Steel Partners LP : Holdings Reports Financial Results for 2018 and Fourth Quarter; Provides Outlook for 2019
0
02/28/2019 | 04:46pm EST
Company Posts Record Revenue of $1.6 Billion
Steel Partners Holdings L.P.(NYSE: SPLP), a diversified global
holding company, today announced operating results for the year and
fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.
Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased to a record $1.6
billion from $1.4 billion in 2017. Loss before income taxes and equity
method investments was $9.4 million in 2018, compared with income of
$40.4 million in 2017. Net loss attributable to the Company's common
unitholders for the year was $32.6 million, or $1.25 per diluted common
unit, compared with breakeven, a year ago.
Steel Partners generated a 12.0% increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $183.8
million for 2018 from $164.0 million in 2017. The Company is presenting
Adjusted EBITDA to assist investors with their understanding of Steel
Partners' results of operations and financial condition. See "Note
Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements" below for the
definition of Adjusted EBITDA.
Revenue for the 2018 fourth quarter increased to $378.6 million from
$335.3 million for the same period in 2017. Loss before income taxes and
equity method investments was $11.8 million for the 2018 fourth quarter,
compared with a loss of $1.6 million in the comparable 2017 period. Net
loss attributable to the Company's common unitholders for the 2018
fourth quarter was $30.5 million, or $1.19 per diluted common unit,
compared with a net loss of $14.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted common
unit, a year ago.
Steel Partners posted $38.7 million in Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth
quarters of both 2018 and 2017. The 2018 quarter's Adjusted EBITDA
reflected higher contributions from the Company's Financial Services and
Energy segments, partially offset by a decline from the Diversified
Industrial segment, along with higher corporate expenses principally
related to financing activities, information technology transformations
and other costs to enhance efficiencies.
2018 Highlights
Book value at year-end was $516 million, equal to $20.39 per unit.
Net operating loss carryforwards for 2018 amounted to $397 million.
Two acquisitions were completed, Dunmore Corporation for $70 million
and PST Group for $5 million; Steel Partners purchased the minority
interest in WebFinancial for $21 million.
The board of directors authorized expansion of the Company's unit
buy-back program by an additional one million units; thus far under
the program, a total of 1.6 million common units have been purchased
for $27 million.
The Company entered into amendments to its senior secured revolving
credit facility to increase availability, allowing for continued
growth through strategic acquisitions and other investments.
The Company's pension deficit has been reduced to $206 million from
$268 million.
Capital expenditures for the year totaled $47 million, of which $21
million was for maintenance and the balance was for growth.
Total debt and preferred stock, net of holding company cash and
investments, increased to $350 million from $182 million.
At year-end 2018, Steel Partners had 5,300 employees, working from 32
manufacturing plants and 38 other locations in North America, Europe
and Asia.
"Our principal business segment, Diversified Industrial, which
represents approximately 81.2 percent of 2018 revenues, had a mixed year
and negatively impacted our operating results," said Warren
Lichtenstein, Executive Chairman of Steel Partners. "Three of our
industrial businesses missed their plans due to ERP implementations,
unexpected lost customers and major plant moves, including footprint
consolidation; the four other industrial businesses performed above
plan. WebBank posted an excellent year, with increased revenues, the
addition of new partners and strong financial returns. Steel Energy
improved its results for the year and maintained its excellent safety
record.
"As 2019 unfolds, we expect to focus on, and achieve, further progress
with our strategic initiatives, which include continuing the passionate
implementation of LEAN processes in all our businesses; finishing the
implementation of our new ERP systems; following through on SteelGrow
and aggressively recruiting new people; improving working capital;
achieving organic sales growth; and continuing to buy back our common
units, which we believe hold significant intrinsic worth. Additionally,
we diligently monitor each of the companies in which we invest, and as
appropriate, engage with the management teams and boards to help enhance
their businesses. This includes our recent investment in Babcock &
Wilcox, which has not performed to our expectations. Our objective
remains aligned with the interests of all our stakeholders, namely, to
enhance long-term value," Lichtenstein added.
