Steel Partners LP : William Fejes Named Chief Operating Officer of Steel Partners Holdings

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP), a diversified global holding company, today named William Fejes as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, a newly created position.

Fejes, 63, also serves as President of Steel Services and of Steel Partners Holdings Diversified Industrial segment. He was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Handy & Harman Ltd. from June 2016 until its full integration into Steel Partners Holdings in September 2017, and has been the President of SL Industries, Inc. since June 2010. Before joining the Company, Fejes was the Chief Operating Officer of Seakeeper, Inc., a designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion stabilization equipment for boats. Prior to that, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of TB Wood’s Corporation, a publicly traded designer, manufacturer and marketer of industrial power transmission components. Fejes held various executive and management roles for 18 years at Danaher Corporation, a publicly traded designer, manufacturer and marketer of industrial and consumer products. He has held board positions at several companies, and has served on the board of Steel Connect since December 2017. Fejes holds both a bachelor’s and master’s of science degree in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Fejes reports directly to Warren Lichtenstein, Executive Chairman of Steel Partners.

“Bill has been a tremendous asset to us for many years, and this promotion recognizes the increasing responsibility he has taken on,” said Lichtenstein. “His leadership, experience and knowledge will serve us well as the Company continues to implement its strategic objectives to drive future growth and profitability.”

About Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in leading companies in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking and youth sports.

Forward-looking statements

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Steel Partners Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, or any facts, events, or circumstances after the date hereof that may bear upon forward-looking statements. Additionally, Steel Partners Holdings does not undertake any responsibility to provide updates on the occurrence of unanticipated events which may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

