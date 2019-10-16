Steel Dynamics : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 16, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced third quarter 2019 financial results. The company reported third quarter 2019 net sales of $2.5 billionand net income of $151 million, or $0.69per diluted share. Comparatively, prior year third quarter net sales were $3.2 billion, with net income of $398 million, or $1.69per diluted share, which included charges related to fair value purchase accounting adjustments of $0.04per diluted share and a tax benefit of $0.04per diluted share. Sequential second quarter 2019 net sales were $2.8 billion, with net income of $194 million, or $0.87per diluted share.

'Our third quarter 2019 consolidated operating income was $228 millionand adjusted EBITDA $315 million,' said Mark D. Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer. 'The team delivered a solid third quarter performance in a challenging steel pricing environment, as average steel pricing declined in the quarter more than offsetting the benefit of lower scrap costs. Steel customer inventory destocking has subsided, and underlying domestic steel demand remains principally intact for the primary steel consuming sectors, with particular strength in construction, as supported by our continued seasonally strong steel fabrication backlog.'

The company generated strong cash flow from operations of $444 millionduring the third quarter 2019 and increased liquidity to a record high $2.4 billion. The company paid cash dividends of $53 millionand repurchased $115 millionof its common stock during the third quarter 2019.

'We are pleased by the recent rating upgrades to an investment grade credit by all three credit rating agencies,' stated Theresa E. Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. 'This is a natural progression of our growth, and recognition of our strong balance sheet profile and through-cycle free cash flow generation capability. Due to the strength of our liquidity profile, capital structure and free cash flow generating business model, we have the flexibility for continued growth and responsible shareholder distributions, while also being committed to maintaining investment grade credit metrics.'

Third quarter 2019 operating income for the company's steel operations was $240 million, or 19 percent lower than sequential second quarter 2019 results. The sequential earnings decline was driven by lower realized product pricing and decreased shipments in the company's sheet steel operations, which more than offset the benefit of lower scrap costs in the quarter. The third quarter 2019 average external product selling price for the company's overall steel operations decreased $70sequentially to $809per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $41to $275per ton.

The company's steel processing locations represented 17 percent of the shipment mix in the third quarter 2019, compared to 16 percent in the sequential quarter and 12 percent in the prior year third quarter. These locations use steel products as their primary raw material, and the associated steel procurement costs represented 17 percent of the steel operations cost of goods sold in the third quarter 2019, 18 percent in the sequential quarter, and 9 percent in the prior year third quarter.

Third quarter 2019 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations decreased to $3 million, compared to $11 millionin the sequential second quarter, primarily as a result of the continued decline in aluminum demand and associated selling values. London Metal Exchange aluminum prices have declined more than 10 percent in 2019. Ferrous shipments and selling values also declined in the quarter, with prime scrap indices falling almost $30per gross ton from July to September 2019.

Third quarter 2019 operating income from the company's steel fabrication operations was a strong $35 million, or 15 percent higher than sequential second quarter results. Earnings improved as higher shipments and lower raw material steel input costs resulted in expanded profit margins. The steel fabrication platform's order backlog remains strong, and customers remain optimistic concerning non-residential construction projects.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income was $550 million, or $2.47per diluted share, with net sales of $8.1 billion, as compared to net income of $988 million, or $4.17per diluted share, with net sales of $8.9 billionfor the same period in 2018. Net sales decreased nine percent, while operating income of $805 milliondecreased 41 percent from record high 2018 year-to-date results of $1.4 billion. The decline in earnings was driven by decreased sheet steel product pricing, as hot roll coil price indices fell approximately $185per ton, or 25 percent, since December 2018.

Compared to prior year results, the average year-to-date external product selling price for the company's overall steel operations decreased $53to $863per ton. The average year-to-date ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $31to $309per ton.

The company generated strong cash flow from operations of $987 million, paid cash dividends of $148 million, and repurchased $292 millionof its common stock during the first nine months of 2019.

