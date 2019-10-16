Steel Dynamics : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
10/16/2019 | 06:19pm EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 16, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced third quarter 2019 financial results. The company reported third quarter 2019 net sales of $2.5 billionand net income of $151 million, or $0.69per diluted share. Comparatively, prior year third quarter net sales were $3.2 billion, with net income of $398 million, or $1.69per diluted share, which included charges related to fair value purchase accounting adjustments of $0.04per diluted share and a tax benefit of $0.04per diluted share. Sequential second quarter 2019 net sales were $2.8 billion, with net income of $194 million, or $0.87per diluted share.
'Our third quarter 2019 consolidated operating income was $228 millionand adjusted EBITDA $315 million,' said Mark D. Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer. 'The team delivered a solid third quarter performance in a challenging steel pricing environment, as average steel pricing declined in the quarter more than offsetting the benefit of lower scrap costs. Steel customer inventory destocking has subsided, and underlying domestic steel demand remains principally intact for the primary steel consuming sectors, with particular strength in construction, as supported by our continued seasonally strong steel fabrication backlog.'
The company generated strong cash flow from operations of $444 millionduring the third quarter 2019 and increased liquidity to a record high $2.4 billion. The company paid cash dividends of $53 millionand repurchased $115 millionof its common stock during the third quarter 2019.
'We are pleased by the recent rating upgrades to an investment grade credit by all three credit rating agencies,' stated Theresa E. Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. 'This is a natural progression of our growth, and recognition of our strong balance sheet profile and through-cycle free cash flow generation capability. Due to the strength of our liquidity profile, capital structure and free cash flow generating business model, we have the flexibility for continued growth and responsible shareholder distributions, while also being committed to maintaining investment grade credit metrics.'
Third Quarter 2019 Comments
Third quarter 2019 operating income for the company's steel operations was $240 million, or 19 percent lower than sequential second quarter 2019 results. The sequential earnings decline was driven by lower realized product pricing and decreased shipments in the company's sheet steel operations, which more than offset the benefit of lower scrap costs in the quarter. The third quarter 2019 average external product selling price for the company's overall steel operations decreased $70sequentially to $809per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $41to $275per ton.
The company's steel processing locations represented 17 percent of the shipment mix in the third quarter 2019, compared to 16 percent in the sequential quarter and 12 percent in the prior year third quarter. These locations use steel products as their primary raw material, and the associated steel procurement costs represented 17 percent of the steel operations cost of goods sold in the third quarter 2019, 18 percent in the sequential quarter, and 9 percent in the prior year third quarter.
Third quarter 2019 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations decreased to $3 million, compared to $11 millionin the sequential second quarter, primarily as a result of the continued decline in aluminum demand and associated selling values. London Metal Exchange aluminum prices have declined more than 10 percent in 2019. Ferrous shipments and selling values also declined in the quarter, with prime scrap indices falling almost $30per gross ton from July to September 2019.
Third quarter 2019 operating income from the company's steel fabrication operations was a strong $35 million, or 15 percent higher than sequential second quarter results. Earnings improved as higher shipments and lower raw material steel input costs resulted in expanded profit margins. The steel fabrication platform's order backlog remains strong, and customers remain optimistic concerning non-residential construction projects.
Year-to-Date September 30, 2019Comparison
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income was $550 million, or $2.47per diluted share, with net sales of $8.1 billion, as compared to net income of $988 million, or $4.17per diluted share, with net sales of $8.9 billionfor the same period in 2018. Net sales decreased nine percent, while operating income of $805 milliondecreased 41 percent from record high 2018 year-to-date results of $1.4 billion. The decline in earnings was driven by decreased sheet steel product pricing, as hot roll coil price indices fell approximately $185per ton, or 25 percent, since December 2018.
Compared to prior year results, the average year-to-date external product selling price for the company's overall steel operations decreased $53to $863per ton. The average year-to-date ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $31to $309per ton.
The company generated strong cash flow from operations of $987 million, paid cash dividends of $148 million, and repurchased $292 millionof its common stock during the first nine months of 2019.
Outlook
'Based on domestic steel demand fundamentals, we are constructive regarding 2020 North American steel market dynamics,' said Millett. 'We believe North American steel consumption will experience modest growth and will be supported by further steel import reductions and the end of steel inventory destocking. We believe current trade actions could have a positive impact in further reducing unfairly traded steel imports into the United States, including coated flat roll steel, which could have a significant positive impact for Steel Dynamics, as we are the largest non-automotive flat roll steel coater in the United States.
'In combination with our existing and newly announced expansion initiatives, there are firm drivers in place for our continued growth. We are excited about our Sinton, Texasflat roll steel mill project, and the associated long-term value creation it will bring through geographic and value-added product diversification. This facility is designed to have product size and quality capabilities beyond that of existing electric-arc-furnace flat roll steel producers, competing even more effectively with the integrated steel model and foreign competition. We have targeted regional markets that represent over 27 million tons of relevant flat roll steel consumption, which includes the growing Mexican flat roll steel market. This facility is located and designed to have a meaningful competitive advantage in those regions.
'We are competitively positioned and remain focused on delivering long-term shareholder value creation through organic and transactional growth opportunities,' concluded Millett.
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Three Months
September 30,
September 30,
Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
June 30, 2019
Net sales
$
2,526,845
$
3,223,547
$
8,114,795
$
8,917,947
$
2,770,515
Costs of goods sold
2,167,006
2,537,466
6,900,220
7,116,368
2,349,349
Gross profit
359,839
686,081
1,214,575
1,801,579
421,166
Selling, general and administrative expenses
107,242
102,614
324,530
310,076
106,250
Profit sharing
17,848
45,304
64,396
114,301
22,871
Amortization of intangible assets
6,704
6,591
20,730
20,346
7,013
Operating income
228,045
531,572
804,919
1,356,856
285,032
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
31,339
31,560
94,782
94,968
32,321
Other expense (income), net
(4,545)
(7,103)
(15,137)
(16,601)
(4,249)
Income before income taxes
201,251
507,115
725,274
1,278,489
256,960
Income tax expense
48,643
109,209
171,093
292,536
60,214
Net income
152,608
397,906
554,181
985,953
196,746
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,560)
469
(4,503)
2,422
(2,444)
Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.
$
151,048
$
398,375
$
549,678
$
988,375
$
194,302
Basic earnings per share attributable to
Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders
$
0.69
$
1.70
$
2.49
$
4.20
$
0.88
Weighted average common shares outstanding
217,873
234,208
221,145
235,483
221,505
Diluted earnings per share attributable to
Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the
effect of assumed conversions when dilutive
$
0.69
$
1.69
$
2.47
$
4.17
$
0.87
Weighted average common shares
and share equivalents outstanding
219,109
235,649
222,197
236,772
222,519
Dividends declared per share
$
0.2400
$
0.1875
$
0.7200
$
0.5625
$
0.2400
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
2019
2018
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and equivalents
$
1,146,007
$
828,220
Short term investments
69,529
228,783
Accounts receivable, net
986,946
1,043,756
Inventories
1,767,020
1,859,168
Other current assets
50,818
72,730
Total current assets
4,020,320
4,032,657
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,031,731
2,945,767
Intangible assets, net
249,598
270,328
Goodwill
540,913
429,645
Other assets
100,685
25,166
Total assets
$
7,943,247
$
7,703,563
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
528,629
$
550,754
Income taxes payable
2,074
7,468
Accrued expenses
392,422
436,681
Current maturities of long-term debt
82,150
24,234
Total current liabilities
1,005,275
1,019,137
Long-term debt
2,355,243
2,352,489
Deferred income taxes
468,248
435,838
Other liabilities
70,126
8,870
Total liabilities
3,898,892
3,816,334
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
143,614
111,240
Equity
Common stock
645
645
Treasury stock, at cost
(1,469,078)
(1,184,243)
Additional paid-in capital
1,175,512
1,160,048
Retained earnings
4,349,523
3,958,320
Accumulated other comprehensive income
39
301
Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity
4,056,641
3,935,071
Noncontrolling interests
(155,900)
(159,082)
Total equity
3,900,741
3,775,989
Total liabilities and equity
$
7,943,247
$
7,703,563
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Operating activities:
Net income
$
152,608
$
397,906
$
554,181
$
985,953
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
79,470
81,383
240,555
236,638
Equity-based compensation
8,841
7,978
33,229
28,860
Deferred income taxes
11,311
23,899
34,952
45,437
Other adjustments
(1,116)
312
(952)
197
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
85,633
(48,024)
95,195
(330,307)
Inventories
35,479
(69,885)
139,889
(240,908)
Other assets
39
(6,429)
7,632
(7,164)
Accounts payable
1,111
(14,883)
(54,167)
100,368
Income taxes receivable/payable
6,293
(31,127)
19,715
55,414
Accrued expenses
64,533
79,310
(83,001)
49,920
Net cash provided by operating activities
444,202
420,440
987,228
924,408
Investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(154,131)
(70,668)
(293,687)
(176,477)
Purchases of short term investments
(34,884)
(35,000)
(134,026)
(125,000)
Proceeds from maturities of short term investments
79,508
10,000
293,279
10,000
Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
(3,694)
(37,589)
(97,106)
(433,998)
Other investing activities
