disclosure information:
Cash paid for interest
$
8,643
$
13,530
$
70,498
$
80,155
Cash paid for income taxes, net
$
119,802
$
93,123
$
198,752
$
246,793
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(dollars in thousands)
Third Quarter
Year to Date
2018
2017
2018
2017
1Q 2018
2Q 2018
External Net Sales
Steel
$
2,475,044
$
1,782,805
$
6,722,260
$
5,262,380
$
1,921,790
2,325,426
Fabrication
250,625
211,305
669,556
603,267
201,492
217,439
Metals Recycling
387,219
348,215
1,200,045
1,055,580
388,122
424,704
Other
110,659
101,057
326,086
281,091
92,471
122,956
Consolidated
$
3,223,547
$
2,443,382
$
8,917,947
$
7,202,318
$
2,603,875
$
3,090,525
Operating Income
Steel
$
577,308
$
280,285
$
1,452,857
$
906,526
$
338,357
537,192
Fabrication
13,145
21,903
47,162
65,858
19,832
14,185
Metals Recycling
17,764
21,118
71,297
62,447
27,805
25,728
Operations
608,217
323,306
1,571,316
1,034,831
385,994
577,105
Non-cash Amortization of Intangible Assets
(6,591)
(7,272)
(20,346)
(22,120)
(6,926)
(6,829)
Profit Sharing Expense
(45,304)
(21,175)
(114,301)
(69,714)
(26,662)
(42,335)
Non-segment Operations
(24,750)
(23,844)
(79,813)
(72,063)
(29,009)
(26,054)
Consolidated Operating Income
$
531,572
$
271,015
$
1,356,856
$
870,934
$
323,397
501,887
Adjusted EBITDA
Earnings Before Taxes
$
507,115
$
234,312
$
1,278,489
$
773,883
$
295,964
475,410
Net Interest Expense
25,894
31,298
79,304
95,260
27,482
25,928
Depreciation
73,431
66,574
212,125
197,857
67,823
70,871
Amortization of Intangible Assets
6,591
7,272
20,346
22,120
6,926
6,829
Non-controlling Interest
469
2,246
2,422
5,383
2,077
(124)
EBITDA
613,500
341,702
1,592,686
1,094,503
400,272
578,914
Non-cash Adjustments
Unrealized Hedging (Gain) Loss
3,030
(2,724)
(4,090)
(2,637)
(9,956)
2,836
Inventory Valuation
1,017
236
1,482
2,757
200
265
Equity-based Compensation
7,978
6,875
25,933
22,924
9,580
8,375
Financing Expenses
-
1,393
-
1,393
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
625,525
$
347,482
$
1,616,011
1,118,940
$
400,096
$
590,390
Other Operating Information
Steel
Average External Sales Price (Per ton) *
$
988
$
778
$
916
$
767
$
822
932
Average Ferrous Cost (Per ton melted) #
$
352
$
305
$
340
$
291
$
321
348
Flat Roll Shipments
Butler and Columbus Flat Roll Divisions
1,562,813
1,537,600
4,713,125
4,610,101
1,548,814
1,601,498
Techs and Heartland Divisions
294,559
195,406
711,624
596,263
194,762
222,303
Long Product Shipments
Structural and Rail Division
431,326
337,985
1,241,128
999,961
368,783
441,019
Engineered Bar Products Division
239,951
192,448
705,193
565,375
215,150
250,092
Roanoke Bar Division
145,648
120,652
409,194
362,752
123,403
140,143
Steel of West Virginia
82,623
74,901
245,236
228,184
83,732
78,881
Total Shipments (Tons)
2,756,920
2,458,992
8,025,500
7,362,636
2,534,644
2,733,936
External Shipments (Tons)
2,489,133
2,279,229
7,296,871
6,830,878
2,327,515
2,480,223
Steel Production (Tons)
2,852,451
2,536,990
8,222,163
7,557,231
2,601,200
2,768,512
Metals Recycling
Nonferrous Shipments (000's of pounds)
277,332
261,716
852,994
815,763
271,628
304,034
Ferrous Shipments (Gross tons)
1,304,164
1,219,582
3,908,079
3,780,958
1,256,899
1,347,016
External Ferrous Shipments (Gross tons)
459,362
462,683
1,362,477
1,414,603
436,990
466,125
Fabrication
Average External Sales Price (Per ton)
$
1,461
$
1,317
$
1,398
$
1,306
$
1,345
1,380
Shipments (Tons)
171,578
160,482
479,406
461,936
149,926
157,902
* Includes all steel operations
# Includes ferrous cost per ton melted at our Steel Mills