2019 Outlook
Based on current information, Steel Partners expects 2019 first quarter
revenue between $375 million and $395 million and Adjusted EBITDA
between $31 million and $39 million. The Company anticipates revenue for
the full 2019 year between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion and Adjusted
EBITDA between $209 million and $232 million.
Financial Summary (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per common unit)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenue
$
378,613
$
335,277
$
1,584,614
$
1,372,027
Costs and expenses, excluding realized and unrealized losses
(gains) on securities
375,890
336,807
1,531,450
1,332,394
Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on securities, net
14,557
45
62,586
(790
)
Total costs and expenses
390,447
336,852
1,594,036
1,331,604
(Loss) income before income taxes and equity method investments
(11,834
)
(1,575
)
(9,422
)
40,423
Income tax provision
3,519
24,124
12,559
51,299
Loss (income) of associated companies, net of taxes
14,650
(8,186
)
9,509
(16,888
)
Net (loss) income
(30,003
)
(17,513
)
(31,490
)
6,012
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in
consolidated entities
(470
)
3,313
(1,114
)
(6,028
)
Net loss attributable to common unitholders
$
(30,473
)
$
(14,200
)
$
(32,604
)
$
(16
)
Net loss per common unit - basic and diluted
$
(1.19
)
$
(0.55
)
$
(1.25
)
$
—
Capital expenditures
$
13,488
$
16,822
$
47,085
$
54,737
Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)
(in thousands, except common and preferred units)
December 31,
2018
2017
Cash and cash equivalents
$
334,884
$
418,755
WebBank cash and cash equivalents
281,566
303,883
Cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank
53,318
114,872
Marketable securities
1,439
58,313
Long-term investments
258,044
236,144
Total debt
481,989
414,667
Preferred unit liability
180,340
176,512
Common units outstanding
25,294,003
26,348,420
Preferred units outstanding
7,927,288
7,952,660
Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net (loss) income
$
(30,003
)
$
(17,513
)
$
(31,490
)
$
6,012
Income tax provision
3,519
24,124
12,559
51,299
(Loss) income before income taxes
(26,484
)
6,611
(18,931
)
57,311
Add (Deduct):
Loss (income) of associated companies, net of taxes
14,650
(8,186
)
9,509
(16,888
)
Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on securities, net
14,557
45
62,586
(790
)
Interest expense
10,920
8,358
39,234
22,804
Depreciation
13,297
10,676
50,465
42,193
Amortization
7,094
7,047
29,858
29,743
Non-cash asset impairment charges
8,108
2,028
8,108
2,028
Non-cash pension expense
834
5,787
2,923
9,647
Non-cash equity-based compensation
137
5,781
644
11,477
Amortization of fair value adjustments to acquisition-date
inventories
128
—
1,019
—
Other items, net
(4,584
)
574
(1,638
)
6,523
Adjusted EBITDA
$
38,657
$
38,721
$
183,777
$
164,048
Segment Results (unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenue:
Diversified industrial
$
298,078
$
276,672
$
1,286,665
$
1,156,187
Energy
41,942
36,151
175,950
135,461
Financial services
38,593
22,454
121,999
80,379
Total revenue
$
378,613
$
335,277
$
1,584,614
$
1,372,027
(Loss) income before income taxes:
Diversified industrial
$
(5,599
)
$
3,116
$
42,661
$
50,104
Energy
(1,663
)
(8,555
)
(6,342
)
(21,514
)
Financial services
19,011
13,192
54,544
41,328
Corporate and other
(38,233
)
(1,142
)
(109,794
)
(12,607
)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(26,484
)
6,611
(18,931
)
57,311
Income tax provision
3,519
24,124
12,559
51,299
Net (loss) income
$
(30,003
)
$
(17,513
)
$
(31,490
)
$
6,012
(Loss) income of associated companies, net of taxes:
Energy
$
(2,004
)
$
(1,359
)
$
(1,685
)
$
593
Corporate and other
(12,646
)
9,545
(7,824
)
16,295
Total
$
(14,650
)
$
8,186
$
(9,509
)
$
16,888
Segment depreciation and amortization:
Diversified industrial
$
15,262
$
12,627
$
59,582
$
50,741
Energy
5,002
4,982
20,214
20,735
Financial services
94
82
397
294
Corporate and other
33
32
130
166
Total depreciation and amortization
$
20,391
$
17,723
$
80,323
$
71,936
Segment Adjusted EBITDA:
Diversified industrial
$
21,811
$
26,105
$
131,218
$
128,650
Energy
1,815
522
11,219
4,098
Financial services
19,213
13,343
56,202
41,742
Corporate and other
(4,182
)
(1,249
)
(14,862
)
(10,442
)
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
38,657
$
38,721
$
183,777
$
164,048
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements
The financial data contained in this press release includes certain
non-GAAP financial measurements as defined by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including "Adjusted EBITDA." The Company is
presenting Adjusted EBITDA because it believes that it provides useful
information to investors about SPLP, its business and its financial
condition. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss
before the effects of income or loss from investments in associated
companies and other investments held at fair value, interest expense,
taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash pension expense or
income, and realized and unrealized gains or losses on investments and
excludes certain non-recurring and non-cash items. The Company believes
Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is one of the measures
used by the Company's Board of Directors and management to evaluate its
