Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Steel & Tube Holdings Limited    STU   NZSUTE0001S5

STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(STU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 04/24
0.63 NZD   +1.61%
05:28pSTEEL & TUBE : Response to Covid-19
PU
03/31STEEL & TUBE : COVID-19 Latest Update
PU
03/29STEEL & TUBE : Papakura High Connection - S.W.E.P
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steel & Tube : Response to Covid-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

• Steel & Tube Holdings Limited (NZX: STU) has undertaken a review of future market scenarios.
• The impact of COVID-19 and New Zealand Government lock-down restrictions on the economy and sectors STU is exposed to are expected to have a considerable impact on sales in the second half of the financial year (2H20) and beyond.
• STU's geographic sales strength, improved customer service functions and ecommerce options for customers are now enabling further rationalisation of the physical branch network.
• While these changes will deliver long term benefits, it is expected significant redundancies along with other impairment costs will impact 2H20.
• Steel & Tube's balance sheet and debt facilities provide sufficient financial liquidity at this time.

Response to Alert Level 4 Lock-down

Following the announcement of the New Zealand Government Alert Level 4 lock-down restrictions, a number of measures were put in place to ensure Steel & Tube could quickly respond and recommence operations once permitted.

• The majority of staff were unable to work, with a small team remaining in place to support essential service businesses, and those who could, moved to working from home.
• Steel & Tube has sought and received the Government wage subsidy for staff.
• The Board, CEO and executive team have taken voluntary reductions in remuneration of between 20% (Alert Level 3) and 30% (Alert Level 4), which apply until such time as the alert level is returned to level 2 or below.
• All non-essential capital and operating spend has been cancelled or deferred, and lease costs have been significantly reduced during the shut-down period.

Business Restructure

The Board and Management have undertaken a review of future scenarios for the various sectors the company supplies, given the impact of COVID-19 and the lock-down restrictions. Economic forecasts for the various sectors are mixed and all indicators currently suggest there will be a decline in economic activity overall. This revised outlook has accelerated a restructure of the company to ensure a cost base that is fit for purpose.

Steel & Tube's geographic sales strength, improved customer service functions, recent investment in digital capabilities and ecommerce options for customers are now enabling further rationalisation of the physical branch network. Importantly, Steel & Tube will continue to supply and service its customers whilst maintaining a strong presence across New Zealand.

Unfortunately, these changes will impact on jobs and result in 150 - 200 redundancies. Discussions have commenced and the company is engaging with staff and union delegates on this process and to provide support to all affected employees.

Steel & Tube's balance sheet and debt facilities provide sufficient financial liquidity at this time. As at 31 March 2020, the company had net debt of below $3m and bank debt facilities of $70m. Management has been in constructive discussions with its banking partners and has sought and received a prospective waiver on future bank covenant tests and approval to extend the term of its working capital facility.

Outlook

Prior to the Alert Level 4 lock-down, sales were improving as expected and Steel & Tube has continued to be successful in securing large project work. COVID-19 and further lock-down related delays will impact sales in the second half of the financial year (ending 30 June 2020) and sales are now expected to be considerably below the prior comparative period, partially offset by cost reduction initiatives.

While the restructuring of the company will result in cost benefits and greater efficiency over the longer term, redundancies, other execution and network impairment costs, and COVID-19 related doubtful debt provisioning will be realised in 2H20.

The Company has deployed industry leading procedures to safely manage operations during the Government's Alert Level 3 restrictions. The majority of Steel & Tube facilities will be open and the company has implemented digital systems to support customers with contactless ordering and delivery of products.

Chief Executive Mark Malpass said 'The world is now in a much different place than it was just four weeks ago and we are making structural changes to our business model to ensure Steel & Tube emerges from COVID-19 as a stronger and more resilient company. These decisions have not been made lightly and we believe they are essential to our future as the first choice for steel customers in New Zealand.

'Steel & Tube is well positioned for the anticipated Government infrastructure projects. We continue to lead industry standards, and have secured further customer wins during the lock-down, including a significant Government roofing contract and other large projects are being finalised.'

ENDS

Greg Smith
Steel & Tube CFO
Tel: +64 21 755 803
Email: greg.smith@steelandtube.co.nz
Mark Malpass
Steel & Tube CEO
Tel: +64 27 777 0327
Email: mark.malpass@steelandtube.co.nz
Jackie Ellis
Media and communications
Tel: +64 27 246 2505
Email: jackie@ellisandco.co.nz

Disclaimer

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 21:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMI
05:28pSTEEL & TUBE : Response to Covid-19
PU
03/31STEEL & TUBE : COVID-19 Latest Update
PU
03/29STEEL & TUBE : Papakura High Connection - S.W.E.P
PU
03/29STEEL & TUBE : Tips for working from home
PU
03/23STEEL & TUBE : Update COVID-19
PU
03/19STEEL & TUBE : STU Interim Dividend Cancellation and COVID 19 Update
PU
03/18STEEL & TUBE : The Versatile, Recyclable Stainless Steel that Architects are Spe..
PU
03/15STEEL & TUBE : COVID-19 Planning Ahead
PU
03/12STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and ..
FA
03/12STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 462 M
EBIT 2020 10,7 M
Net income 2020 -21,3 M
Debt 2020 3,46 M
Yield 2020 5,16%
P/E ratio 2020 -4,84x
P/E ratio 2021 9,81x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
EV / Sales2021 0,23x
Capitalization 104 M
Chart STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Steel & Tube Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,91  NZD
Last Close Price 0,63  NZD
Spread / Highest target 69,8%
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Malpass Chief Executive Officer
Susan Marie Paterson Chairman
Gerg Smith Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Anne June Urlwin Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Reindler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED1.61%62
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-0.21%15 158
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.2.13%11 772
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION0.78%9 808
JSW STEEL LIMITED-0.32%4 824
EVRAZ PLC-39.03%4 410
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group