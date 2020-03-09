Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Steel & Tube Holdings Limited    STU   NZSUTE0001S5

STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(STU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 03/06
0.77 NZD   -1.28%
07:39pSTEEL & TUBE : In Schools
PU
02/24STEEL & TUBE : STU Update for First Half of FY20 Financial Year
PU
02/24STEEL & TUBE : Interim Results to 31 December 2019
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel & Tube : In Schools

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 07:39pm EDT

We are happy to introduce our Steel in Schools initiative, which is a preferred pricing scheme for New Zealand schools.

This pricing offer will significantly improve pricing on what schools currently pay and grants greater accessibility to our products.
This initiative of better pricing stemmed from the realisation that many schools are paying retail prices, which reduces the accessibility

of steel products for educational purposes and school maintenance.

If you would like to discuss how Steel & Tube can assist, contact us today:

E: enquiries@steelandtube.co.nz or alternatively

P: 04 570 2453

See informational brochure here.

To see S&T full product range, click here.

Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 23:38:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMI
07:39pSTEEL & TUBE : In Schools
PU
02/24STEEL & TUBE : STU Update for First Half of FY20 Financial Year
PU
02/24STEEL & TUBE : Interim Results to 31 December 2019
PU
02/18STEEL & TUBE : New Zealand Shareholders Association Visit to S&T
PU
02/13STEEL & TUBE : Orca Civil Stainless Grates & Concrete Polymer Channels
PU
2019STEEL & TUBE : Seasons Greetings 2019
PU
2019STEEL & TUBE : MATES in Construction formally launched yesterday
PU
2019STEEL & TUBE : MATES in Construction
PU
2019STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and ..
FA
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 462 M
EBIT 2020 10,7 M
Net income 2020 -21,3 M
Debt 2020 3,46 M
Yield 2020 4,58%
P/E ratio 2020 -5,46x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
EV / Sales2021 0,26x
Capitalization 117 M
Chart STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steel & Tube Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,91  NZD
Last Close Price 0,71  NZD
Spread / Highest target 50,7%
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Malpass Chief Executive Officer
Susan Marie Paterson Chairman
Gerg Smith Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Anne June Urlwin Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Reindler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.28%81
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-5.75%17 327
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.3.52%12 473
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-1.08%11 783
JSW STEEL LIMITED1.64%7 727
EVRAZ PLC-33.39%5 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group