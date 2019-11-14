Log in
STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.

STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.

(SPLP)
Steel Partners L P : Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution on its Series A Preferred Units

11/14/2019 | 04:18pm EST

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP), a diversified global holding company, today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash distribution of $.375 per unit, payable December 15, 2019, to unitholders of record as of December 1, 2019, on its 6% Series A Preferred Units, no par value ("Series A Preferred").

Any future determination to declare distributions on its units of Series A Preferred, and any determination to pay such distributions in cash or in kind, or a combination thereof, will remain at the discretion of Steel Partners' board of directors and will be dependent upon a number of factors, including the company's results of operations, cash flows, financial position and capital requirements, among others.

About Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in leading companies in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, banking and youth sports.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Lawrence Howard President, Secretary & Director
Warren G. Lichtenstein Executive Chairman
William Theodore Fejes Chief Operating Officer
Douglas B. Woodworth Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John P. McNiff Independent Director
