Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Steel & Tube Holdings Limited    STU   NZSUTE0001S5

STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(STU)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel & Tube : Orca Civil Stainless Grates & Concrete Polymer Channels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 07:19pm EST

Orca SV is a family of stainless steel edge polymer concrete channels and grates. Grates are manufactured from Stainless Steel Grade 304 or 316 and are all load rated, heelguard and wheel chair safe. The stainless steel griptech grates are the safest architectural grates in the industry.

Stainless steel is commonly used in many construction sites because of its high corrosion resistance.

Orca SV products can be used in indoor and outdoor drainage applications - ranging from swimming pools and shower areas, to tree grates and train stations.

Used in traditional installations, Orca stainless steel grates and frames are made to order.

With key criteria such as overall size, span, load requirements and environmental factors, Orca stainless polymer concreate channels and grates can be designed and manufactured to your project needs - ensuring your load and aesthetic requirements. Orca SV grates can be used with any made to order Orca polymer concrete channels, providing a variety of uses in many conditions.

Check out our Orca Civil plumbing and drainage catalogue for more information


Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 00:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMI
07:19pSTEEL & TUBE : Orca Civil Stainless Grates & Concrete Polymer Channels
PU
2019STEEL & TUBE : Seasons Greetings 2019
PU
2019STEEL & TUBE : MATES in Construction formally launched yesterday
PU
2019STEEL & TUBE : MATES in Construction
PU
2019STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and ..
FA
2019STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
PU
2019STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and ..
FA
2019STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018STEEL & TUBE : excel to help remember our past
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 487 M
EBIT 2020 17,4 M
Net income 2020 12,6 M
Debt 2020 5,06 M
Yield 2020 6,00%
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
P/E ratio 2021 9,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
EV / Sales2021 0,28x
Capitalization 132 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,94  NZD
Last Close Price 0,80  NZD
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Malpass Chief Executive Officer
Susan Marie Paterson Chairman
Gerg Smith Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Anne June Urlwin Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Reindler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED85
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-7.14%16 998
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%12 059
DAYE SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD--.--%10 182
JSW STEEL LTD-0.92%9 892
EVRAZ PLC0.25%7 630
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group