Steel & Tube : In Schools

We are happy to introduce our Steel in Schools initiative, which is a preferred pricing scheme for New Zealand schools.

This pricing offer will significantly improve pricing on what schools currently pay and grants greater accessibility to our products.

This initiative of better pricing stemmed from the realisation that many schools are paying retail prices, which reduces the accessibility

of steel products for educational purposes and school maintenance.

If you would like to discuss how Steel & Tube can assist, contact us today:

E: enquiries@steelandtube.co.nz or alternatively

P: 04 570 2453

See informational brochure here.

To see S&T full product range, click here.