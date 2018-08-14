Steel & Tube : 24th September Fastening Price Increase

24th September Fastening Price Increase

Prices for finished steel and stainless steel products have been rising since the middle of last year, as a result of supplier price increases. These cost increases have been further impacted by the deprecation of the NZD.

As such we will now unfortunately need to increase our prices across our fastenings range by 8.2% which will be effective from the 24th September 2018, this applies across Steel & Tube, and Fortress Fasteners.

The market environment remains volatile and it is likely that Steel & Tube will need to increase prices on a broader range of products in the near future. We will continue to keep you informed.