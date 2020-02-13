Steel & Tube : Orca Civil Stainless Grates & Concrete Polymer Channels

Orca SV is a family of stainless steel edge polymer concrete channels and grates. Grates are manufactured from Stainless Steel Grade 304 or 316 and are all load rated, heelguard and wheel chair safe. The stainless steel griptech grates are the safest architectural grates in the industry.

Stainless steel is commonly used in many construction sites because of its high corrosion resistance.

Orca SV products can be used in indoor and outdoor drainage applications - ranging from swimming pools and shower areas, to tree grates and train stations.

Used in traditional installations, Orca stainless steel grates and frames are made to order.

With key criteria such as overall size, span, load requirements and environmental factors, Orca stainless polymer concreate channels and grates can be designed and manufactured to your project needs - ensuring your load and aesthetic requirements. Orca SV grates can be used with any made to order Orca polymer concrete channels, providing a variety of uses in many conditions.

Check out our Orca Civil plumbing and drainage catalogue for more information