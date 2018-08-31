Log in
Steel & Tube : October Price Increases

08/31/2018 | 05:52am CEST
Recently our key suppliers have notified us of price increases across a number of our product categories. This has been magnified with the slide in the NZD over recent months.Unfortunately we therefore need to advise that our prices are increasing for the following product groups and services, for all orders and delivery's on or after 1 October 2018;
  • All plate and sheet +7%
  • Fittings, valves and chain & rigging products +5%
  • Hurricane wire, netting and Y-Bar fence posts +5%
  • Industrial products +5%
  • Freight and cutting services +5%
And for the following product groups, effective for all orders on or after 15 October 2018;
  • All black and coated hollows +5.5%
  • All galvanised pipe +3%
  • Structural steel, merchant bar +5%
Please note, these increases will be effective immediately on all indent orders.We have also previously advised an 8.2% increase on fastening products effective from 24 September 2018.I understand that the trading environment remains challenging, we remain committed to working with you as a reliable and competitive supplier.Should you have any queries please do not hesitate to contact your Steel & Tube representative or our nearest branch.Thank you for your ongoing support of Steel & Tube.

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 03:51:02 UTC