business, including in internal management reporting, budgeting and
forecasting processes, in comparing operating results across the
business, as an internal profitability measure, as a component in
evaluating the ability and the desirability of making capital
expenditures and significant acquisitions and as an element in
determining executive compensation.
However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under
generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"), and
the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in
understanding and assessing financial performance. Therefore, Adjusted
EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for net income or loss, or
cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Because
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges, including
realized losses on investments, interest expense and taxes, and is not
adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements
of the business, it should not be considered as a measure of
discretionary cash available to invest in the growth of the business.
There are a number of material limitations to the use of Adjusted EBITDA
as an analytical tool, including the following:
Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's tax provision or the
cash requirements to pay its taxes;
Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income or loss from the Company's
investments in associated companies and other investments held at fair
value;
Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's interest expense;
Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash expenses in the
period recorded, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have
to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the
cash requirements for such replacement;
Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company's net realized and
unrealized gains and losses on its investments;
Adjusted EBITDA does not include non-cash charges for pension expense
and equity-based compensation; and
Adjusted EBITDA does not include certain other non-recurring and
non-cash items.
The Company compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on
its U.S. GAAP financial measures and by using Adjusted EBITDA only as
supplemental information. The Company believes that consideration of
Adjusted EBITDA, together with a careful review of its U.S. GAAP
financial measures, is the most informed method of analyzing SPLP.
The Company reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net income or loss, which does
not include amounts reported under U.S. GAAP related to noncontrolling
interests in consolidated entities, and that reconciliation is set forth
above. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in
accordance with U.S. GAAP and is susceptible to varying calculations,
Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly
titled measures of other companies. Revenues and expenses are measured
in accordance with the policies and procedures described in the
Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2018.
About Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com)
is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates
businesses and has significant interests in leading companies in various
industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense,
supply chain management and logistics, banking and youth sports.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within
the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that
reflect SPLP's current expectations and projections about its future
results, performance, prospects and opportunities. SPLP has tried to
identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "may,"
"should," "expect," "hope," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan,"
"estimate" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are
based on information currently available to the Company and are subject
to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause
its actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities in 2019 and
beyond to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by,
these forward-looking statements. These factors include, without
limitation, SPLP's need for additional financing and the terms and
conditions of any financing that is consummated, customers' acceptance
of its new and existing products, the risk that the Company and its
subsidiaries will not be able to compete successfully, the possible
volatility of the Company's common or preferred unit price and the
potential fluctuation in its operating results. Although SPLP believes
that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are
reasonable and achievable, such statements involve significant risks and
uncertainties, and no assurance can be given that the actual results
will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Investors
should read carefully the factors described in the "Risk Factors"
section of the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, for information
regarding risk factors that could affect the Company's results. Except
as otherwise required by federal securities laws, SPLP undertakes no
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events, changed
circumstances or any other reason.