'Based on domestic steel demand fundamentals, we are constructive regarding 2020 North American steel market dynamics,' said Millett. 'We believe North American steel consumption will experience modest growth and will be supported by further steel import reductions and the end of steel inventory destocking. We believe current trade actions could have a positive impact in further reducing unfairly traded steel imports into the United States, including coated flat roll steel, which could have a significant positive impact for Steel Dynamics, as we are the largest non-automotive flat roll steel coater in the United States.

'In combination with our existing and newly announced expansion initiatives, there are firm drivers in place for our continued growth. We are excited about our Sinton, Texasflat roll steel mill project, and the associated long-term value creation it will bring through geographic and value-added product diversification. This facility is designed to have product size and quality capabilities beyond that of existing electric-arc-furnace flat roll steel producers, competing even more effectively with the integrated steel model and foreign competition. We have targeted regional markets that represent over 27 million tons of relevant flat roll steel consumption, which includes the growing Mexican flat roll steel market. This facility is located and designed to have a meaningful competitive advantage in those regions.

'We are competitively positioned and remain focused on delivering long-term shareholder value creation through organic and transactional growth opportunities,' concluded Millett.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2019 operating and financial results on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. You may access the call and find dial-in information on the Investors section of the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com. For the call, a quarterly slide presentation will be available on the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com. A replay of the call will be available on our website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Timeon October 23, 2019.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United Statesbased on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel and recycled metals market places, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as 'anticipate', 'intend', 'believe', 'estimate', 'plan', 'seek', 'project', or 'expect', or by the words 'may', 'will', or 'should', are intended to be made as 'forward-looking', subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) the effects of uncertain economic conditions; (2) cyclical and changing industrial demand; (3) changes in conditions in any of the steel or scrap-consuming sectors of the economy which affect demand for our products, including the strength of the non-residential and residential construction, automotive, manufacturing, appliance, pipe and tube, and other steel-consuming industries; (4) fluctuations in the cost of key raw materials and supplies (including steel scrap, iron units, zinc, graphite electrodes, and energy costs) and our ability to pass on any cost increases; (5) the impact of domestic and foreign imports, including trade policy, restrictions, or agreements; (6) unanticipated difficulties in integrating or starting up new, acquired or planned businesses or assets; (7) risks and uncertainties involving product and/or technology development; and (8) occurrences of unexpected plant outages or equipment failures.

More specifically, we refer you to Steel Dynamics' more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or in other reports which we from time to time file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are available publicly on the SEC website, www.sec.gov, and on the Steel Dynamics website, www.steeldynamics.com : Investors: SEC Filings.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Three Months September 30, September 30, Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 June 30, 2019 Net sales $ 2,526,845 $ 3,223,547 $ 8,114,795 $ 8,917,947 $ 2,770,515 Costs of goods sold 2,167,006 2,537,466 6,900,220 7,116,368 2,349,349 Gross profit 359,839 686,081 1,214,575 1,801,579 421,166 Selling, general and administrative expenses 107,242 102,614 324,530 310,076 106,250 Profit sharing 17,848 45,304 64,396 114,301 22,871 Amortization of intangible assets 6,704 6,591 20,730 20,346 7,013 Operating income 228,045 531,572 804,919 1,356,856 285,032 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 31,339 31,560 94,782 94,968 32,321 Other expense (income), net (4,545) (7,103) (15,137) (16,601) (4,249) Income before income taxes 201,251 507,115 725,274 1,278,489 256,960 Income tax expense 48,643 109,209 171,093 292,536 60,214 Net income 152,608 397,906 554,181 985,953 196,746 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,560) 469 (4,503) 2,422 (2,444) Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc. $ 151,048 $ 398,375 $ 549,678 $ 988,375 $ 194,302 Basic earnings per share attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders $ 0.69 $ 1.70 $ 2.49 $ 4.20 $ 0.88 Weighted average common shares outstanding 217,873 234,208 221,145 235,483 221,505 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the effect of assumed conversions when dilutive $ 0.69 $ 1.69 $ 2.47 $ 4.17 $ 0.87 Weighted average common shares and share equivalents outstanding 219,109 235,649 222,197 236,772 222,519 Dividends declared per share $ 0.2400 $ 0.1875 $ 0.7200 $ 0.5625 $ 0.2400

