STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(STU)
Steel & Tube : COVID-19 Planning Ahead

03/15/2020 | 08:52pm EDT

With the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) we have been proactively reviewing our plans to ensure we have all contingencies in place to ensure we can provide continuity of supply for our customers.

Currently, all our sites are operating as normal and all our suppliers (including international), shipping and local freight providers continue to operate as normal. We can confirm that none of our employees or locations are quarantined as a result of COVID-19.

With our scale and network of branches we are well positioned, but are proactively working closely with suppliers, logistics providers and our branch network to ensure in the event of an escalation, we have alternate arrangements to minimise any disruptions. There remains no known future restrictions or delays to any part of our supply chain.

However the situation is fluid, and may continue to evolve over upcoming weeks, and we will keep you informed of any further developments.

To protect our customers, team and our community we've implemented a number of restrictions for our people including use of air travel, and have requested all visitors to refrain from entering our sites if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 - or have travelled to locations with known COVID-19 risks.

Thank you for your ongoing support

Yours Sincerely

Mark Malpass

Chief Executive Officer, Steel & Tube

Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 00:51:03 UTC
