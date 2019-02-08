Log in
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.
Steelmakers Expand in Face of Trade Tension -- WSJ

02/08/2019 | 02:47am EST

By Bob Tita

Steelmakers in the U.S. are expanding steel production capacity, betting that recent falling prices won't last and tariffs will shield them from foreign competition.

The build-out by Nucor Corp., Steel Dynamics Inc. and a half-dozen other companies would add 16 million tons of steelmaking capacity in the U.S., an 18% increase over the 90 million tons produced here in 2017, before tariffs took effect.

Steel demand has been weakening lately, increasing the risk that putting more steel into the market could cause a glut and drive prices lower. The price of hot-rolled sheet steel used widely throughout manufacturing is down 25% from a 10-year high of $920 a ton in July.

"It does not bode well for higher prices in 2019," said Jim Barnett, chief executive of Grand Steel Products Inc., a steel distributor in Wixom, Mich.

United States Steel Corp., one of the largest U.S. steel producers, restarted two blast furnaces near St. Louis last year capable of producing 2.8 million tons of steel annually. The furnaces were idled in 2015 because of low prices for steel.

Other steel companies expanding their production say they won't be dissuaded by additional steel from existing mills. They are counting on new steelmaking plants costing less to operate than older mills, allowing the new mills to remain profitable at lower prices that could idle existing mills.

AK Steel Holding Corp. said last week that it will close an Ashland, Ky., mill that has been mostly idle since 2015. The company said the plant would have a tough time competing against new and restarted mills.

Steel companies also predict demand will accelerate during the next couple of months as manufacturers exhaust their steel inventories.

"We'll be fine," said John Hritz, CEO of the U.S. unit of India's JSW Steel Ltd.

The company decided to expand in the U.S. after the Trump administration's 25% tariff on foreign steel took effect in March. Without the boost to U.S. steel prices as a result of the tariff, "I don't know whether we would have been able to get the capital we needed, " Mr. Hritz said.

JSW in June acquired a long-dormant mill near Steubenville, Ohio, and restarted production in December. The company is planning to build a second furnace to double the mill's capacity to 3 million tons a year. JSW is also rebuilding its mill near Houston to include an electric furnace capable of making 1 million tons of steel a year. JSW has been importing steel for its Houston mill.

Steel mill expansions are risky. Prices can rise or fall dramatically in the two or three years it takes to build a mill. Imports last year fell 10% from 2017 to an estimated 34 million tons as the tariffs took effect and made imported steel more expensive. But imports still account for about a quarter of the U.S. steel supply.

Companies bringing more domestic production capacity into the market aim to drive down import volumes further.

Many of the new and expanded mills are located in parts of the U.S. where construction companies and manufacturers rely on imports because they are far away from large steel mills in the Midwest and the South. It can be cheaper to buy steel from overseas than ship U.S.-made steel overland from those mills.

Nucor, the largest steelmaker in the U.S. by sales, is building mills in Missouri and Florida that will sell concrete reinforcing bars to construction companies that have mostly used imported bars. The North Carolina-based company also plans to add 2.6 million tons of capacity by 2022 at its mill in Gallatin, Ky., and a new mill somewhere in the Midwest.

Steel Dynamics late last year said it will build a new mill in Texas or elsewhere in the Southwest by 2021 with a capacity of 3 million tons annually. The Indiana-based company says the mill, one of the largest built in the U.S. in decades, would target customers in the Southwest and on the West Coast that buy imported steel.

"We'll be taking a large chunk of market share from imports," Chief Executive Mark Millett told analysts on a call Jan. 22.

Write to Bob Tita at robert.tita@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NUCOR -1.82% 59.34 Delayed Quote.14.53%
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. -2.60% 36 Delayed Quote.19.84%
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION -2.59% 22.57 Delayed Quote.27.03%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 537 M
EBIT 2019 1 362 M
Net income 2019 944 M
Debt 2019 929 M
Yield 2019 2,11%
P/E ratio 2019 8,65
P/E ratio 2020 9,84
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 8 264 M
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
