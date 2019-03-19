Steel Partners LP : William Fejes Named Chief Operating Officer of Steel Partners Holdings

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP), a diversified global
holding company, today named William Fejes as the Company’s Chief
Operating Officer, a newly created position.
Fejes, 63, also serves as President of Steel Services and of Steel
Partners Holdings Diversified Industrial segment. He was the President
and Chief Executive Officer of Handy & Harman Ltd. from June 2016 until
its full integration into Steel Partners Holdings in September 2017, and
has been the President of SL Industries, Inc. since June 2010. Before
joining the Company, Fejes was the Chief Operating Officer of Seakeeper,
Inc., a designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion stabilization
equipment for boats. Prior to that, he was the President and Chief
Executive Officer of TB Wood’s Corporation, a publicly traded designer,
manufacturer and marketer of industrial power transmission components.
Fejes held various executive and management roles for 18 years at
Danaher Corporation, a publicly traded designer, manufacturer and
marketer of industrial and consumer products. He has held board
positions at several companies, and has served on the board of Steel
Connect since December 2017. Fejes holds both a bachelor’s and master’s
of science degree in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology.
Fejes reports directly to Warren Lichtenstein, Executive Chairman of
Steel Partners.
“Bill has been a tremendous asset to us for many years, and this
promotion recognizes the increasing responsibility he has taken on,”
said Lichtenstein. “His leadership, experience and knowledge will serve
us well as the Company continues to implement its strategic objectives
to drive future growth and profitability.”
About Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com)
is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates
businesses and has significant interests in leading companies in various
industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense,
supply chain management and logistics, banking and youth sports.
Forward-looking statements
Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking
statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those stated. Such forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to
various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.
Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements.
Steel Partners Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update or
revise any forward-looking statements, or any facts, events, or
circumstances after the date hereof that may bear upon forward-looking
statements. Additionally, Steel Partners Holdings does not undertake any
responsibility to provide updates on the occurrence of unanticipated
events which may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or
implied by these forward-looking statements.