2,746
576
4,023
1,462
Net cash used in investing activities
(110,455)
(132,681)
(227,517)
(724,013)
Financing activities:
Issuance of current and long-term debt
128,230
110,041
374,686
327,670
Repayment of current and long-term debt
(119,988)
(115,039)
(369,134)
(346,162)
Dividends paid
(52,751)
(44,081)
(148,493)
(125,146)
Purchase of treasury stock
(114,950)
(74,965)
(292,394)
(193,379)
Other financing activities
(1,527)
-
(7,259)
(8,324)
Net cash used in financing activities
(160,986)
(124,044)
(442,594)
(345,341)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
172,761
163,715
317,117
(144,946)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
978,779
726,424
834,423
1,035,085
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
1,151,540
$
890,139
$
1,151,540
$
890,139
Supplemental disclosure information:
Cash paid for interest
$
9,115
$
8,643
$
71,702
$
70,498
Cash paid for income taxes, net
$
29,794
$
119,802
$
116,149
$
198,752
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(dollars in thousands)
Third Quarter
Year to Date
2019
2018
2019
2018
1Q 2019
2Q 2019
External Net Sales
Steel
$
1,922,528
$
2,475,044
$
6,153,448
$
6,722,260
$
2,124,570
$
2,106,350
Fabrication
246,078
250,625
715,982
669,556
228,480
241,424
Metals Recycling
280,908
387,219
955,145
1,200,045
351,137
323,100
Other
77,331
110,659
290,220
326,086
113,248
99,641
Consolidated
$
2,526,845
$
3,223,547
$
8,114,795
$
8,917,947
$
2,817,435
$
2,770,515
Operating Income
Steel
$
239,587
$
577,308
$
846,793
$
1,452,857
$
312,437
$
294,769
Fabrication
35,321
13,145
86,690
47,162
20,663
30,706
Metals Recycling
2,894
17,764
33,466
71,297
19,958
10,614
Operations
277,802
608,217
966,949
1,571,316
353,058
336,089
Non-cash amortization of intangible assets
(6,704)
(6,591)
(20,730)
(20,346)
(7,013)
(7,013)
Profit sharing expense
(17,848)
(45,304)
(64,396)
(114,301)
(23,677)
(22,871)
Non-segment operations
(25,205)
(24,750)
(76,904)
(79,813)
(30,526)
(21,173)
Consolidated Operating Income
$
228,045
$
531,572
$
804,919
$
1,356,856
$
291,842
$
285,032
Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
$
152,608
$
397,906
$
554,181
$
985,953
$
204,827
$
196,746
Income taxes
48,643
109,209
171,093
292,536
62,236
60,214
Net interest expense
24,107
25,894
73,722
79,304
24,017
25,598
Depreciation
71,456
73,431
215,887
212,125
71,846
72,585
Amortization of intangible assets
6,704
6,591
20,730
20,346
7,013
7,013
Noncontrolling interest
(1,560)
469
(4,503)
2,422
(499)
(2,444)
EBITDA
301,958
613,500
1,031,110
1,592,686
369,440
359,712
Non-cash adjustments
Unrealized hedging (gain) loss
3,697
3,030
1,720
(4,090)
1,742
(3,719)
Inventory valuation
278
1,017
870
1,482
241
351
Equity-based compensation
8,842
7,978
28,541
25,933
10,619
9,080
Adjusted EBITDA
$
314,775
$
625,525
$
1,062,241
$
1,616,011
$
382,042
$
365,424
Other Operating Information
Steel
Average external sales price (Per ton) *
$
809
$
988
$
863
$
916
$
902
$
879
Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted) #
$
275
$
352
$
309
$
340
$
338
$
316
Flat Roll shipments
Butler and Columbus Flat Roll Divisions
1,527,230
1,562,813
4,628,544
4,713,125
1,526,851
1,574,463
Techs, Heartland, and USS Divisions (processing)
427,645
294,559
1,181,269
711,624
330,775
422,849
Long Product shipments
Structural and Rail Division
366,306
431,326
1,094,582
1,241,128
376,263
352,013
Engineered Bar Products Division
176,564
239,951
579,082
705,193
206,874
195,644
Roanoke Bar Division
123,495
145,648
404,355
409,194
152,400
128,460
Steel of West Virginia
90,669
82,623
277,846
245,236
91,248
95,929
Total shipments (Tons)
2,711,909
2,756,920
8,165,678
8,025,500
2,684,411
2,769,358
External shipments (Tons) *
2,362,915
2,489,133
7,096,975
7,296,871
2,347,209
2,386,851
Steel production (Tons) *
2,736,306
2,852,451
8,251,344
8,222,163
2,745,128
2,769,910
Metals Recycling
Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)
257,087
277,332
815,347
852,994
292,038
266,222
Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)
1,169,963
1,304,164
3,531,003
3,908,079
1,171,361
1,189,679
External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)
396,135
459,362
1,204,453
1,362,477
382,841
425,477
Fabrication
Average sales price (Per ton)
$
1,464
$
1,461
$
1,523
$
1,398
$
1,575
$
1,538
Shipments (Tons)
168,571
171,578
470,776
479,406
145,222
156,983
* Includes all steel operations
# Includes ferrous cost per ton melted at our steel mills
