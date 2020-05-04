Log in
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(STU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 05/01
0.66 NZD   +3.13%
07:49pSTEEL & TUBE : ComFlor SR Composite Steel Decking Systems
PU
04/27STEEL & TUBE : Response to Covid-19
PU
03/31STEEL & TUBE : COVID-19 Latest Update
PU
News 
Steel & Tube : ComFlor SR Composite Steel Decking Systems

Steel & Tube : ComFlor SR Composite Steel Decking Systems

05/04/2020 | 07:49pm EDT

ComFlor SR is the latest in composite steel floor decking systems manufactured and distributed by Steel & Tube in New Zealand.

The new profile from Steel & Tube, ComFlor SR offers:

A flat soffit, spans to 3.9m (double span un-propped) subject to profile gauge and slab depth with thinner slabs due to the profile height being 55mm and minimised slab depth to achieve acoustic and fire performance. This could be an option as form-work in Post Tensioned slabs.

Other benefits include, added mass for enhanced vibration and acoustic performance, superior point load resistance, and exceptional shear stud capacities in composite beam design.

Additionally ComFlor SR has seamless integration with ComFlor 60 and ComFlor 80 due to the lap compatibility and simplified, fast installation due to the 600mm sheet width and the availability of closed ends on the profile.

Ideal applications:

  • Multi-storey high-rise buildings.
  • Residential dwellings.
  • Apartments building.
  • Hotel and accommodation.

Contact:

Steve Stickland - Product Manager - steve.stickland@comflor.nz - 021 617 309

Brett Pocock - Construction Sales Engineer - brett.pocock@comflor.nz - 021 856 075

See ComFlor SR Design Information

Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 23:48:00 UTC