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30, December 31, Assets 2019 2018 (unaudited) Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 1,146,007 $ 828,220 Short term investments 69,529 228,783 Accounts receivable, net 986,946 1,043,756 Inventories 1,767,020 1,859,168 Other current assets 50,818 72,730 Total current assets 4,020,320 4,032,657 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,031,731 2,945,767 Intangible assets, net 249,598 270,328 Goodwill 540,913 429,645 Other assets 100,685 25,166 Total assets $ 7,943,247 $ 7,703,563 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 528,629 $ 550,754 Income taxes payable 2,074 7,468 Accrued expenses 392,422 436,681 Current maturities of long-term debt 82,150 24,234 Total current liabilities 1,005,275 1,019,137 Long-term debt 2,355,243 2,352,489 Deferred income taxes 468,248 435,838 Other liabilities 70,126 8,870 Total liabilities 3,898,892 3,816,334 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 143,614 111,240 Equity Common stock 645 645 Treasury stock, at cost (1,469,078) (1,184,243) Additional paid-in capital 1,175,512 1,160,048 Retained earnings 4,349,523 3,958,320 Accumulated other comprehensive income 39 301 Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity 4,056,641 3,935,071 Noncontrolling interests (155,900) (159,082) Total equity 3,900,741 3,775,989 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,943,247 $ 7,703,563

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net income $ 152,608 $ 397,906 $ 554,181 $ 985,953 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 79,470 81,383 240,555 236,638 Equity-based compensation 8,841 7,978 33,229 28,860 Deferred income taxes 11,311 23,899 34,952 45,437 Other adjustments (1,116) 312 (952) 197 Changes in certain assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 85,633 (48,024) 95,195 (330,307) Inventories 35,479 (69,885) 139,889 (240,908) Other assets 39 (6,429) 7,632 (7,164) Accounts payable 1,111 (14,883) (54,167) 100,368 Income taxes receivable/payable 6,293 (31,127) 19,715 55,414 Accrued expenses 64,533 79,310 (83,001) 49,920 Net cash provided by operating activities 444,202 420,440 987,228 924,408 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (154,131) (70,668) (293,687) (176,477) Purchases of short term investments (34,884) (35,000) (134,026) (125,000) Proceeds from maturities of short term investments 79,508 10,000 293,279 10,000 Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (3,694) (37,589) (97,106) (433,998) Other investing activities 2,746 576 4,023 1,462 Net cash used in investing activities (110,455) (132,681) (227,517) (724,013) Financing activities: Issuance of current and long-term debt 128,230 110,041 374,686 327,670 Repayment of current and long-term debt (119,988) (115,039) (369,134) (346,162) Dividends paid (52,751) (44,081) (148,493) (125,146) Purchase of treasury stock (114,950) (74,965) (292,394) (193,379) Other financing activities (1,527) - (7,259) (8,324) Net cash used in financing activities (160,986) (124,044) (442,594) (345,341) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 172,761 163,715 317,117 (144,946) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 978,779 726,424 834,423 1,035,085 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,151,540 $ 890,139 $ 1,151,540 $ 890,139 Supplemental disclosure information: Cash paid for interest $ 9,115 $ 8,643 $ 71,702 $ 70,498 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 29,794 $ 119,802 $ 116,149 $ 198,752

Steel Dynamics, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Third Quarter Year to Date 2019 2018 2019 2018 1Q 2019 2Q 2019 External Net Sales Steel $ 1,922,528 $ 2,475,044 $ 6,153,448 $ 6,722,260 $ 2,124,570 $ 2,106,350 Fabrication 246,078 250,625 715,982 669,556 228,480 241,424 Metals Recycling 280,908 387,219 955,145 1,200,045 351,137 323,100 Other 77,331 110,659 290,220 326,086 113,248 99,641 Consolidated $ 2,526,845 $ 3,223,547 $ 8,114,795 $ 8,917,947 $ 2,817,435 $ 2,770,515 Operating Income Steel $ 239,587 $ 577,308 $ 846,793 $ 1,452,857 $ 312,437 $ 294,769 Fabrication 35,321 13,145 86,690 47,162 20,663 30,706 Metals Recycling 2,894 17,764 33,466 71,297 19,958 10,614 Operations 277,802 608,217 966,949 1,571,316 353,058 336,089 Non-cash amortization of intangible assets (6,704) (6,591) (20,730) (20,346) (7,013) (7,013) Profit sharing expense (17,848) (45,304) (64,396) (114,301) (23,677) (22,871) Non-segment operations (25,205) (24,750) (76,904) (79,813) (30,526) (21,173) Consolidated Operating Income $ 228,045 $ 531,572 $ 804,919 $ 1,356,856 $ 291,842 $ 285,032 Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 152,608 $ 397,906 $ 554,181 $ 985,953 $ 204,827 $ 196,746 Income taxes 48,643 109,209 171,093 292,536 62,236 60,214 Net interest expense 24,107 25,894 73,722 79,304 24,017 25,598 Depreciation 71,456 73,431 215,887 212,125 71,846 72,585 Amortization of intangible assets 6,704 6,591 20,730 20,346 7,013 7,013 Noncontrolling interest (1,560) 469 (4,503) 2,422 (499) (2,444) EBITDA 301,958 613,500 1,031,110 1,592,686 369,440 359,712 Non-cash adjustments Unrealized hedging (gain) loss 3,697 3,030 1,720 (4,090) 1,742 (3,719) Inventory valuation 278 1,017 870 1,482 241 351 Equity-based compensation 8,842 7,978 28,541 25,933 10,619 9,080 Adjusted EBITDA $ 314,775 $ 625,525 $ 1,062,241 $ 1,616,011 $ 382,042 $ 365,424 Other Operating Information Steel Average external sales price (Per ton) * $ 809 $ 988 $ 863 $ 916 $ 902 $ 879 Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted) # $ 275 $ 352 $ 309 $ 340 $ 338 $ 316 Flat Roll shipments Butler and Columbus Flat Roll Divisions 1,527,230 1,562,813 4,628,544 4,713,125 1,526,851 1,574,463 Techs, Heartland, and USS Divisions (processing) 427,645 294,559 1,181,269 711,624 330,775 422,849 Long Product shipments Structural and Rail Division 366,306 431,326 1,094,582 1,241,128 376,263 352,013 Engineered Bar Products Division 176,564 239,951 579,082 705,193 206,874 195,644 Roanoke Bar Division 123,495 145,648 404,355 409,194 152,400 128,460 Steel of West Virginia 90,669 82,623 277,846 245,236 91,248 95,929 Total shipments (Tons) 2,711,909 2,756,920 8,165,678 8,025,500 2,684,411 2,769,358 External shipments (Tons) * 2,362,915 2,489,133 7,096,975 7,296,871 2,347,209 2,386,851 Steel production (Tons) * 2,736,306 2,852,451 8,251,344 8,222,163 2,745,128 2,769,910 Metals Recycling Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds) 257,087 277,332 815,347 852,994 292,038 266,222 Ferrous shipments (Gross tons) 1,169,963 1,304,164 3,531,003 3,908,079 1,171,361 1,189,679 External ferrous shipments (Gross tons) 396,135 459,362 1,204,453 1,362,477 382,841 425,477 Fabrication Average sales price (Per ton) $ 1,464 $ 1,461 $ 1,523 $ 1,398 $ 1,575 $ 1,538 Shipments (Tons) 168,571 171,578 470,776 479,406 145,222 156,983 * Includes all steel operations # Includes ferrous cost per ton melted at our steel mills

