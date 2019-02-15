Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Steel Partners Holdings LP    SPLP

STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP

(SPLP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Steel Partners LP : Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution on Its Series A Preferred Units

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 04:16pm EST

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP), a diversified global holding company, today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash distribution of $.375 per unit, payable March 15, 2019, to unitholders of record as of March 1, 2019, on its 6% Series A Preferred Units, no par value ("Series A Preferred").

Any future determination to declare distributions on its units of Series A Preferred, and any determination to pay such distributions in cash or in kind, or a combination thereof, will remain at the discretion of Steel Partners' board of directors and will be dependent upon a number of factors, including the company's results of operations, cash flows, financial position and capital requirements, among others.

About Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in leading companies in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking and youth sports.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP
04:28pSTEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
04:16pSTEEL PARTNERS LP : Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution on Its Seri..
BU
02/04STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creat..
AQ
01/02STEEL PARTNERS LP : iGo Completes Acquisition of Iconic Cutlery Manufacturer Kas..
PR
2018STEEL PARTNERS LP : Holdings President Jack Howard, Interviewed by Advisor Acces..
AQ
2018STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
2018STEEL PARTNERS LP : Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution on Its Seri..
BU
2018STEEL PARTNERS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
2018STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. : Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Outlo..
BU
More news
Chart STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP
Duration : Period :
Steel Partners Holdings LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Lawrence Howard President & Director
Warren G. Lichtenstein Executive Chairman
Kenneth Kong Chief Operating Officer
Douglas B. Woodworth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John P. McNiff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP3.43%0
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD7.64%39 804
INVESTOR AB8.63%33 517
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%8 252
REMGRO LIMITED3.16%7 385
KINNEVIK0.14%6 348
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.