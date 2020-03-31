Steel & Tube : COVID-19 Latest Update

31 MARCH 2020

With New Zealand currently being in nationwide lock down at Level 4 Alert to stop and eradicate COVID-19, Steel & Tube's Business Continuity Plans have launched alternative ways of working.

As of Wednesday 25 March 2020, all Steel & Tube sites were closed in line with Government requirements.

To ensure we can continue to support your business, Steel & Tube have implemented work from home measures and systems, enabling us to fully respond proactively to any technical or future supply questions. Our core team of technical staff are available to support you during the current COVID-19 Level 4 Alert.

Over this period we will also continue to provide updates as they come to hand. In the interim, please stay safe by fully supporting our country's approach to keeping our community safe - we fully support the government's direction for the wellbeing of New Zealand.

Thank you for your ongoing support.

Yours Sincerely

Mark Malpass

Chief Executive Officer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited

23 MARCH 2020

Following the Prime Minister's announcement today, New Zealand is now at Level 3 to stop and eradicate COVID-19. This means Steel & Tube's Business Continuity Plans now activate alternative ways of working.

At midday Wednesday, 25 March 2020 we will move to Level 4 and at that stage all Steel & Tube sites will close for manufacturing and delivery of goods, unless they are exempted as an essential business.

Steel & Tube will retain a core team of resources working from home over this period that are able to respond customer enquiries. Over this period we will also put in place plans that will enable us to respond quickly and to ensure continuity of supply once the Level 4 alert has been lifted.

We will continue to provide updates as they come to hand. In the interim, please stay safe by fully supporting our country's approach to keeping our community safe - as challenging and difficult as this is for us as a team, we support the government's direction for the wellbeing of New Zealand.

Thank you for your ongoing support.

Yours Sincerely

Mark Malpass

Chief Executive Officer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited