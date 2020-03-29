Log in
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(STU)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 03/24
0.48 NZD   +2.13%
10:28pSTEEL & TUBE : Papakura High Connection - S.W.E.P
PU
09:18pSTEEL & TUBE : Tips for working from home
PU
03/23STEEL & TUBE : Update COVID-19
PU
Steel & Tube : Papakura High Connection - S.W.E.P

03/29/2020 | 10:28pm EDT

An Update on S.W.E.P (Sector Wide Engagement Programme)

Mid last year S&T were invited to be part of a programme called S.W.E.P (Sector Wide Engagement Programme) with the Minstry of Business Innovation and Employment.

We jumped in 'boots and all' at the opportunity to help create a pathway for jobs in the building and manufacturing industries.

When S&T were thinking about which school we could connect with, Junior Thompson - a construction manager with CFDL REO, an alumni of Papakura High - told us that this school helped him to succeed when he joined the workforce, and that he would like us to help the next generation of Papakura High School students succeed in their careers.

As part of this programme S&T recently presented certificates at a school assembly to five senior students of Papakura High School. In recognising the need for good support, their families were also there to watch the presentation.

This five follow the group of nine who came through different parts of the business last year.

This opportunity has benefited not only them but also us as a business, because we are always open to having new talent with fresh ideas to join our growing team. Some of the five now have First Aid, Site Safety and Fork Hoist licenses, which has helped put them in a good space when learning new things in the workplace.

Those at the presentation from S&T were Mark Malpass, Anna Morris, Manu Keung, Junior Thompson, Erina Leauanae, Isiah Mackay and James Tomasi

Junior Thompson is made an Honourary Prefect by Principal John Rohs.

Rodney (Papakura High) and Barney (Coil & Purlins)

Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 02:27:04 UTC
