STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED    STU   NZSUTE0001S5

STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED (STU)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

Steel & Tube : Introducing Comflor SR

09/11/2018 | 06:47am CEST

The new profile from Steel & Tube, ComFlor SR offers:

A flat soffit Spans to 3.9m (double span un-propped) subject to profile gauge and slab depth with thinner slabs due to the profile height being 55mm and minimised slab depth to achieve acoustic and fire performance. This could be an option as form-work in Post Tensioned slabs.

Other benefits include, added mass for enhanced vibration and acoustic performance, superior point load resistance, and exceptional shear stud capacities in composite beam design.

Additionally it has seamless integration with ComFlor 60 and ComFlor 80 due to the lap compatibility and simplified, fast installation due to the 600mm sheet width and the availability of closed ends on the profile.

With competitive pricing and updated ComFlor software now available, call us today on 09 271 1788 to see if this profile is right for your next project.

Click here to download info sheet.

Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 04:46:08 UTC
Latest news on STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMI
06:47aSTEEL & TUBE : Introducing Comflor SR
PU
08/31STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
PU
08/29STEEL & TUBE : Overhaul set to pay dividends at Steel & Tube
AQ
08/14STEEL & TUBE : 24th September Fastening Price Increase
PU
08/14STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 1.05 NZD for 1.9 exi..
FA
08/06STEEL & TUBE : Purchase of Steel Tube
AQ
08/06STEEL & TUBE : Purchasing of Steel Tube
AQ
07/31LAWSUIT : Lexington CPA defrauded company
AQ
07/09STEEL & TUBE : Procurement of Steel Tube 50nb X 6 Meter Length etc
AQ
07/03INDUSTRIALISATION DREAM : Will taxing imports protect local manufacturers?
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/31Steel & Tube Holdings Limited ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 519 M
EBIT 2019 25,6 M
Net income 2019 20,3 M
Debt 2019 55,2 M
Yield 2019 7,67%
P/E ratio 2019 7,52
P/E ratio 2020 7,71
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capitalization 206 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,41  NZD
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Malpass Chief Executive Officer
Susan Marie Paterson Chairman
Gerg Smith Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Rosemary Warnock Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne June Urlwin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED134
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-11.92%24 605
JSW STEEL LIMITED47.88%13 631
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.-14.11%13 077
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%12 667
EVRAZ40.03%8 982
